Conservation groups sue feds over Castle Mountains project

Two conservation groups filed a lawsuit Monday in federal District Court against the U.S. Forest Service to halt the Castle Mountains logging and burning project in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest.
The Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Natives Ecosystems Council said the project calls for cutting and burning trees on 22,500 acres and bulldozing 45.1 miles of logging roads.
Mike Garrity, executive director of the Alliance for the Wild Rockies, said the forest service had ignored serious legal and environmental concerns.
He said the project violates Forest Plan protections for elk recommended in a document between Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and the Forest Service.
The U.S. Forest Service offered brief comment on Monday.
"We just received this lawsuit and are reviewing," public affairs officer Chiara Cipriano said. "We cannot comment on pending litigation. These groups have sued us in the past and it is part of the process."
The 53-page lawsuit was filed in Missoula and names Keith Lannom, U.S. Forest Service deputy regional forester, and the U.S. Forest Service as defendants. The lawsuit states that Lannom is a defendant because he is the “decision-maker” who denied objections that were filed.
Among the six claims for relief, the plaintiffs say the project violates the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), the National Forest Management Act (NFMA), the Endangered Species Act (ESA) and the Administrative Procedure Act. They ask the court to find the project violates the law, to vacate the project decision and to award the plaintiffs costs and attorney fees.
The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest supervisor approved the Castle Mountains Restoration Project in late 2019. Forest officials said that forest vegetation in the area had been altered through insects and disease, resulting in tree mortality and more wildfire fuels. They said the project will lessen wildfire hazards to the public and to firefighters, bring the landscape back toward the desired condition described in the Forest Plan, and provide economic benefits and sustainable wood products to local communities.
“This project will help ensure the sustainability of this landscape into the future,” Carol Hatfield, Belt Creek-White Sulphur Springs District Ranger, said in a press release at the time. Work on the plan reportedly began in 2011.
The Castle Mountains are south and east of White Sulphur Springs in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest. Wedged between the Crazy Mountains to the south and Little Belts to the north, the range gets its name from its spire-like rock formations. The mountains, which reportedly have peaks of more than 8,000 feet, are popular with recreationists, especially elk hunters and ATV riders. The project area is about 80,000 acres, or 125 square miles.
Among the measures proposed in the plan, the plaintiffs said, the project authorizes 8,778 acres of clearcutting and possible burning to create “meadows,” 1,155 acres of clearcutting in lodgepole pine forest, 1,144 acres of commercial logging in Douglas fir forest, 928 acres of modified clearcutting with whitebark pine as the leave trees, 8,063 acres of prescribed burning, and 7 acres of shrub planting.
The lawsuit said the project also includes 45.1 miles of new road construction or reconstruction: 9.7 miles of new road construction of temporary roads, 25.7 miles of road reconstruction, and construction of an additional 9.7 miles of new roads on existing trails.
The plaintiffs criticize the defendants about issues such elk habitat, old growth forests, the municipal watershed and whitebark pine, goshawks and inventoried roadless areas.
Garrity said these issues were raised in their objections to the Castle Mountains project, but Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Natives Ecosystems Council now had no choice but to take the Forest Service to court.
