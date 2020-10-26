Coronavirus levels rise in Helena, East Helena wastewater

The prevalence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in municipal wastewater increased twentyfold in the last week within East Helena and doubled within Helena during that same time, Lewis and Clark Public Health announced in a news release Monday morning.

"The results point to a large amount of disease in the community, which correlates well with the current significant rise in local disease identified through diagnostic testing and could, more importantly, indicate many individuals are infected with the virus but have yet to be tested," agency officials stated in the news release.

Health officials called for residents of both cities to "be extremely careful when out in public and to closely follow established tenets to avoid transmission of the virus." Such "tenets" include practicing strict physical distancing, wearing masks when in public, avoiding gatherings of any size, staying home when sick and washing hands often.

“Now is the time to stay home,” said Drenda Niemann, health officer for Lewis and Clark Public Health. “If you must go out, make sure you’re practicing everything we’ve learned over the last seven months.”

