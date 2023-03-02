Chop, chop, Saturday can't come fast enough for Helena's foodies.

The Rocky Mountain Development Council is hosting its second-ever cooking competition fundraiser "Rocky Presents Chopped" at 5 p.m. Saturday in the Rocky Neighborhood Center at 200 S. Cruse Ave.

Rocky first hosted the event on March 7, 2020, about a week before the U.S. shut down from COVID-19. This will be the first time since the pandemic the event is put on. Kathy Marks, operations director at Rocky, got the idea when the organization was looking for a new fundraiser idea.

“I’m one of those nerds that watches the Food Channel a lot and watches 'Chopped,'” Marks said. “... I just said to them ‘I wonder if we could do something like the TV show 'Chopped,’" so we started talking about it, and we made it work.”

Money from the fundraiser will be used for Rocky Mountain Development Council programs that include senior services, affordable housing, energy assistance, child care, Head Start and senior volunteer opportunities.

Michael Taylor from the Uphill Grill, Dan Bay from the Hopper and Riley Keating from the Grateful Bread Bakery and Café will go head to head to cook three courses from mystery ingredients. No chef will be eliminated in the first round, the appetizer round, but in round two, the entrée round, one chef will be “chopped.” The final two will compete in the desert round to see who will take home the trophy.

The judges will be Margaret Corcoran who used to own Benny’s Bistro and now volunteers for Helena Food Share, Dave Burningham of Golden Girls Antiques Mall and Martin Richard of Martin’s Wines. All chefs and judges are volunteering their time.

Attendees won’t be tasting the food the chef’s cook up, but there will be a no-host bar by Silverstar Steak Co. and catering by Savor and Graze Montana. It will be emceed by Andy Cottrell. A silent auction will be happening at the event with around $3,200 worth of items as well as a live auction for both regional and international vacation packages. All proceeds from bidding price go to Rocky.

“We’ve been so lucky -- businesses all over town have given us things,” said Marks. “We just put them together. There’s around 20 different silent auction groupings.”

Pre-sale tickets are no longer available. Tickets at the door cost $60 and are subject to selling out. For more information, email sferriter@rmdc.net.

“I think the people in Helena love something a bit different where they can go out and have some fun,” Marks said.