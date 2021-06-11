Community briefs

Area students recipients of Presidential Leadership Scholarships

The University of Montana recently named the recipients of the 2021 Presidential Leadership Scholarship, the university’s most prestigious academic recognition for incoming students.

The 21 Presidential Leadership Scholars were chosen out of hundreds of qualified applicants from across the world and represent the pinnacle of academic excellence and service to their communities. Presidential Leadership Scholars will enroll in UM’s Davidson Honors College, in addition to their chosen undergraduate disciplines. At UM they will contribute to academic innovation, garner professional development and enhance leadership skills.

Owen Cleary intends to study music performance at UM. While attending Helena High School, he was a member of Montana Youth Action and led many music ensembles. Cleary has been a part of the National Honor Society and was named an AP Scholar with Distinction. He was an honorable mention in the Montana Associate of Symphony Orchestras Young Artist Competition, was an All Northwest Orchestra honoree in 2021 and a member of the first-place 2020 Montana Science Bowl team. He was recognized as a 2021 Distinguished Scholar by the Helena Education Foundation.