Condo fire in Helena leaves one resident displaced

Helena firefighters were called Saturday to a report of a condominium fire that left one of the residents displaced.

The call came in at 6:28 p.m. of a blaze inside a triplex at 2437 Sunlight Circle, Helena Fire Department Battalion Chief Cory O’Brian said. The fire had spread to the outside of the structure by the time firefighters arrived.

He said off-duty fire personnel and mutual aid agencies were called in as well.

O’Brian said the fire was extinguished shortly after firefighters arrived. He said one resident of the triplex was displaced because of the blaze. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Helena police reported they responded as well and assisted the fire department by evacuating nearby residences. Police said a resident of a condo was injured in the fire, but the extent was not immediately known.

No further details were immediately available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 5 Angry 0