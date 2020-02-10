Community in Focus: Labor and delivery nurse Orpha Montgomery reflects on three decades at St. Peter's

Montgomery’s impact in Montana can't be overstated. “We joke that you can do six degrees of separation with every person in the state,” Gallagher laughed. “If you really think about it, it might be true."

“I've delivered my neighbor’s baby, the babies of my friends, family and coworkers” and "they helped me deliver mine," Orpha continued.

Orpha said that her love for the community is often returned. “I get requests by mothers to be their nurse,” which St. Peter's tries to accommodate when possible.

She goes on to describe a local celebrity-like status. “When I go out, people will come up to me and remind me that I delivered their kids.” She said it's now at a point where “I have been a part of generations. Children I helped deliver are having children and I am there with them.”

She spoke of the changes she has noticed since she started at St. Peter's in 1986. She mentioned the advancements in medicine and says that it's more common to see men with their wives in the delivery room than in the 1980s. “Now we give families lots of time with their baby upon delivery. We didn't before,” she said.