Comparing President Trump to Biblical figures

Let’s begin this month’s column with an essay question. What does Donald Trump have to do with Queen Esther, King David, and Cyrus the Great?
While you are scratching your head and fiddling with your blue book let me give you the short answer. Absolutely nothing. Unless you are Mike Pompeo, Jerry Falwell Jr., Rick Perry, Paula White, and dozens of other political and religious leaders who compare Trump to these Biblical heroes.
Trump’s trespasses are legion and I do not need to repeat them here. Even his evangelical supporters are aware of his wrongdoings. But their support continues to baffle me. Where is their moral compass? Why do they keep getting ends and means backwards?
To get what they want politically they have crawled into bed with a president who Christianity Today calls “a near perfect example of a human being who is morally lost and confused.” Adding insult to injury, Trump’s religious friends even claim that the president is like Biblical heroes, flawed people who accomplished God’s will.
Cyrus the Great
Consider what they say about Cyrus the Great, a non-Jew who befriended Jews and freed them from exile in Babylon in 538 B.C.E. Evangelical writer and movie-maker Lance Wallnau has likened Trump to a “modern-day Cyrus.”
“With Trump, I believe we have a Cyrus to navigate through the storm.” Trump as Cyrus has significant political and religious currency among both Christians and Jews, especially hardliners in Israel. There’s even Trump/ Cyrus commemorate coins, which you can buy at eBay.
Queen Esther
Let’s move on to Esther. Secretary of State Pompeo was asked recently if Trump might be a modern-day Queen Esther who saves the Jews from Iran. Pompeo said, “As a Christian, I certainly believe that’s possible.” That might seem like an innocent enough Biblical comparison, but behind it lies a murky reality.
Both Vice President Mike Pence and Pompeo are well-known for their fringe views on end times, often referred to as Christian Zionism. Both men are friends of Christians United for Israel (CUFI), which is headed by John Hagee, a megachurch pastor from San Antonio. Hagee encourages fellow right-wing Christians to support what he thinks will be a biblically prophesied apocalyptic confrontation with Iran, which will lead to the second coming of Christ. Many of us wonder how Christian Zionism affects Middle East foreign policy. The recent assassination of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani comes to mind.
You have free articles remaining.
King David
Another misbegotten Biblical analogy compares Trump with King David. See if you can find any connections between Israel’s great king and our president.
- David was a nobody who became a somebody. He inherited no wealth and was a poor shepherd boy who nobody thought would amount to much.
- David was a war hero and stepped forward to save his nation. He slew Goliath and routinely routed the Philistines and Canaanites who harassed his homeland.
- David was a uniter not a divider. He brought together twelve disparate tribes and created a single nation.
- David is credited with writing many of the Psalms, which reveal a person with a high level of self-awareness. Those honest expressions of doubt and fear, anger and joy have comforted and challenged the faithful for three millennia.
David did make one disastrous decision that had long term negative consequences. That was raping Bathsheba and then covering up the fact that he had gotten her pregnant by having her husband killed. Even though David expressed his remorse, his flagrant abuse of power had set off a tsunami of disastrous consequences for both his family and the entire nation. David never led with authority again. He spent the duration of his reign in the shadow of his abhorrent crime.
The great Christian apologist, C.S. Lewis, noted, “whatever happens has consequences, and it and they are irrevocable and irreversible.” But consequences for actions, however, don’t seem to bother people like John Kilpatrick, an Alabama pastor who travels throughout the country and gives fiery pep talks to the faithful.
Cherry-picking only part of the David narrative he confidently preaches that if God could let David off the hook, why wouldn’t God do the same for Trump? Rick Perry, who was energy secretary till late last year, said something similar. “God uses imperfect people through history. King David wasn’t perfect.” Perry has also called the president “the chosen one” who expresses “God’s plan for the people who rule and judge over us on this planet in our government.”
Jesus
The Biblical comparison that takes the cake, however, is comparing Trump to Jesus. Yes, someone actually did that. During the runup to Impeachment, Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) compared Trump to Jesus when he was brought before Pilate. “During that sham trial, Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus than Democrats afforded this president in this process.”
A more apt comparison
Comparing Trump to Biblical figures is not completely out of line. Instead of David, Esther, or Cyrus I’d suggest a more appropriate Biblical figure. How about King Ahab, who reigned from 874 to 853 B.C.E.? Among Israel’s kings he is thought to be the worst of the worst.
Turn to 1 Kings 16:29 and keep reading to see how dreadful his reign was. Ahab considered Elijah to be an enemy of the state. Yes. Elijah. Israel’s great truth-teller and prophet. The whistle-blower of his era. Ahab pretended to be pious but led his country into idolatry. He could be cruel and cowardly. Whatever Ahab wanted he got. When he didn’t, he went home and pouted. About the only good thing to say about Ahab is there was no Twitter at the time.
It’s distressing that many evangelicals have lost their moral compass. For them, the ends justify the means. They have entered into a Faustian pact with Trump to get what they want politically. They have traded their spiritual authority for political gain. No one makes a deal with the devil and doesn’t have to pay for it eventually. As Ben Franklin, one of our Founding Fathers put it, “when you lie down with dogs you wake up with fleas.”
The Very Rev. Stephen Brehe served as Dean of St. Peter’s Episcopal Cathedral in Helena from 1991 to 2010.