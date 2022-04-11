Construction begins on bridges near Wolf Creek, I-15 delays expected

Construction on Interstate 15 bridges near Wolf Creek began Monday and is expected to continue for up to four months.

Montana Department of Transportation crews will be resurfacing I-15 bridges and replacing the bridge deck of the Little Prickly Pear Creek Bridge on Walsh Street in the small town about 36 miles north of Helena.

"These bridges have seen excess wear and tear and are in need of repairs," an MDT press release states. "(The project) will increase (the bridges') service life and improve safety for motorists."

Crossover traffic patterns may be used on I-15 "as early as April 13," according to the news release. The speed limit will be reduced, and vehicle widths will be restricted.

Work is expected to begin on the northbound I-15 bridge the week of April 18.

"Motorists on Walsh Street over the Little Prickly Pear Creek Road can expect slight delays," officials said. "Access over the Little Prickly Pear Creek Bridge and to the I-15 on- and off-ramps will be maintained."

More information on the project can be found at www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/wolfcreekbridges.

