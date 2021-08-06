Community briefs:

LWVHA to hold Helena candidate forum
The League of Women Voters of the Helena Area will be holding a candidate Q&A/forum for Helena city mayor and city commission candidates on Oct. 7 at the Carroll College Campus Center.
The tentative time for the public forum is 6:30 to 8 p.m. All of the mayoral and city commission candidates have confirmed in writing that they will participate.
More details will be released when finalized.
Friendship Center hosts block party
The Friendship Center will host a block party to celebrate 50 years of service to Helena and the surrounding area on Thursday, Aug. 12, from 5-8 p.m. in front of their building at 1430 N. Sanders St.
The event is free and open to the public; all are welcome to attend. Cake and ice cream will be served, local musicians will provide entertainment, and food will be available for purchase. The event is sponsored by Valley Bank.
In 1971, The Friendship Center was established as a Model City project, one of many social-services programs funded by President Johnson’s Great Society Legislation. The Friendship Center was initially designed to serve as a homeless shelter for families and a safe haven for women experiencing domestic violence.
The mission of The Friendship Center is to be a safe haven for those affected by domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking and to empower our community to flourish in relationships free from violence. The Friendship Center provides emergency and transitional shelter, crisis counseling, personal advocacy, court accompaniment, limited financial and material assistance, and safety planning. The Friendship Center is open to survivors of any age or gender identity and can also provide support to family members and friends of survivors.
The Friendship Center serves the tri-county area, operates a 24/7 crisis hotline, and can be reached at 406-442-6800. All services are free and confidential.
Nar-Anon family group meeting
The Helena Nar-Anon Family Group, a 12-step program for families and friends of addicts, meets Mondays and Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Library of St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 512 Logan.
The library is located on the lower level of the main church building. Please enter using the Cruise Avenue entrance. The group observes COVID-19 protocols required by the church.
Red Cross seeks blood donations
The American Red Cross has an emergency need for lifesaving blood amid the ongoing severe blood shortage.
The Red Cross has been distributing about 12 percent more blood products to hospitals across the U.S. compared to this time last year. The Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet the current hospital demand and end the severe blood shortage. Donors of all blood types are needed, especially type O, which stands at just a one-day supply right now.
To thank donors who help ensure a strong blood supply this month, all who come to give Aug. 1-15, 2021, will automatically be entered for a chance to win an exclusive, VIP trip for two to the sold-out 2021 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. Those who come to donate throughout August will also receive a free 4-month subscription offer to Apple Music by email (new subscribers only). More details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/FeelTheBeat.
Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.