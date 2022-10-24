Community builders: Mountain View Meadows team expects more growth

It takes Mark Runkle and his wife Rebecca Ryland nearly an hour to show a visitor all the things going on at Mountain View Meadows, a sprawling housing master-planned community overlooking the Helena Valley.

At the end of the drive, you get the feeling they really didn’t scratch the surface.

Runkle recently put out a newsletter to Mountain View Meadows residents stating they now have 402 housing units on the property on the east side of Helena, adding that if the current pace of housing keeps up, they will add another 400 within the next five to six years and eventually top off with about 1,200 homes.

“It’s an exciting time at Mountain View Meadows,” Runkle, the owner/developer, says in the newsletter, adding it is the only master-planned community in Helena.

“The master plan concept is what makes us different,” he said.

Bankrate.com defines master-planned communities as “large-scale, mixed-use residential developments with robust, curated amenities that aim to give residents the experience of living in a self-contained town.” It’s a community that has covenants, a homeowners association and design standards.

Runkle and Ryland, who is director of design of Mountain View Meadows, pointed out miles of trails, sidewalks, bike paths, streetlamps, parks, pocket parks, landscaped alleys and a mix of housing types and styles. Construction crews seem to be on many of the streets building homes with a steady stream of cement trucks creeping up and down the hill.

There are single-family homes, duplexes and condominiums on streets with names such as Alice Street, Jeannette Rankin Drive and Elouise Cobell Street.

Runkle and Ryland point to Mountain View Park with pride, saying it helped spark more growth for the development.

They note it has basketball and tennis courts, a dog park and playground, a volleyball area, a pavilion, a regulation horseshoe pit, an open field for soccer, a Frisbee golf area and an electric vehicle charging station.

Runkle jokes that after 16 years, Mountain View Meadows has become an overnight success.

He grew up on a farm in southwest Ohio and got a degree in veterinary medicine from Ohio State University. He said he believed that if he studied medicine, he would understand the meaning of life and felt that would continue to serve him throughout his life.

Runkle, who is wearing a leather cowboy hat over a long mane of white hair and jacket the day of the tour, said he ran a horse-riding business that at one time had 130 horses to pay his way through vet school.

The entrepreneur said he then had a microcomputer business, “Midwest Micro,” that did national distribution and mail order that had 700 employees. He sold that in 2000. He said most of his business education was on-the-job training.

“The computer business was especially rich in interaction with international business managers and entrepreneurs,” Runkle stated. “It was infinitely challenging and competitive. I think it pretty well prepared me for anything – even being a developer.”

“Essentially, we just learn the details and test our ideas as we go,” he said.

According to the biography on the Mountain View Meadows website, in 2001, Runkle and his first wife, Joyce, built their new log home, the Elkhorn View Lodge, outside of Montana City. When Joyce died shortly after their home was completed, he turned his attention to a new venture: developing. Runkle developed “Moonlight Ridge” community located just off Jackson Creek Road in Jefferson County.

Mountain View Meadows started in 2003, he said, adding he was more involved with financing than management. He said 1,000 acres was acquired and main arterial roads were added, as were water, sewer and other infrastructure.

“As the infrastructure costs grew and the housing boom went bust, I realized I would have to learn one more business and shepherd through one more project,” he stated.

He said the key attitude for success is perseverance – that, and building a good team.

Runkle said in 2010, the Foley Group of Billings was brought in as a land planner to polish the master plan. He also credited the engineers from Stahly Engineering. Runkle said he and Ryland work closely with their builder partners, Sierra Custom Homes and Weatherall Builders, and have a third builder coming on board.

“I’m on the team setting priorities and coordinating activities and Rebecca manages the look and feel of the neighborhoods,” he said.

Runkle said he and Rebecca’s background and training prior to Mountain View was basically zero.

But he said Rebecca’s background and training in theater and art turned out to be excellent training for a director of design.

“Rebecca is a genius and can basically do anything,” he said.

She started the Last Chance New Play Fest, an annual production of new theatre work by Montana artists, that is held at the Helena Avenue Theatre. Her biography on the Mountain View Meadows website says she has been instrumental in developing house plans, streetscapes, color schemes, park layouts, neighborhood conceptual plans, and landscaping designs and heads the Architectural & Design Review Committee.

