Community in Focus: 4-H volunteer fundraises for books for Montana National Guard families

About 150 deployed members of the Montana National Guard will be able to share the joy of reading with their kids back home thanks to multiple donations and the work of a Helena High junior.

Claire Downing was recruited to be part of the Montana Office of Public Instruction’s and Child & Youth Program of the Montana National Guard’s “Operation You are My Heart” through her work in 4-H. The goals of the program are increasing literacy and bringing families with deployed members together by giving each a favorite book for shared story time.

“The purpose of the program is to provide a book to a child experiencing deployment and the same book to be provided to their hero who is currently serving our country while deployed overseas,” said Savanna Sill, program coordinator for the Guard. “This allows a child to continue the time honored tradition of reading time and a special way for them to connect with their hero by sharing their very own special book together.”

Downing serves as a 4-H Lewis and Clark County ambassador with a focus on community service projects. Although she had never tackled a project like this before, she successfully solicited $1,300 in donations to purchase and package 250 books for 150 families of the Montana Army National Guard’s 1-189 General Support Aviation Battalion, which recently deployed for a year.