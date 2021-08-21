Containment grows for area fires

The Woods Creek fire in the Big Belt Mountains 16 miles northeast of Townsend is now at 55,876 acres and 52% contained.

The fire was caused by lightning July 10. There are 458 personnel fighting the blaze.

Firefighters increased containment Friday near Blacktail Creek. A hotshot crew completed a direct line from the county line to Blacktail Creek. On Saturday they went to work on putting in a direct line toward the forest boundary near Big Birch Creek.

In terms of other Helena-area fires, the Mannix Park fire 11 miles north of Garrison is now at 35 acres and 30% contained. It was detected Aug. 16.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The fire is primarily on Bureau of Land Management and private lands and is burning in heavy dead and down material, mixed conifer forests, and grazing lands. Firefighter access is difficult due to its remote location, lack of roads and steep terrain. Smokejumpers, aerial retardant drops and Department of Natural Resources and Conservation resources provided initial attack.

The fire is being managed under a full suppression strategy, utilizing direct attack where safe to do so with the use of heavy equipment.