Community in Focus: Helena-area woman offers free senior portraits amid pandemic

There’s no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed life, at least temporarily. But some people have been trying to keep some sort of normalcy in place, and Nicole Stroman is one of them.
Stroman is a local photographer and she takes the normal array of photos you'd expect after years of self teaching.
“I sort of do it all,” Stroman said. “Babies, families, seniors, real estate. I do dance photography. It all started with my kids and just sort of went from there. My attitude is that if you want your picture taken, I will give it a shot.”
But lately, she has been doing something a little different with her camera, something she calls “Covid Class of 2020,” which offered free sessions for senior pictures to local high school students.
“We have all been affected by this,” Stroman said. “And I just felt like these kids have been waiting their whole lives for some of these milestones that have been taken away. I know some of it may not seem that important and they will get over it and all that, but I still felt like this was important and just wanted to see if anyone would respond.”
In lieu of payment, Stroman asks for a donation to the Helena Food Share.
“I think I’ve had around 20 kids,” Stroman said. “And I keep having more kids get in touch with me as it’s getting around and they are seeing some of the others. I think they are getting an idea of what it is.”
Stroman meets students at different locations, like a usual senior picture photo shoot, although it was more difficult to find spots because of recent closures.
One student she worked with was Helena High senior Lexi Meier, who wore her Bengals cheerleading uniform, along with a mask.
“She made it really comfortable,” Meier said of Stroman. “She took a couple of photos of me with gloves and the mask. We did one with me holding a sign about the positivity and what (COVID-19) can’t take away from me, as well as the negativity of what it did take away.”
Showing some sense of normalcy is one thing that pushed Meier to take part in the shoot.
“I wanted people to see that yes, this has taken a lot from the seniors,” she said. “But it also hasn’t taken as much as we think.”
“She wore her cheer uniform,” Storman said of Meier. “And that really brought it home visually. I had another girl who wore her cap and gown. Then, I had another boy, and this was his idea, he brought hand sanitizer, bleach, toilet paper and set up a situation. I tried to get them to be creative and get involved as much as possible."
Another student, Kamiy Gandy wore her prom dress to the shoot. Emma Grange was photographed in her graduation outfit and Kameron Hogue brought all the virus must-haves. Each student received the traditional photos, as well as the project photos about how COVID-19 had impacted them.
While Stroman wanted to do something special for the seniors, she was also driven by the thought of her own kids, Madeline (16) and Hudson (11).
“I think about as a mother,” she said.” If we didn’t get these milestones and ceremonies, I would be devastated because it takes a village. This is these kids’ entire life. I just wanted to find a way to honor these kids in an individual way. Everyone needs to feel special.”
For many high school seniors, this was supposed to be that year and while graduation will still come in some form, this was another way to make them feel special and normal, all at once.
“These kids kind of got lost in the shuffle of everything going on,” Stroman said. “Which, granted, people dying is horrible and health is the No. 1 priority, but for an 18-year old kid, they are still affected and this is a big deal to them. All of them have been super positive and are looking forward to what’s coming next.”
Nicole Stroman's story is part of the ongoing Community in Focus series on everyday people in the Helena area.
