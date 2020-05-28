Community in Focus: Downtown Helena's beloved UPS driver calls it a career after 29 years

In the morning, Burningham picks up packages from the UPS depot on Airport Road and on an average day makes over 150 stops.

Burningham’s work record is impeccable. In 29 years Burningham has never been injured on the job, he has been accident free for 17 years, and he fulfills a wide array of special drop-off requests for his customers.

Over the years, Burningham has gotten to know his customers very well. Lindsay Lechman, owner of Big Dipper Ice Cream, said of Burningham, “He always brightens my day and he is a huge supporter of downtown Helena events and causes.”

While making a delivery to the Base Camp, employees Cathy Bakeberg and Tygen Oberst said, “Dave always has a smile on his face” and pointed to a cutout picture of Burningham’s face smiling on their office cork board, “He’s just a real character,” Bakeberg said.

Burningham always seems to go the extra mile.

“I’ve pushed so many people’s cars out of the snow during the winter when I am on my route, I couldn’t even tell you how many times,” Burningham said. “(And) I know Helena so well that when summer tourists are down here at the walking mall I am always available to stop and give directions.”