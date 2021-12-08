Community meeting planned as Afghan resettlement begins in Helena

At least one Afghan refugee has resettled in Helena so far, and the Helena Afghan Refugee Resettlement Team will host a community meeting to discuss its plans to bring in about 15 more over the coming months.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, in the St. Paul’s United Methodist Church sanctuary at 512 Logan St. Everyone in attendance will be asked to wear a mask and distance, and questions and comments from the community are welcome.

A video of the meeting will be available on YouTube by searching for “Helena United Methodist Ministries.”

The local resettlement efforts are being sponsored by Hands On Global, a Helena nonprofit that recently completed a training program through the International Rescue Committee in Missoula.

Helena's first Afghan refugee arrived several weeks ago and has family members in town, according to Hands On Global’s Executive Director Valerie Hellermann. Some housing is already available for additional refugees and more will be ready soon, she said.

The resettlement team has also been gifted an office space for several months, and it is now collecting donations of clothing, households goods and other items.

“We are excited and preparing (and) hoping we cover all the needs to assist with a successful resettlement,” she wrote in an email to supporters.

Financial donations can be sent to Hands on Global, 5210 Kerr Drive, Helena 59602, Attn: Afghans.

To donate furniture and household items, email VideoJeanie@gmail.com.

For questions, to volunteer, or to give gently used clothing, email Valerie.HandsOnGlobal@gmail.com.

