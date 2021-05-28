Community briefs:

All Miss contestants receive at least a $900 scholarship and Teens at least $300 up to $5,000 in various categories.

The Miss Montana Teen Volunteer must be between 13 by July 22 up to 17 by Dec 31. 2021. She is crowned Friday July 23. On Thursday, July 21 along with preliminary competitions, Miss Montana Pre-teen Volunteer Pageant contestants, age 9-12, will be judged on fun fashion, on stage question, fitness and party dress.

The Miss MT Volunteer and Teen Volunteer preliminary scoring is 40% interview, 20% talent, 20% fitness and wellness, 20% evening gown. The final night scoring will also consider job readiness and on stage question.

For more information see Miss Montana Volunteer Program Facebook page or www.missmontanavolunteer.com or www.missvolunteeramerica.net.

Lewis and Clark County has board openings

Board of Adjustment: Seeking citizens for appointment to the County Board of Adjustment. The Board consists of five members appointed by the Board of County Commissioners serving two-year terms. Applicants must reside or own property within the county and be subject to Part 2 zoning regulations. The Board acts on variance requests and hears appeals of decisions made by the Zoning Administrator regarding Part 2 zoning regulations.