Conservation board pressures Helena to consider waste reduction plan

A volunteer citizen advisory board to the Helena City Commission tasked with studying ways the city might accomplish its solid waste diversion goals delivered a home run-swing proposal and are now pressuring the city to consider it.

The city commission budgeted in fiscal year 2022 for a study to aid in its goal of diverting 50% of solid waste from its landfill. Its citizen conservation board and a third-party consultant, Missoula-based Zero Waste Associates, returned a Strategic Plan for Waste Reduction that board members said could help the city surpass its goals.

The plan boils down to 10 "recommended waste-reduction initiatives organized in three phases of implementation," culminating in universal residential curbside recycling and, if necessary, city ordinances mandating waste diversion efforts that could be implemented as early as 2031.

The board's waste committee with the help of Zero Waste Associates surveyed 22 area nonprofits, businesses, organizations and neighborhoods "to develop a plan that fits our community," said Diana Hammer, board chairwoman.

"It's not a plan of merely the citizen conservation board," Hammer said. "I believe it was written by the community."

She also said its more of a "tailored menu of options" than a steadfast plan.

One of the reasons why the goal is an important one in fighting back against climate change is the amount of greenhouse gases contributed by the production, consumption and disposal of food and other goods.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, 42% of greenhouse gas emissions come from the provision of goods and food.

"The trash can is now seen as a key target to address the climate crisis," said Jeremy Drake, a consultant with Zero Waste Associates.

The city approved the resolution in 2021 to reduce waste by 50% by 2040, but also set an interim goal of 35% reduction by 2030, and will "revisit these goals every five years, starting in 2027."

The resolution also allocated $60,000 to fund the board-led study.

The resulting plan was presented to the city commission during a July 6 administrative meeting.

It determined that about 26% of all solid waste, about 13,000 tons, is now diverted to a variety of sources from recyclers to thrift stores, which is higher than the state average.

Phase one of the plan, the education and incentives portion, could take effect as early as this year and, if implemented entirely, is projected to drive the city's waste diversion rate to 44%, or about 21,000 tons, by 2030.

The initial phase includes such recommendations as the creation of an informational website, ready-to-use educational materials, technical assistance for both residents and businesses, a reuse and repair directory, citywide garage sales and sustainable city procurement policies.

The plan estimates one-time costs of nearly $31,000 and annual costs of nearly $142,000 to implement and maintain all phase one initiatives.

Phase two of the plan, which would see the development of new services and infrastructure, would go into effect by 2025 and is projected to help the city not only meet its 50% waste diversion rate goal by 2040, but eventually reach a rate of about 60%, or a total of nearly 30,000 tons annually.

That phase could see the build out of recycling and composting infrastructure designed to handle the increased amount of waste being diverted from the landfill.

According to the plan, the city's current capacity to store recyclables at its transfer site is limited, and about 80% of recycled materials in Helena go through Pacific Steel and Recycling.

The city would need to either develop or contract for a facility to store recycled and composted materials.

Phase two further recommends implementation of universal curbside collection of recycling, composting and garbage in addition to new recycling drop-off sites around town.

The plan estimates complete implementation of phase two initiatives will come with one-time costs of more than $153,000 and annual costs of more than $2.7 million.

The bulk of those phase two costs come from a universal curbside collection system.

The city commission approved during its Monday meeting garbage collection rates for fiscal year 2023. The rates will be the same as the previous year, $176.10 a year for a single-family residence.

Should a weekly, universal curbside garbage, recycling and composting collection service be implemented, the per year cost for a single family household would increase 117% to $382.

City Commissioner Sean Logan took to social media to sound the alarm over the potential increase in annual assessments.

"This is something to pay close attention to in the near future," Logan wrote to his Facebook followers Aug. 1, following a CCB letter sent to the commission urging them to consider the strategic plan.

"This plan does not address the impact that any reduced tonnage would have on existing revenues that are generated by that tonnage and how the resulting loss of revenue would impact fixed operating costs," Logan said. "This could potentially mean that further increases to residential solid waste assessments would be needed to make up for that lost revenue."

The public works directors of both the city and Lewis and Clark County have long cautioned the commissioners about the financial impact to the overall system should the city succeed in its goals of waste reduction.

"You tweak one thing, and the whole thing gets thrown out of whack," former Lewis and Clark County Public Works Director Eric Griffin said during a February 2021 city commission meeting. "We have to look at the big picture. We just can't look at part of it."

Griffin said per ton assessments at the landfill have only increased less than $4 in nearly 20 years.

"We have some of the cheapest rates in the state," he said.

During an interview on Aug. 2, Logan called the proposal "a big deal."

"I think it's important we understand the costs going in for the average person," he said.

He also likened the proposed sharp increase in assessments to a tax decided on only by the city commission. Assessments as part of an enterprise fund or special district such as the city's streets department or in this case the solid waste operation are technically not considered a tax in Montana code annotated.

Still, Logan compared the proposal to the recent public safety mill levy. That levy was put to local voters and generates a little more than $1 million annually. This increase in assessments would generate more than $2 million annually in new revenue to be invested in solid waste operations.

"This increase to the solid waste assessment would be voted on by the five members of the commission and your only input would be during the public meeting(s) when rates are set (typically in the summer) or survey responses during the planning stages," Logan said on Facebook.

Denise Roth Barber, co-chair of CCB's solid waste committee, noted that Helena residents who now piece together those services pay about $734 annually, so the proposed expansion of collection services would actually save families money.

Roth Barber also noted that among cities with curbside recycling, composting and garbage collection in Montana, the proposed Helena services would cost much less. Bozeman and Billings charge residents about $640 a year, and Missoula charges residents about $800 a year for the same services.

The Lewis and Clark County Board of County Commissioners Thursday approved an interlocal agreement with the city of Helena that details its nearly $130,000 contribution to the creation of an integrated solid waste master plan. That separate but related project will cost a total of nearly $300,000. Great West Engineering is preparing the master plan.

The county and city have partnered on waste disposal since about 1989, and the operations were officially consolidated in 2015.

Lewis and Clark County Public Works Director Jenny Chambers called this latest systemwide evaluation a "holistic look at solid waste management."

County Commissioner Andy Hunthausen said the county does "significant planning" before deciding how to spend tax dollars. Hunthausen noted the planned public engagement process in the creation of the master plan.

"I encourage people to get engaged, pay attention and provide their input," he said during Thursday's meeting.

Lewis and Clark County Chief Administrative Officer Roger Baltz noted that the project was initiated by the city.

"The city of Helena indicated some interest in reducing the amount of solid waste; there were some discussions along those lines," Baltz said to the county commissioners. "Of course, we are very interested in that."

No substantial changes to the system will likely be made until the master plan is completed.

The conservation board's plan states that phase three initiatives would be adopted "only as a last resort" starting in 2031.

Phase three includes adopting new policies such as a community recycling ordinance requiring the separation of recycling and garbage by the individual household or business, and a construction and demolition ordinance, requiring all construction projects to divert 50% of all discarded materials.

The board's waste reduction strategic plan can be viewed on the city's website in the agenda packet for its July 6 administrative meeting.

"This is going to be costly, and we've got unfunded commitments already made," Logan said, citing Helena Police Department staffing, the need for a third Helena Fire Department station and infrastructure projects and maintenance. "It's all about prioritization."

The members of Helena's Citizen Conservation Board understand the costs but said they know it can be done and needs to be done.

"It goes back to what do we expect our city to provide? What kind of a community do we want," Roth Barber said. "This plan is built on the backs of what cities across the country have already accomplished."