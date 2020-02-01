Comparing President Trump to Biblical figures

David did make one disastrous decision that had long term negative consequences. That was raping Bathsheba and then covering up the fact that he had gotten her pregnant by having her husband killed. Even though David expressed his remorse, his flagrant abuse of power had set off a tsunami of disastrous consequences for both his family and the entire nation. David never led with authority again. He spent the duration of his reign in the shadow of his abhorrent crime.

The great Christian apologist, C.S. Lewis, noted, “whatever happens has consequences, and it and they are irrevocable and irreversible.” But consequences for actions, however, don’t seem to bother people like John Kilpatrick, an Alabama pastor who travels throughout the country and gives fiery pep talks to the faithful.

Cherry-picking only part of the David narrative he confidently preaches that if God could let David off the hook, why wouldn’t God do the same for Trump? Rick Perry, who was energy secretary till late last year, said something similar. “God uses imperfect people through history. King David wasn’t perfect.” Perry has also called the president “the chosen one” who expresses “God’s plan for the people who rule and judge over us on this planet in our government.”

Jesus