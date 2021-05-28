Community briefs:

Electronics recycling event held today
406 Recycling's monthly electronics recycling will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, May 28, at the Good Samaritan Thrift Store located at 3067 N. Montana Ave.
A voluntary $10 donation to Good Samaritan is encouraged. Most items including personal electronics, office equipment, and entertainment systems, including accessories, are accepted for free at the event. Charges apply for some older style monitors and TVs, non-working microwaves, televisions larger than 36 inches, and data-destruction receipts.
406 Recycling's food waste collection program, 406 Compost, will also be on-site distributing collection buckets for new customers. 406 Compost collects food waste, including meats and grease, as well as compostable dishware for composting with worms in partnership with YES Compost. Details at 406Compost.com
Recycling fees in effect for the event are as follows: The older style, heavy Cathode Ray Tube (CRT) televisions ($1/diagonal inch), rear-projection televisions, and LCD screens over 31 inches ($15), and clean microwaves $15—please remove glass trays.
For more information visit 406Recycling.com, or call 406-449-6008.
Art raffle will benefit MNAF
Missoula artist Beth Lo has donated three pieces of art for a raffle to benefit the Montana Nurses Association Foundation and nurses in Montana.
To buy tickets, go to https://www.mtnurses.org/mnaf-raffle/. Ticket sales end June 20 and the drawing is June 21.
Lo has already donated $1,500 to the foundation, which are her share of the sales of her COVID-19 Artwork that was exhibited at Lucy Lacoste Gallery in Concord, Massachusetts, in March-April.
She wants proceeds to be designated in a “Fund for COVID-19 Frontline Nurses” and help provide cash to nurses who have been working in our state with COVID patients. Either for those people who have struggled or have shown outstanding service related to the pandemic.
Prior to contacting Montana Nurses Association, Lo read the January article by David Erickson of Lee Newspapers: “Sadness, Burnout and stress: MT nurses denied pandemic hazard pay” and she decided she wanted to help. She contacted the Montana Nurses Association wanting to help.
Beth Lo was born in Indiana, and is an American artist, ceramist and educator. Her parents emigrated from China. Lo received a bachelor of general studies from the University of Michigan in 1971, and then studied Ceramics with Rudy Autio at the University of Montana receiving her MFA, and was then a Professor of Ceramics at UM for more than 30 years.
Historic facilities nominated to National Register
Three historic facilities are under consideration for listing in the National Register of Historic Places.
The Billings Communal Mausoleum, the McMaster Ranch near Broadwater, and Shaw’s Best Factory in Helena (whose products included pancake flour, and baking powder) were assessed by the Montana State Historic Preservation Review Board on May 14. The board approved forwarding all three nominations to the Keeper of the National Register in Washington D.C. After receipt, the Keeper has 30 days to review the nominations.
Mausoleum: Also known as the Mountview or Landmarks mausoleum, the Billings Communal Mausoleum sits atop a high point on the western edge of Mountview Cemetery. It is one of three known community mausoleums built in Montana during the early 20th century.
It was the state’s first community mausoleum when it began operation in 1922, and the city dedicated it in 1924.
McMaster Ranch: The famed McMaster Ranch sits at the south end of the Spokane Bench between Helena and Winston.
The nomination is based on the historic buildings and structures at the ranch headquarters; the irrigation system that made the ranch operable; transportation elements influencing the property’s history; and lands acquired using several Homestead Act permutations, which is a major attribute of its historic development.
The ranch has been in the McMaster Family since 1893.
Shaw’s Best Factory: Shaw’s Best Factory in Helena was designed by Carl Neuhausen and Frank Williams as a carriage house and animal shelter. It’s a two-story American Foursquare building of quarried stone from Mount Helena behind the George Washington Shaw family residence near the corner of Monroe and Harrison. It originally was built to accommodate George W. Shaw’s horse team and conveyance, living quarters for a hired hand, and feed storage.
In 1893, Shaw converted the two-story carriage house to a home industry, manufacturing baking powder and pancake flour. He raised the ground level at that time, so the first-floor horse stalls are now underground.
The factory closed in 1918.
