Cooney, Gianforte stick to party lines in final debate

The Supreme Court is set to hear a case against the ACA days after the November election. Gianforte has said he would support repealing the law.

The two candidates painted different pictures of the state's economy. Cooney, who has four decades of experience in public service, touted Montana's unemployment rate, one of the lowest in the nation, and said the state is in "a very strong position" to weather the economic downturn caused by the pandemic, thanks to budgeting decisions that have left the rainy day coffers full.

But Gianforte, a wealthy businessman seeking to be the first Republican governor in 16 years, noted that average wages in Montana are some of the lowest in the nation, and many young people leave the state in search of employment. His solution would include reducing red tape in government, lowering state taxes and investing in trade education, he said.

Cooney said the key to improving the state's economy is investing in public education. He also said he would oppose giving public money to private schools, unlike Gianforte, who supports allocating tax dollars to private schools in the state's larger communities.

"One size does not fit all," Gianforte said.

On energy policy, Cooney said he would support the state moving towards green energy production.