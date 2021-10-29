Community briefs

Forum to discuss community needs
Rocky Mountain Development Council Inc. is doing a Comprehensive Community Needs Assessment and will hold a community forum at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Helena Senior Center, 200 S. Cruse Ave.
Pizza and soda will be provided. A Zoom option is available and can be found on Rocky's website at www.rmdc.net.
A needs assessment is a process for creating a profile of the needs and resources of a given community or target population. The council hopes to gather information from a large number of customers, community members and partners. The findings of the assessment will be shared.
In addition to our community forums across Broadwater, Jefferson, and Lewis & Clark counties, Rocky also has an online survey. To take the survey, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/Rocky2021CCNA, or call 406-447-1680 and a paper copy will be mailed to you. Community comment is critical.
For more information on Rocky’s Comprehensive Community Needs Assessment, contact Community Outreach Coordinator Kara Nelson at (406) 457-7377 or knelson@rmdc.net.
Nov. 7 fundraiser to help Olympic hopeful
There will be a fundraiser 2-5 p.m. Nov. 7 to help Konnor Ralph of Helena, who has qualified for the U.S. Ski Team.
The event, at the Lewis and Clark Brewery, includes a silent auction, live auction and raffle.
Ralph, 18, is on the Freeski Rookie Slopestyle team.
High school students honored for leadership skills
The Montana Department of Labor & Industry on Tuesday recognized high school students for their pursuit of academic excellence and leadership development at the Jobs for Montana’s Graduates (JMG) annual LEAD Montana Conference.
“The LEAD Montana Conference is about equipping emerging leaders with the skills needed to impact their schools and communities Erica Swanson, state director of JMG said.
Over 20,000 students have been served over the span of 30 years. 95% that participate in the model graduate high school, 92% seek full time employment and 51% post-secondary.”
JMG, a Department of Labor & Industry program that teaches students the skills they need for college and career readiness, hosts the conference each year to allow students to meet with public and private business leaders. Each year the LEAD Montana Conference brings hundreds of students from schools across Montana together to participate in training sessions and engage with fellow students.
This year’s winners of the logo contest were Whitehall High School, Hot Springs High School and Paris Gibson Education Center & Whitehall Middle School. This year’s winners of the essay contest were: Max Macino from Culbertson High School, Jack McAllister from Hot Springs High School, Kaylee Stremcha from Paris Gibson Education Center, and Gracie Hickman from Whitefish Independent High School.