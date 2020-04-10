Community in Focus: Retiring Hawthorne principal reflects on 46 years as an educator

In 46 years as an educator, Dr. Deborah Jacobsen has experienced a lot, but never anything quite like the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Nobody anticipated this,” Jacobsen said. “But the district and the teachers stepped right up and it has been amazing to watch what has unfolded for kids in our community. This is what it is right now and I think we are making the best of it.”
Jacobsen, or Dr. Deb as she is known at Hawthorne Elementary School, has been working in the Helena school system for 27 years, the last 25 of which were at Hawthorne as the principal.
“It’s been wonderful,” Jacobsen said. “Hawthorne has been like a family, for all of us, the kids, the staff, we make sure as an educational staff that every child is recognized. We know every kid and we are responsible for every child. We are committed to the education of all kids and I’ll tell you, it’s a wonderful place to walk in the door.”
However, Jacobsen won’t be walking through those doors much longer, not as principal anyway, as she is set to retire at the end of the school year, along with some 40 other educators in Helena.
“Hawthorne is a part of my heart and I will miss it dearly,” Jacobsen said. “That’s been a difficult thing to contemplate, especially if we have to say goodbye virtually."
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has ordered the closure of all public schools in an effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, which means Jacobsen and the other retiring educators might not get to see their students in person again before the school year ends.
“None of us expected this,” Jacobsen said. “This was not the sendoff I anticipated for my final year. There are a lot of us that are going to be waving through the airwaves."
“But Helena is a small enough community that when I am out and about -- well, not now -- but when I am out and about, I’ll see people and I’ll get to hug kids," she said. "But there has been grief. There is a grieving that happens with a retirement after this many years. They are my kids, so there you have it.”
As far as missing her kids, Dr. Deb isn't alone. One of her teachers, Jenny Moore, who has worked with her for 25 years, can certainly relate.
"I can’t let myself go there yet," Moore said. "I miss them like crazy, especially after I see them all in a (virtual) Teams meeting. All of their quirks and individuality floods over my screen and it makes me sad that I don’t get to experience this in our classroom first-hand. We are a weird little family and we just get each other.
"Now, add my retirement in June and it feels so surreal," she added. "I guess like I said, I just can’t face it quite yet. For now, I will hold on to hope that we head back in a couple of weeks."
Although kids aren’t in classrooms right now, the learning hasn’t stopped.
Dr. Deb and her fellow educators are working hard to reach their students by any means possible, whether it’s with remote learning or even the Hawthorne principal’s YouTube channel featuring her reading stories for kids.
“When I look at what is happening, interaction-wise with teachers and students and families, it just makes my heart sing,” Jacobsen said. “But that’s what we do anyway. Now, we are just doing it from a distance.”
With Bullock enacting a stay-at-home order until at least April 24, teachers are working in a way that wasn’t even possible when Dr. Deb started teaching.
“Back in the day, we were working with what is now considered very antiquated material,” Jacobsen said. “Machines, typewriters, so the advent of technology into the classroom is a huge blessing. It makes the whole world open for research. It allows us to find supplemental materials and I think technology has been wonderful. It’s another way to reach kids.”
Moore talked about the adjustments.
"It is unfamiliar territory for sure. There is no one-size-fits-all solution," Moore said. "As an educator, I am always concerned about academic progress, but right now, I'm most concerned about my students' mental, physical and emotional needs. We are keeping those relationships going by reaching out via email, FaceTime and online meetings."
However, as much as things have changed, according to Dr. Deb, kids really haven’t.
“Kids are kids,” she said. “Even from 45 years ago. They want to be accepted. They want to be loved and they want to know they make a difference. Period. And that’s our job.”
It's a philosophy she doesn't just talk about. Over the years, when needed, she has followed through with action.
"Deb sees the Hawthorne community as an extended family, and I know her retirement is going to be bittersweet," Moore said. "This was evident when she personally reached out to our Hawthorne families this past week to check to see if they needed anything during this pandemic. Through the years, she has always made sure families with special circumstances are taken care of. For example, she has reached out to her church community for donations during Christmas or times of hardship, and she has personally sent a gift card to a family for groceries."
School is an essential part of kids’ lives, Dr. Deb knows that well.
“I grew up in a pretty difficult family,” Jacobsen said. “And education saved me. I was safe at school. I was successful at school and so I thought, I want to do this for other kids, who might be struggling at home or struggling with friends or whatever. I wanted to support them like I was supported.”
Back when she was 24 years old, Dr. Deb started doing just that. Only, she wasn’t Dr. Deb back then.
“I was 24 and I’m 70, so it’s been a wonderful and long career,” Jacobsen said. “I taught third grade and sixth grade, before I moved to middle school and taught math or whatever was assigned for that year.”
Regardless of her assignment, her focus has always been on students and families.
"I have seen first-hand how she makes sure we make our own personal families a priority," Moore said. "Deb always finds a way to cover our classes if an emergency comes up and she is the first one to celebrate the joys. Deb has been there for countless births and keeps up with all of their milestones through the years. You just have to walk into her office, and you will see all of 'her' kids on her bulletin board."
Dr. Deb has spent most of her career in Montana, right here in Helena, however, she had a few other stops along the way.
“I moved to New York for a few years and then I moved to Germany and taught in Department of Defense schools and traveled every spare minute,” she said. “Some friends and I kept our trunks packed, so on Friday afternoon, we would go to a new place, Switzerland, France, and took several trips to Paris. That was 1980-84. It was fascinating.”
Eventually, she returned to the United States, where she made the transition from teacher to administrator.
“I looked at all the ways I could support students and families. I also wanted to support teachers,” Jacobsen said. “Plus, I had a principal that was just an idiot and I thought, I can do better than that.”
“I had my masters in counseling and also a masters in school administration,” she added. “So I felt pretty well prepared.”
She started as an assistant principal in Arizona, before moving on to become the principal in Arlee. Then, after two years there, she came to Helena, where she’s been ever since.
“Being a teacher is the most precious area of education,” Jacobsen said. “And my greatest joy as a principal is being able to support teachers in the work they do and getting to connect with kids, if that means having a conversation or reading a book.”
After getting bachelors and masters degrees from Arizona State, Jacobsen started working on her doctorate at Montana State, juggling her full-time schedule as principal in order to do it.
“I worked on my doctorate while I was principal at Hawthorne,” Jacobsen said. “And that was before online learning, so a colleague and I drove down to Bozeman almost about every weekend and then spent the summer on campus for six weeks. I am glad I did it though. To walk through graduation at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse was pretty special.”
Hence the nickname, Dr. Deb.
And while she will still have her doctorate, she won't have her job as principal much longer, which has prompted some thought on her part.
"It's been a fascinating thought process," Jacobsen said. "I have to be busy, that's just how I am, and I want to somehow keep serving kids and families. I am open to possibilities and I'll see what happens.
"Helena is my home," she added. "Children and families are my passion, so it will be something."
Dr. Deb's long career in public education is about to come to an end, but her impact, especially at Hawthorne, will be felt for some time.
"In the fall, Hawthorne will have a new principal," Moore said. "But I know Dr. Deb will leave the foundation and spirit of what it means to be a Hawthorne Hawk."
Dr. Deborah Jacobsen's story is part of the ongoing Community in Focus series on everyday people in the Helena area.
Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406