Carroll College partners with St. Andrew School
Carroll College is partnering with St. Andrew School to provide educational space for their high school classes this coming academic year. In addition to classrooms, the students, under supervision of their teachers, will also have access to the chapel, library and dining hall.
St. Andrew School is a Catholic and Classical school located on the west side of Helena serving students from kindergarten through 12th grade. The school experienced an influx of new elementary-age students this past academic year which has exceeded their classroom capacity.
Leveraging their existing relationship, Carroll and St. Andrew formed this unique collaboration to provide temporary assistance while St. Andrew determines next steps for expansion of their school. This is a one-year arrangement for the academic year beginning in August.
In addition to being exposed to the college atmosphere, the students will be able to take a college-level biology class for credit and will also benefit from potential guest lecture opportunities by Carroll College faculty.
“We have often had St. Andrew students take classes on our campus through our Early Access program so we are very well acquainted with the high caliber of student that St. Andrew attracts,” said Cech. “This experience will help them to further envision themselves as college students on Carroll’s campus. Couple this with our existing free room grant program for graduates of Catholic high schools, and Carroll becomes a very enticing option for college.”
For more information on St. Andrew School, visit standrewschool.org or call 406-449-3201. For more information on Carroll College, visit carroll.edu or call 406-447-4300.
OGT offers online Playwriting Boot Camp
Join Educational Director Elizabeth Crase and fellow writers for Digital Playwriting Boot Camp, June 14-24. Participating writers will receive a speedy crash course in the fundamentals of playwriting, followed by a mixture of one-on-one and group activities via zoom to build skills in character creation and development, conflict, story arc, self-editing and more.
You will be able to choose between morning (10 a.m.) or afternoon (4 p.m.) group zoom sessions. Writing and brainstorming zoom sessions are independent and one-on-one sessions can be scheduled with Elizabeth based on your availability throughout the two weeks.
There will be a showcase of your writing on Thursday, June 24, at 6 p.m. (digital or outdoor venue TBD). Must be able to read and write to participate, groups will be formed based on participant age and experience level, adults and participants from out of town are welcome to register.
To register or for any questions, email elizabethcrase@orphangirl.org. When registering, specify if you prefer the morning or afternoon group.
Deadline nearing for Miss Montana Volunteer pageants
Applications are due June 1 for the Miss Montana Volunteer and Miss Montana Teen Volunteer pageant, a statewide service oriented scholarship program seeking to empower young women through education and opportunity to be held July 22-24 in Glendive. In the inaugural year with a new program that reflects Montana values, the former Miss Montana Scholarship Program board is pleased to affiliate with the Miss Volunteer America Pageant where our Montana titleholder will compete in Tennessee May 4-7, 2022.
The contestants for Miss Montana Volunteer must be between 17-25, a Montana resident or full-time student at a Montana college, born a female, not married or have children, and be able to participate in all categories of the competition. Contestants should apply to holdenmissmt@gmail.com by June 1.
All Miss contestants receive at least a $900 scholarship and Teens at least $300 up to $5,000 in various categories.
The Miss Montana Teen Volunteer must be between 13 by July 22 up to 17 by Dec 31. 2021. She is crowned Friday July 23. On Thursday, July 21 along with preliminary competitions, Miss Montana Pre-teen Volunteer Pageant contestants, age 9-12, will be judged on fun fashion, on stage question, fitness and party dress.
The Miss MT Volunteer and Teen Volunteer preliminary scoring is 40% interview, 20% talent, 20% fitness and wellness, 20% evening gown. The final night scoring will also consider job readiness and on stage question.
For more information see Miss Montana Volunteer Program Facebook page or www.missmontanavolunteer.com or www.missvolunteeramerica.net.
Lewis and Clark County has board openings
Board of Adjustment: Seeking citizens for appointment to the County Board of Adjustment. The Board consists of five members appointed by the Board of County Commissioners serving two-year terms. Applicants must reside or own property within the county and be subject to Part 2 zoning regulations. The Board acts on variance requests and hears appeals of decisions made by the Zoning Administrator regarding Part 2 zoning regulations.
