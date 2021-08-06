Community briefs:

The mission of The Friendship Center is to be a safe haven for those affected by domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking and to empower our community to flourish in relationships free from violence. The Friendship Center provides emergency and transitional shelter, crisis counseling, personal advocacy, court accompaniment, limited financial and material assistance, and safety planning. The Friendship Center is open to survivors of any age or gender identity and can also provide support to family members and friends of survivors.

The Friendship Center serves the tri-county area, operates a 24/7 crisis hotline, and can be reached at 406-442-6800. All services are free and confidential.

Nar-Anon family group meeting

The Helena Nar-Anon Family Group, a 12-step program for families and friends of addicts, meets Mondays and Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Library of St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 512 Logan.

The library is located on the lower level of the main church building. Please enter using the Cruise Avenue entrance. The group observes COVID-19 protocols required by the church.

Red Cross seeks blood donations

The American Red Cross has an emergency need for lifesaving blood amid the ongoing severe blood shortage.