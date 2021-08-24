Containment increases for Helena-area fires

Fire officials released their final daily update Tuesday for the Mannix Park fire, citing a decrease in fire activity and recent weather patterns.

The fire, which was started by lightning Aug. 16, is estimated at 35 acres with 80% containment.

They said hand crews will continue gridding along the fire perimeter to monitor for new hot spots, remove burning vegetation near the control line and move within control lines to remove hot spots.

There were 49 firefighting personnel assigned to the fire on Tuesday with four engines.

The fire is 11 miles north of Garrison, primarily on Bureau of Land Management property and under the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.

The Balsinger fire 5 miles west of Neihart is at 8,584 acres and 77% contained, fire officials said Tuesday.

Firefighters and engines patrolled Monday and mopped up along containment lines. There are no hot spots threatening the fire perimeter. There are 65 personnel working the blaze. The fire was sparked July 9 by lightning.

Some heat and smoke remain in the fire’s interior.