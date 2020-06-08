Community in Focus: 4-H volunteer fundraises for books for Montana National Guard families

About 150 deployed members of the Montana National Guard will be able to share the joy of reading with their kids back home thanks to multiple donations and the work of a Helena High junior.
Claire Downing was recruited to be part of the Montana Office of Public Instruction’s and Child & Youth Program of the Montana National Guard’s “Operation You are My Heart” through her work in 4-H. The goals of the program are increasing literacy and bringing families with deployed members together by giving each a favorite book for shared story time.
“The purpose of the program is to provide a book to a child experiencing deployment and the same book to be provided to their hero who is currently serving our country while deployed overseas,” said Savanna Sill, program coordinator for the Guard. “This allows a child to continue the time honored tradition of reading time and a special way for them to connect with their hero by sharing their very own special book together.”
Downing serves as a 4-H Lewis and Clark County ambassador with a focus on community service projects. Although she had never tackled a project like this before, she successfully solicited $1,300 in donations to purchase and package 250 books for 150 families of the Montana Army National Guard’s 1-189 General Support Aviation Battalion, which recently deployed for a year.
“The most challenging thing was thinking of the donors and ways to fundraise for this project,” she said. “But the Helena community is so supportive with the National Guard here and its impacts in the community. In the end it was so rewarding to be able to wrap up each book to go out to the families.”
In order to fundraise, Downing presented for the Jim Darcy and Central parent councils and received donations from the Montana Book Company, the Zero to Five early childhood program, the Lewis and Clark 4-H Foundation and the Helena High 3-7-77 Club.
Families could register for the books with the MTNG including age and interests of the children. Titles include "Guess How Much I Love You," and "The Giving Tree," as well as military-themed books including, "Hero Mom," "Hero Dad," and "Night Catch."
“I think the biggest thing I want people to take away is to support those around them and respect those around them,” Downing said. “I personally couldn’t imagine the feeling of deployment and the impact on a child not having a parent, or a really close uncle or aunt. I hope people think about being more empathetic and finding special ways to help out during rough times.”
After purchasing the books, each was wrapped individually in ribbon to be distributed by the MTNG.
“OPI brought the idea, Claire Downing of 4-H made the books a reality, and the Child & Youth Program is putting the books into the hands of very deserving children and families,” Sill said. “These books have already started to bring smiles and memories to some of the families of the 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion, Montana Army National Guard. And we all look forward to bringing more books and smiles to many more, because of this collaboration.”
Claire Downing's story is part of the ongoing Community in Focus series on everyday people in the Helena area.
Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin
