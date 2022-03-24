Community briefs:

Electronics recycling event today

Friday, March 25, is 406 Recycling’s monthly electronics recycling event supporting the Good Samaritan Thrift Store. This monthly event is a great time to responsibly recycle broken, outdated, or unwanted electronics.

The collection takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the parking lot of the Good Samaritan Thrift Store, 3067 N. Montana Ave. Most office, computer, and entertainment-related electronics are accepted for data-secure, responsible recycling. Many items are accepted for free; from personal electronics to office equipment and entertainment systems, including accessories. Charges apply for some older-style monitors and TVs, large televisions, and microwaves. A voluntary $10 donation to Good Samaritan is encouraged.

406 Recycling's food scrap and compostable collection program, 406 Compost, will also be on-site distributing collection buckets for new customers. 406 Compost also offers a bucket exchange program for rural customers wanting to keep organics out of their trash and away from critters and yard waste collection by request for customers. Details about 406 Compost's collection program for homes and businesses at 406Compost.com.

For more information, visit 406compost.com, or call 406-449-6008.

Entries sought for poster contest

Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced the launch of the inaugural Montana Law Enforcement Appreciation Poster Contest for elementary school students across Montana. The contest will promote public safety and show appreciation for Montana’s law enforcement officers who risk their lives every day to keep our communities safe.

All elementary school students are invited to participate in the contest by completing an application and creating a poster that reflects why they appreciate Montana’s law enforcement officers.

A regional winner will be chosen from each of the eight Montana Highway Patrol districts and awarded an ice cream social for their class delivered by the Montana Department of Justice.

From the regional winners, a statewide winner will celebrate with Knudsen, MHP Colonel Steve Lavin, and local law enforcement during National Police Week in May. The winner will also have the opportunity to ride along with Col. Lavin. The winning poster will be displayed in MHP offices and made available to law enforcement offices across the state.

Contest rules:

1. Applicants must be in elementary school.

2. Artwork should reflect why the student appreciates law enforcement.

3. Artwork that has been digitally produced is not allowed. Artwork should be created using acrylics, watercolor, pencils, charcoal, markers, crayons, pastels, or others.

4. The preferred size for posters is 8.5 x 14 inches. Submissions that are 8.5x11 and 11x17 will also be allowed.

5. To complete the submission, the applicant must also include a brief biography and a completed application.

Applications must include the original artwork, contest application, and release form and should be mailed to the Attorney General’s Office to the attention of the Law Enforcement Poster Contest at 215 N. Sanders, Helena, MT 59601. Applications and artwork must be received by April 15 and winners will be notified April 22. Visit https://dojmt.gov/ to download the application.

'Backroads' showing at Senior Center

The Rocky Mountain Development Council Inc. and the Senior Advisory Council of the Helena Senior Center present a monthly event called "Backroads of Montana: Memories and Stories." Join us on Monday, March 28, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. in the Card Room of the Helena Senior Center, 200 S. Cruse Ave.

This will be an informal showing of one or two episodes of the popular PBS Program “Backroads of Montana.” Since 1991, the backroads crew has traveled across Montana, visiting its unique people and places. The Senior Advisory Council came up with the idea of planning a time to bring people together to watch and episode or two of the “Backroads of Montana” and share thoughts, memories, and maybe even a bit of history.

Refreshments will be served in a relaxing atmosphere with wonderful people. For more information, call 406-447-1680 or visit www.rmdc.net.

Library relaunching reading program

The program 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten is getting a revamp. First established at Lewis & Clark Library in 2017, the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program has encouraged hundreds of families in the county to read 1,000 books before their child begins kindergarten. After five years, a remodel, and a pandemic, we realized that we needed to reorganize the program to make it more accessible to our community.

When you read to your child, you are building a secure and loving bond with them, which fosters a positive learning environment. .

To register, visit the Library’s website and select “Kids and Teens” tab and then “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten,” www.lclibrary.org/318/1000-Books-Before-Kindergarten. Beanstack is a web-based platform where individuals, groups, and familes can track their reading and participate in library challenges. Beanstack is free for you to use, and also offers a free Beanstack Tracker mobile app.