City-County Board of Health: Seeking a professional with experience in the field of environmental, biological, chemical, or engineering sciences. Also seeking a county resident to serve as a member at large. The board is responsible for the hiring of the Health Officer and setting policy for the administration of the City-County Health Department. The agreement, which established the present board, was signed by the city and county in December 1975. The agreement specifies that a city commission member and a county commissioner, or their representatives, will serve on the board. The members are appointed for 3-year terms, by the county, and must include the Superintendent of School District #1, a licensed MD, an Environmental Specialist, a resident of East Helena, a consumer of health services, 1 member residing outside and 1 member inside the city limits. Meetings are the 4th Thursday of the month at 1 p.m. in the Commission Chambers, 3rd Floor of the City-County Building. Currently meeting under the Zoom platform.
Forestvale Historic Preservation Committee: Seeking citizens to serve on the board. The board reviews and approves all development proposals related to the Forestvale Cemetery and are responsible for assuring compliance with all relevant local, state and federal regulations and requirements pertaining to the cemetery’s designation on the Federal Register of Historical Sites. Members must reside within Forestvale Cemetery District; generally described as School Dist. No 1; 3 year terms.
Heritage Preservation and Tourism Development Council: Seeking a county resident for appointment to the council. The council consists of seven (7) members who have a demonstrated interest in protecting or promoting the heritage resources of the City and/or the County. The members serve three-year terms. Meetings are held the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m., City-County Building, Room 309.
Open Lands Citizens Advisory Committee: Seeking citizens to serve on the Open Lands Citizens Advisory Council. The primary purpose of the program is to conserve resources on private lands in Lewis and Clark County that fulfill the objectives of the bond measure. The Board of County Commissioners appoint the Citizens Advisory Committee on Open Lands (CAC) to make recommendations on project applications. Meetings are the 1st Tuesday of every month.
Planning & Zoning Commission: Seeking citizens for appointment to the Planning & Zoning Commission whom resides within an existing citizen-initiated Special Zoning District within Lewis and Clark County (SZD# 24 & 45, SZD #49). This board shall perform issues dealing with zoning functions for the County. Serving three-year terms.
Water Quality Protection District: The board consists of nine members appointed by the Board of County Commissioners serving staggered three-year terms beginning and ending July 1. The purpose of the board is to develop a local water quality program; administer the budget and employ personnel; contract individuals or agencies to develop and implement the program; receive gifts, grants or donations; administer local ordinances; apply for federal or state money; borrow and repay money for the water quality district; construct and maintain facilities that do not cost more than $5,000. Meetings are held monthly, the 4th Tuesday.
Weed Board: Seeking a Lincoln citizen for appointment to the board to represent the Lincoln area. The Board consists of eight members appointed by the Board of County Commissioners serving staggered terms beginning and ending Dec. 31. The board performs activities relating to weed management, administers, and manages its established criteria for the noxious weed program. Terms are 3 years. Meetings are held monthly, 1st Wednesday, 1 p.m., County Weed Building, Cooney Drive.
Zoning Advisory Panel: Seeking a member of the Helena Valley Flood Committee for appointment to the Zoning Advisory Panel, which is a panel that has been tasked with providing recommendations on regulations for the approved Urban and Suburban Residential Mixed-Use Zone Districts, as well as options or alternative approaches to the approved and temporarily deferred 10-acre minimum lot size/density parameters for the Rural Residential Mixed-Use Zone District. The Panel is comprised of 12 voting members, representing a cross-section of interests specific to the recently approved Zoning for the Helena Valley Planning Area. The panel will operate for approximately 12 months with a dissolution occurring by Jan. 15, 2022, unless a time extension is approved by the Board of County Commissioners.
Applications are available at http://www.lccountymt.gov/bocc/boards.html or by calling 447-8304 and can be submitted to the Lewis and Clark County Commissioner’s Office, 316 N. Park Avenue, Room 345, Helena, MT 59623.
Red Cross blood donation opportunities
The American Red Cross is calling for donors of all blood types, especially those with type O blood, to race to give blood and help refuel the blood supply.
