Nile Sapphira Temple installs queen

Sapphira Temple No. 79 held its 77th open installation for the 2023-24 officers on April 1 at the Algeria Shrine Consistory Temple in Helena.

Princess Laurie Kimball Brown was crowned queen during the public installation ceremony. Brown was a member of Deer Lodge Rainbow Assembly No. 9 as a teen prior to joining Eastern Star Martha Chapter No. 11 in White Sulphur Springs. She now holds dual memberships with Sapphira Temple No. 79 in Helena and Tirzah Temple No. 3 in Butte.

An international fraternal organization, Daughters of the Nile was founded in 1913 to enhance the lives of women.

Its sole philanthropy is volunteer service to Shriners Hospitals for Children with annual U.S. and Canadian donations in excess of $2 million with an additional $1 million in items for the medical facilities and volunteer hours.

Sapphira Temple No. 79, chartered in 1947, has 328 members spanning 57 towns in Montana, as well as 18 other states and Canada.

To join Sapphira Temple No. 79 or Tirzah Temple No. 3, contact Princess Recorder Ann Steward at sapphira79recorder@gmail.com or Princess Recorder Bonnie McCormick at bmccormick@cybernet1.com. Daughters of the Nile.

Bike blessing set for

East Helena park

The Annual Helena Bike Blessing will be held from noon to 3 p.m. April 29 at Main Street Park in East Helena.

All bikes and riders are welcome, including motorcycles, bicycles, three-wheelers, ATV’s, Sports bikes, MotoX, four-wheelers, OHV’s, side-by-sides, etc.

It is free and open to the public. There will be food, and music will be provided by 4 God’s Sake band.

The Helena Bike Blessing was started by the Rev. Chuck Houk of Crossroads Christian Church with the aid of Circuit Riders Motorcycle Ministry in 2001. The Helena chapter of the Christian Motorcyclists Association was asked to be a part in 2005, and Set Free Helena came on board in 2009. The city of East Helena first hosted the event in 2015.

Contacts are Houk at 406-227-6968; Jeff Lapham, Christian Motorcyclists Association, 406-475-3766; and Pastor Murph Powers, Set Free Ministries Helena, 406-227-8845.

The organizers thank the city of East Helena for use of the park.

Red Cross honors volunteers

It’s National Volunteer Week, and the Montana Red Cross is honoring the work of the people who give their time to support those in need.

More than 275,000 Red Cross volunteers nationwide serve their communities by responding to thousands of disasters; collecting blood to help patients receive the critical care they need; supporting members of the military and their families; helping communities prepare for emergencies around the globe and much more.

Last year, 450 Red Cross volunteers provided food, shelter, comfort and hope to 550 Montanans who faced emergency situations. They also provided services to 2,215 military members, veterans and their families.

“National Volunteer Week is time to honor these community heroes for their constant service and support,” said Diane Wright, Montana Red Cross executive director. “They are the true heart of the Red Cross.”

Volunteers are more critical as the need for shelter, hot meals, health services, emotional support grows. The Red Cross is now launching nearly twice as many relief operations for major disasters than it did a decade ago, and with wildfire seasons on the horizon, it has a critical need to fill vital volunteer positions.

• Disaster Action Team Member: Disaster Action Team volunteers are a source of refuge and support when it’s needed most. From home fires to storms, unexpected emergencies happen every day, but these volunteers can help.

• Disaster Health Services: These volunteers use their professional skills as licensed health care providers to deliver hands-on care to people in shelters. There is also a need for Mental Health Services volunteers.

Visit redcross.org/volunteertoday to get started. Training is free.

Earth Day Scavanger Hunt is planned

Kids of all ages are invited to attend an Earth Day Scavenger Hunt on Mount Helena from noon to 2 p.m. on April 29.

Earth Day Welcomers, perhaps disguised as animals, will greet families at the start of the ADA Trail at the base of Mount Helena.

Kids will set off on activities and treasure hunts that may include whistling to a bird, posing like a moose, roaring like a grizzly, finding Bigfoot and drawing a picture of a bobcat — and many more surprises.

Other volunteers can participate in light trail clean-up to get trails ready for summer hikers.

Upon completion, the participants can win gift card prizes to local restaurants like Makenzie River, Steve’s Cafe, Suki Cafe and more.

Mountain Berry Bowls of Helena will be in attendance at the trail event to feed hikers.

Carroll College’s public relations class is teaming up with local Helena nonprofit Prickly Pear Land Trust to host the Earth Day Scavenger Hunt/Volunteer event.

Prickly Pear Land Trust works to conserve central Montana land and is most popularly known in Helena for its trail systems throughout Lewis and Clark County.

The public is encouraged to attend and join Bigfoot for a fun afternoon wandering the trails of Mount Helena. For more information, text Brent Northup at 406-459-2371.

Library workers treated to lunch

Freda Wilkinson at Big Sky Brokers is celebrating her library story by sponsoring lunch for all Lewis & Clark Library employees, trustees, Library Foundation Board members and all public school librarians on April 25.

The food will be prepared by RockStarr BBQ.

“Libraries and librarians have been truly invaluable throughout history,” Wilkinson said. “They make communities stronger and smarter and provide a safe place for people of all demographics to read, research, explore and socialize. Thank you all for your work in keeping our library robust and inclusive.”

Lewis & Clark Library Director John Finn said he, his staff and the board of trustees were grateful for Wilkinson’s generosity.”

April 25, which is the Tuesday of National Library Week, is designated National Library Workers Day.

For more information on National Library Week, visit lclibrary.org.

AARP offers driver safety class

AARP Driver Safety has single classes scheduled in Helena during June.

Participants receive updates on the rules of the road and learn driving strategies to adapt to the effects of aging and to reduce chances of having a crash. The course was developed for participants age 50-plus, but it is open to all ages.

The course fee is $25 ($20 with an AARP membership card). Auto insurance companies in Montana provide a multi-year discount to participants 55 years of age and older.

The June 22 class is at First Interstate Bank at 2728 Colonial Drive from 12:30-5 p.m.

To register for a class, call: 406-457-4712. Find more classes at aarp.org/driversafety

Blood donations sought

The following are blood donation opportunities in the Helena area. This list is provided by the American Red Cross.

Helena

April 24: 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Department of Transportation, 2701 Prospect.

April 26: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Helena Blood Donation Center, 3150 N. Montana Ave., Suite B.

April 27: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., First Interstate Bank, 25 E. Lyndale Ave.

April 27: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., ​Helena College, Donaldson Building, University of Montana, 1115 N. Roberts St.

Lincoln

April 25: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 404 Main.

How to donate

Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.