When you register your child for 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten through Beanstack, you will be prompted to come to your local library branch to pick up a Welcome Bag with all the necessities to keep you and your child going strong, and be able to select a free book to keep. Each time that your child reads 100 books, they'll get a special sticker to keep and get to add a sticker to the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten poster.

If you have any questions, comments, or concerns about the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program at Lewis & Clark Library, please contact Molly Hudson, Children Services Librarian at mhudson@lclibrary.org.

Ray Hunthausen scholarship available

The Ray Hunthausen Junior Golf Foundation awards two $1,000 college scholarships to graduating seniors who will be continuing education beyond high school. This scholarship is not based on golf skill. The only criterion for applicants is experience playing golf: a casual player, member of a school golf team, participant in a junior golf program, employee in a pro shop, or work on the grounds crew at a golf course.

This scholarship is intended for use at any institution attended to further education beyond high school and is not restricted to a four-year college or university. The award will be applied to your tuition cost and paid directly to the institution, upon enrollment verification.

Applicants are not eligible if you are a spouse, child, descendent, spouse of a descendent, or other person related to any Grantor or Trustee of the Ray Hunthausen Junior Golf Foundation.

Applications are available from the Helena High and Capital High School career centers, the local golf course pro shops, or upon direct request at vhausen@bresnan.net. Applications must be postmarked by April 29, 2022, to be eligible for scholarship consideration.

Period poverty addressed by church

Period poverty is defined as inadequate access to period products needed by girls and women during their monthly menstrual cycles. Members of First Presbyterian Church Helena donated period products during the month of February and the collection of gifts was distributed to The Friendship Center, YWCA and The Placer Pantry at Good Samaritan.

There are multiple reasons for period poverty. Menstruation still remains a stigmatized topic by many individuals. Menstrual supplies are expensive, and public aid is not often available for supplies. Supplies are deemed “non-essential” and are taxed in most states. Although shampoo, soap, and toothpaste are distributed in shelters, period supplies often are not. Toilet paper is provided in public restrooms, but period supplies are not. Women are more likely to ask for food or diapers for their children than period supplies.

Health and social issues are also associated with period poverty. There is stress and/or shame and/or social ostracization from period poverty. Without adequate supplies, there can be lost school and work time, lost income, job loss, underperformance at school, dropouts, infections, unsanitary conditions, and more.

FPCH is proud to help address this ongoing issue in our community.

MRL, foundation partner to spread school spirit

Montana Rail Link’s Project Sweatshirt program is set to distribute over 2,000 sweatshirts to the students of East Helena and Avon schools on March 22. The sweatshirts feature each school’s respective colors and mascots. MRL employees will be on hand to distribute the custom items on behalf of the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation and MRL.

This marks the eighth year of Project Sweatshirt and in total, over 18,000 sweatshirts have been distributed to Montana school students along MRL’s route during that time. Typically, the sweatshirts are dispersed in conjunction with the MRL Christmas Express holiday train ride, supply chain delays forced the programs to be separated. Though the children are excited about receiving their sweatshirts, it is also a major highlight for the MRL employees who participate in organizing the program.

Chris Cline, MRL Project Sweatshirt manager states, “Project Sweatshirt is such a fun and rewarding program to be a part of. It’s heartwarming to see the look of excitement and pride on the kids’ faces as they receive their sweatshirts from MRL and the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation.”

Dan Rispens, East Helena Schools superintendent shared, “We are thrilled to be a recipient of MRL’s Project Sweatshirt this year for East Helena. Every student wants to feel pride in their school and community, yet not all families can afford this type of quality logo wear for their children."

Derek Ollmann, MRL’s president, shared, “Project Sweatshirt is an event that our employees truly love putting on. We are thankful to have the opportunity to support kids in communities in which we operate, and this is all accomplished through the generosity of the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation.”

Ice Breaker road race registration underway

The 42nd Annual Ice Breaker Road Race will be held Sunday, April 24. Join more than 3,400 runners, joggers and fitness walkers who enter the race each year. Participants range from recreational walkers, families enjoying an outing, to serious competitive runners. The 5-mile road race offers a competitive format; and the 3-mile run offers both a competitive and recreational format. Pacer the Penguin will be entered in the 1-mile race and will be challenging kids of all ages. Register the entire family in the one-mile jog and fitness walk and take advantage of our special family rate.