Mountain View Meadows is made up of several neighborhoods with unique architectural styles: Aspen Park has lots of one-third acre or more and homes that range from $600,000-$800,000; and Craftsman Village and Craftsman Village North feature craftsman-style homes and front porches and lot sizes that range from 5,000-10,000 square feet and homes priced from $325,000 to $525,000. There is also The Uplands, which will have lot sizes ranging from 6,000 to 10,000 square feet and homes ranging from $400,000-$600,000. The lots can accommodate a third-bay garage or concrete parking pad for a recreational vehicle or boat.

There are also condominium neighborhoods with condos ranging from 1,250 to more than 2,000 square feet. They will sell in the low $300,000s.

And then there is The Peaks, a neighborhood scheduled to open in 2023. It will offer a variety of lot sizes with some of the best views in the development, the developers say. Some of the homes will be all-electric homes with solar panels. They will still be on the grid, but will have solar panels, Ryland said.

"It's the wave of the future," she said. "We are trying to set an example."

She said they put electric vehicle charging stations in the development, just to set a standard.

The Helena City Commission recently approved annexing 9.123 acres into the city for Aspen Park Phase 2, which is on the northwest corner of Alpine View Drive and Runkle Parkway. The property owner must install all infrastructure improvements required by the city. Plans are to put in 16 duplexes, which will take up about 5 acres of the property, with the remainder to be part of a right-of-way and greenspace.

While the homes are in the city of Helena, the children who live there attend East Helena schools, and the project has easy access to Highway 12, Highway 282 and Interstate 15.

“He really has given it thought to making it a real community,” said Michael O’Neil, executive of the Helena Housing Authority, a nonprofit agency established in 1938 to provide affordable housing and related services to eligible, low-income families, the elderly, and the disabled.

“He’s an excellent example of a developer-community builder,” O’Neil said, adding the Runkle-Ryland projects meet all the standards without cutting corners and finishing infrastructure before the housing goes in.

Helena’s Interim City Manager Tim Burton said he worked with Runkle on the Mountain View Meadows project when Burton served as Helena city manager from 2000-2009.

“It’s very apparent when you go out there they have done an extremely good job,” Burton said.

He said the planned community development that meets city standards is the most sustainable pattern in Montana.

“We can certainly handle the growth Mr. Runkle is projecting,” he said.

O’Neil said Mountain View Meadows has been cognizant of including everyone as much as possible in the communities, such as partnerships with Habitat for Humanity.

He said the property, prior to development, was identified as a likely spot for housing, adding it was centrally located.

“It’s nice when things fit the plan,” O’Neil said.

He said Runkle is engaged on issues of affordability, attends housing task force meetings monthly and has a particular insight on USDA rural financing.

“It’s helpful to have new housing stock coming on because we really need it. Variety benefits everyone,” O’Neil said.

Plans for the property include a deluxe apartment complex on 11.5 acres at the bottom of the hill, and 20 acres for a senior living community being planned by St. Peter’s Health and Immanuel Living behind the current Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana building. There is already a business-use development at the bottom of the hill near an area being prepped for retail.

St. Peter’s Health said it was grateful for its partnership with Runkle and Ryland and believe Mountain View Meadows is the ideal location for its new facility.

They said they are continuing to work on developing a Life Plan Community on the southeast side of town and hosted public meetings to get prospective residents involved in the planning process for an integrated housing community that can keep them in their hometown, or perhaps even welcome them back to Helena.

They said the interest exceeded their current development plans.

They said, however, they, like others, are facing inflation and supply chain challenges.

“At this point, we do not have a concrete date to break ground but look forward to sharing that date and more about the project soon,” they said.

Runkle and Ryland say they get a sense of accomplishment from what they do.

"There is the satisfaction of building a community and seeing the dream become a reality," Runkle said.

Ryland said "I think both of us get incredibly excited when see people pushing baby buggies down the sidewalk" and see people on the trails.

"It makes us feel like we are contributing something to community that is not seen elsewhere."