Community in Focus: Helena bus driver Theresa Loney crochets hats for over 50 students

Theresa Loney is a Warren Elementary School mom through-and-through.

Though the school bus driver will tell you she only had students in the school for 14 years, she is still very active in the north Helena Valley community. For the past five years, Loney has driven one of Warren's two buses for First Student, the district's bus services contractor. She will be the first to tell you how special Warren is to her.

So it was no surprise to anyone that knows her when Loney crocheted over 50 hats -- one for each student who rides her bus. According to her peers, this was representative of who she is as a person.

The process took Loney over five weeks starting during Christmas break 2019. She is self-taught in the art of crochet and began doing it 25 years ago. Loney said crochet is typically her winter hobby, as she and her husband run an irrigation and landscaping business during the summer months. Loney said she has made hats, blankets and even mermaid tails.

The project first took form when Loney crocheted some hats for kids her daughter works with at Intermountain. The hats were a big hit. Loney said she then thought to herself that it'd be a good idea to make hats for her bus students. She thought about it for a while, but the task was a little daunting with over 50 kids regularly riding her bus.