Convicted felon in Helena gets 2 years in prison for illegal firearm possession

A 52-year-old transient man in the Helena area was sentenced to more than two years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Daniel Wayne Baker was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a previous felony conviction. He entered a plea of guilty to the firearm possession charge on Sept. 22. U.S. District Judge Sam E. Haddon sentenced him to 26 months in prison with three years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson.

Court documents state that on Dec. 2, 2019, Baker was in possession of a .357 that he pawned in Helena. On Jan. 15, 2020, a woman in the Helena area reported Baker's possession of the firearm to Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office because "he still owed her money from the pawn of the firearm."

A deputy confirmed with Montana Department of Corrections that Baker was on state supervision for a 2013 felony conviction. Baker told police that he took the firearm from the woman because it was causing her distress. He acknowledged that he could not possess a firearm because he was a convicted felon.