On-line registration is available at www.icebreakergf.com.

Entry fees are $15 for 10 and under, $22 for 11 and older, $64 for a family of four (family of four includes parent(s) and dependents, ages 1-18 from the same household); each additional youth in the same household is $12.

Each participant will receive a 2022 Ice Breaker long sleeved T-shirt, a unique finisher medal and lunch after the race. The awards ceremony will begin in the Convention Center at approximately 4 p.m. and will include prize drawings.

Lewis and Clark County has board openings

Board of Adjustment: Seeking citizens for appointment to the County Board of Adjustment. The Board consists of five members appointed by the Board of County Commissioners serving 2 year terms. Applicants must reside or own property within the County (outside the City Limits of Helena and East Helena) and be subject to Part 2 zoning regulations. The Board acts on variances, Conditional Use Permits, and appeals of decisions made by the Zoning Administrator regarding Part 2 zoning regulations.

Human Services Task Force: The Task Force was organized to serve people who were left without assistance when the General Assistance program was abolished. The Task Force provides food and shelter for persons waiting for SSI assistance and emergency medical care to individuals without Medicaid. The Task Force consists of nine Board members.

Lewis and Clark County DUI Task Force: Seeking a citizen for appointment to the DUI Task Force. The Task Force members shall be appointed by the Lewis and Clark County Commission and will include representatives from a cross section of the community, such as, but not limited to, government officials, law enforcement, public health, school personnel, church, civic, and community groups, and citizens at large. Members shall be appointed for a term of two years and terms will be renewable at the consent of the Commission. Meetings are the second Thursday of the month, 3 to 5 p.m., at alternating locations.

Lincoln Solid Waste District Board: One citizen to serve on the Lincoln Solid Waste District Board who owns residential or commercial property and pays the Lincoln Solid Waste assessment; three-year terms.

Open Lands Citizens Advisory Committee: Seeking two citizen to serve on the Open Lands Citizens Advisory Committee. The primary purpose of the Program is to conserve resources on private lands in Lewis and Clark County that fulfill the objectives of the bond measure. The Board of County Commissioners appoint the Citizens Advisory Committee on Open Lands (CAC) to make recommendations on project applications. Meetings are the first Tuesday of every month.

Planning & Zoning Commission: One citizen to serve on the Planning & Zoning Commission whom resides within an existing citizen-initiated Special Zoning District within Lewis and Clark County (SZD #24 & #45). This board shall perform issues dealing with zoning functions for the County; three-year terms.

Tax Appeal Board: Seeking one citizen to serve on the Board. The Board consists of three members appointed by the Board of County Commissioners serving staggered three-year terms. The members are required to attend the State Tax Appeal Board when notified. The Board has the authority to change any assessment or fix the assessment at some other level. Meetings are as needed.

Weed Board: Seeking citizens for appointment to the Weed Board that reside in the Augusta, Wolf Creek, Canyon Creek/Marysville areas and two members at large. The Board consists of nine members appointed by the Board of County Commissioners serving staggered terms beginning and ending December 31. The Board performs activities relating to weed management, administers, and manages its established criteria for the noxious weed program. Terms are three years. Meetings are held monthly, first Wednesday, 1 p.m., County Weed Building, Cooney Drive.

Applications are available at www.lccountymt.gov/bocc/boards.html or by calling 447-8304 and can be submitted to the Lewis and Clark County Commissioner’s Office, 316 N. Park Ave., Room 345, Helena, MT 59623.

Red Cross seeks blood donations

The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood with a blood donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them.

Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Nar-Anon family group meeting

The Helena Nar-Anon Family Group, a 12-step program for families and friends of addicts, meets Mondays and Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Library of St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 512 Logan.

The library is located on the lower level of the main church building. Please enter using the Cruise Avenue entrance. The group observes COVID-19 protocols required by the church.

Student news

Shae A. Rowe, of Helena, has been named to the dean's honor roll for fall 2021 at Wichita State University in Wichita, Kansas.

To be included on the dean's honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

***

Leanna Markovics and Aidan Tonidandel, both of Helena, have been named to the fall 2021 dean's list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities in Mineapolis/St. Paul, Minn.

To qualify for the dean's list, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.

