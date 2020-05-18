Community in Focus: Helena-area woman offers free senior portraits amid pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

There’s no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed life, at least temporarily. But some people have been trying to keep some sort of normalcy in place, and Nicole Stroman is one of them.

Stroman is a local photographer and she takes the normal array of photos you'd expect after years of self teaching.

“I sort of do it all,” Stroman said. “Babies, families, seniors, real estate. I do dance photography. It all started with my kids and just sort of went from there. My attitude is that if you want your picture taken, I will give it a shot.”

But lately, she has been doing something a little different with her camera, something she calls “Covid Class of 2020,” which offered free sessions for senior pictures to local high school students.

“We have all been affected by this,” Stroman said. “And I just felt like these kids have been waiting their whole lives for some of these milestones that have been taken away. I know some of it may not seem that important and they will get over it and all that, but I still felt like this was important and just wanted to see if anyone would respond.”

In lieu of payment, Stroman asks for a donation to the Helena Food Share.