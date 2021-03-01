Conservation groups sue feds over Castle Mountains project

Two conservation groups filed a lawsuit Monday in federal District Court against the U.S. Forest Service to halt the Castle Mountains logging and burning project in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.

The Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Natives Ecosystems Council said the project calls for cutting and burning trees on 22,500 acres and bulldozing 45.1 miles of logging roads.

Mike Garrity, executive director of the Alliance for the Wild Rockies, said the forest service had ignored serious legal and environmental concerns.

He said the project violates Forest Plan protections for elk recommended in a document between Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and the Forest Service.

The U.S. Forest Service offered brief comment on Monday.

"We just received this lawsuit and are reviewing," public affairs officer Chiara Cipriano said. "We cannot comment on pending litigation. These groups have sued us in the past and it is part of the process."

The 53-page lawsuit was filed in Missoula and names Keith Lannom, U.S. Forest Service deputy regional forester, and the U.S. Forest Service as defendants. The lawsuit states that Lannom is a defendant because he is the “decision-maker” who denied objections that were filed.

