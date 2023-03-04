Local chefs from the Hopper, Grateful Bread and the Uphill Grill competed Saturday at the Rocky Mountain Development Council’s silent auction fundraiser.

Money from the "Rocky Presents Chopped 2" fundraiser will be used for council programs that include senior services, affordable housing, energy assistance, child care, Head Start and senior volunteer opportunities. Nearly 150 people attended.

Michael Taylor from the Uphill Grill, Dan Bay from the Hopper and Riley Keating from the Grateful Bread Bakery and Café cooked three courses from mystery ingredients. Three judges scored each round.

The silent auction featured around $3,200 worth of items as well as a live auction for both regional and international vacation packages.

This is the second time the council has held the cooking competition fundraiser.

