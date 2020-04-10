Community in Focus: Retiring Hawthorne principal reflects on 46 years as an educator

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock has ordered the closure of all public schools in an effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, which means Jacobsen and the other retiring educators might not get to see their students in person again before the school year ends.

“None of us expected this,” Jacobsen said. “This was not the sendoff I anticipated for my final year. There are a lot of us that are going to be waving through the airwaves."

“But Helena is a small enough community that when I am out and about -- well, not now -- but when I am out and about, I’ll see people and I’ll get to hug kids," she said. "But there has been grief. There is a grieving that happens with a retirement after this many years. They are my kids, so there you have it.”

As far as missing her kids, Dr. Deb isn't alone. One of her teachers, Jenny Moore, who has worked with her for 25 years, can certainly relate.

"I can’t let myself go there yet," Moore said. "I miss them like crazy, especially after I see them all in a (virtual) Teams meeting. All of their quirks and individuality floods over my screen and it makes me sad that I don’t get to experience this in our classroom first-hand. We are a weird little family and we just get each other.