Individuals of all blood types are urged to schedule an appointment now to give blood, and in most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility. Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Healthy volunteer donors are needed every day to help keep the blood flowing for hospitals and patients that rely on a readily available blood supply.
Helena
- June 2: 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Mitchell Building at the Helena Blood Donation Center, 3150 N. Montana Avenue, Ste. B
- June 9: 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., SoFi drive at the Helena Blood Donation Center, 3150 N. Montana Avenue, Ste. B
- June 10: Noon-5:30 p.m., Valley Ace Hardware drive at the Helena Donor Center, 3150 North Montana, Ste. B
Student news
Jordyn Everson, of East Helena, has been was named to the South Plains College spring 2021 deans list. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.25 or higher and complete a minimum of 12 credit hours.
***
Southern New Hampshire University has named Chelsey Caulfield of Townsend, Matthew Granberg, Robin Trottier and Katherine Felde, all of Helena to the winter 2021 president's list. Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above are named to the president's list.
Demerry Nielson and Mark Sullivan, both of Clancy, Shea Maulding, Conner Sullivan and Rebecca Bruno, all of Helena have been named to the dean's list. Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the dean's list.
***
Caylor Cox, of Helena, has been selected to the University of Jamestown's Spring 2021 dean's list for maintaining a Semester GPA of 3.50 or better.
***
Allie Hicks, of Helena, has been named to the Dickinson State University president's list for the spring 2021 semester. Eligible students must be enrolled full-time and have a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.9 or higher.
***
Haley Wright, of Helena, was awarded the Crown-Goodman Presidential Scholarship at Colorado College's recent Honor's Convocation, held online on May 11. Wright is a member of the class of 2022.
LCAS announces scholarship awards
The Last Chance Audubon Society has announced the award of two $1,000 scholarships made available to graduating seniors to support their continuing studies in fields related to the LCAS mission. The students receiving awards are Erin Robinson and Claire Downing.
Robinson, Capital High, plans to attend Montana State University to pursue her interests in animal behavior, evolutionary biology, and zoology with an emphasis on ornithology. In addition to her many school activities, including Science Club, she is a four-year volunteer at the Montana Wildlife Center where she implemented protocols for bird training and did public education. Her work with bird behavior has resulted in her attaining a falconry license.
Downing, Helena High, plans to attend Vanderbilt University to pursue interdisciplinary studies in ecology, evolution, and biology. She has extensive involvement in school activities, including leadership roles in the National Honor Society and Envirothon, and as a student representative to the Helena School Board. She has served as a volunteer with BLM and the USFS and last summer was a biology intern with the American Fisheries Society Hutton Fisheries Biology Program.
Area students named to Montana Western dean’s list
The University of Montana Western has released its 2021 spring semester dean’s list.
To achieve this honor, students must be enrolled full-time or for 12 semester credits and carry a minimum 3.33 grade point average. An asterisk after a name indicates a student received Dean’s List high honors.
Boulder: Jessica Craft Boulder, Breanna Humphrey*, Jered Sullivan, Jaxson Yanzick
Clancy: Margaret Dean, Hayden Guisti, Bradley Sullivan, Abigail Supalla, Kendra Woodland
East Helena: Jakob Franklin, Alyssa King, Lauren Knudsen, Brandie Lorenz*, Rachel McIntosh, Sydney Schell*, Gabriel Sommers, Amber Turpin, Jacy Yoder*
Elliston: Bryce Biskis, Josie Jenkins,
Fort Harrison: Shawn-Patrick Traynor
Helena: Shelby Austin*, Katherine Brown, Lindsey Buckley*, Trinity Bushnell*, Torrance Capps*, Emily Clawson, Jessica Elkins, Brianna Gulbertson*, Augustus Hanson*, Tona Iwen*, Taylor Jendro*, Seth Lang, Elizabeth Lowney, Konner McKay*, Dene Mech*, Kristen Muffick*, Alyssa Owen, Hailey Personette, Danielle Pouliot, James Ranger, Madison Richtmyer, Rick Ringling, Emily Rivers, Matthew Romasko, Sydney Sheridan*, Meagan Steffan*, Kaitlyn White, Jessica White, Mikayla Witter