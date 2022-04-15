Community briefs:

Manufactured housing topic of presentation

Rocky's POPKNOWLEDGE! presents "Montana's Booming Need for Housing: Manufactured Housing in the Treasure State" on Wednesday, April 20, at noon.

Participants can enjoy a group live-stream with others at the Helena Senior Center, 200 S. Cruse Ave. in the Card Room, or from the comfort of their own homes over Zoom.

For more information, visit www.rmdc.net or call 406-447-1680.

Art show/sale to benefit food share

Helena artists Bob Levitan and Nola Freestone will present a unique art show/sale to benefit Helena Food Share on Friday, April 22, from noon-6 p.m. and Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Helena Senior Center, 200 S. Cruse Ave.

The event will feature ceramics, stained glass, acrylic paintings and functional wood burned art. Ninety percent of proceeds will be donated to Helena Food Share.

For more information, visit www.rmdc.net or call 406-447-1680.

Peace is topic of presentation

The Montana Peace Seekers presents an evening with peace activist Kathy Kelly, board president for World Beyond War. She will be speaking via Zoom and also an in-person gathering at the Lewis & Clark Library on the topic "War is Never the Answer" at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 21.

For more information, visit https://montanapeaceseekers.org.

Prepared parenting classes offered

Childbirth Education: This free, two-part virtual class is taught by St. Peter’s Health obstetrics nurses and covers a variety of labor topics including signs and symptoms of labor, breathing and relaxation skills, pain management options, the coach’s role during labor and C-sections. Part one of the class includes pre-recorded virtual content sent upon registration for the class that can be viewed at your convenience. Part two is a live-stream, virtual Q&A session hosted on Thursday, April 21, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Join a St. Peter’s Women’s Health Physical Therapist and a Maternal Mental Health Specialist on Wednesday, April 27, for a 2-hour virtual class to discuss useful tips and education to remedy discomforts and guard against pain and dysfunction during and after pregnancy. Also learn to prepare for any perinatal mood or anxiety disorders such as postpartum depression.

Registration is required at https://www.sphealth.org/community-health/community-education/prepared-parenting. This class is part of an eight-week Prepared Parenting series taught by a variety of specialists and professionals to help parents with all preparations, expectations and details surrounding a new baby.

Speech contest winners announced

On Saturday, April 9, Toastmasters Division A held two speech contests: International Speech and Tall Tales.

The International Speech contest is an original speech of 5-7 minutes. It can be serious, funny and inspirational. This contest continues to the International competition level, and where the World Champion of Public Speaking is decided.

The International Speech winners are: First Place, Rhonda Wootton, Last Chance Toastmasters, Helena; Second Place, Neal Blossom, City of Gold Toastmasters, Helena; Third Place, Brian Logsdon, River's View Club, Great Falls.

Tall Tales Contest is 3-5 minutes in length. The subject for the speech must be a highly exaggerated, improbable nature and have a theme and plot. Humor and props may also be used to support or illustrate the speech.

The Tall Tales winners are: First Place, Brian Logsdon, River's View Club, Great Falls; Second Place, Charles “Mike” Turner, Bitterroot Toastmasters, Hamilton; Third Place, Deborah Jenkins, Electric City Noon Toastmasters, Great Falls.

Division A is western Montana. First place winners progress to the District 78 Toastmasters Competition April 26-30. District 78 includes Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and parts of Minnesota and Wyoming.

For more information on Toastmasters, or to find a club, please visit https://www.toastmasters.org/.

Reach Higher Montana celebrates class of 2022

Reach Higher Montana is celebrating the Montana high school class of 2022 with a Senior Send-off event on May 6.

This year’s event will again see more than $30,000 in the form of scholarships, tool/equipment packages, laptops, iPads, and AirPods given to participating high school seniors.

All Montana high school seniors are encouraged to enter the prize drawing by sending in a short video or photo with an explanation of what they plan to do in the coming year. RHM wants to give a special award to bring out more creativity in the entries. The $500 Reach Higher Montana Choice Scholarship will be given to whom the RHM staff feels entered the most creative video.

All entries are due by April 22. The Senior Send-off event will be held on May 6, videos and photos will be posted that day on our website and social media. Prizes will be drawn randomly throughout the day and the Reach Higher Montana Choice Scholarship will be announced.

For more information, visit Reach Higher Montana’s website, www.ReachHigherMontana.org.

RMDC offers homebuyer education class

Rocky Mountain Development Council offers a monthly homebuyer education class. The class will be offered in a three-day, virtual format in April. This virtual format is scheduled from Tuesday, April 19 through Thursday, April 21 from 5:30-8 p.m.

The purpose of the class is to teach potential homeowners about the process of purchasing a home. Homebuyer education and counseling involves a one-on-one counseling session followed by an eight-hour class covering the intricacies of purchasing a home. It is designed for both first-time homebuyers and repeat homebuyers.

Homebuyer education classes provide in-depth information on many aspects of homeownership including budgeting, finding a home, choosing a lender/closing on a loan, homeowner’s insurance, home inspection & maintenance, and energy savings. The class features local guest speakers with expertise in finance, insurance, property inspection and real estate.

To register for the April course, visit https://www.rmdc.net/what-we-do/housing-services/home-buyer-education.html or call 406-457-7461.

First Presbyterian Church hosts speaker

The community is invited to hear Andrew Christofferson speak Sunday, April 24, at First Presbyterian Church, 535 N. Ewing, at 10 a.m.

Christofferson has worked in Asia since 2015 through small businesses to bring the love of Christ to those in need. His father, Norm Christofferson, pastored Neighborhood Assembly of God (Bridge Assembly) for over 20 years in Helena.

Andrew and his family have worked in cafés, fitness and sports in Asia and believes that building relationships is the key to sharing the hope of Jesus.

Music, conversation, stewardship focus of event

In honor of Earth Day, enjoy great music and stimulating discussion and thinking with a consortium of Helena organizations around the theological basis for stewardship and creation care on April 24.

St. Paul’s United Methodist Church presents a choir performance of Ola Gjeilo’s Sunrise Mass with string orchestra and Cohesion Dance Company. In the afternoon, St. Paul’s partners with Carroll College, Prickly Pear Land Trust, Montana Environmental Information Center, and the Helena High School Green Team to discuss how we can learn, change, and act to promote stewardship of the Earth and our shared resources.

Dr. Eric Meyer, professor of Theology at Carroll College, will present a lecture entitled "The Ecology of Divine Grace and Creaturely Justice: Big Ideas and Next Steps," then lead a panel discussion with Helena-based conservation groups to dig into the environmental challenges we face locally and globally, and how we as individuals and a community can work together to leverage our combined efforts for a greener and more livable future.

Music and services are offered at 8:30 and 11 a.m.

Lecture and community discussion is at 2 p.m.

All events occur at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 512 Logan St.

HCC awarded $1K grant from AARP

Helena Community Connections, life enrichment for those over 50, received a $1,000 mini grant from AARP Montana in the fall of 2021.

The grant has been matched with another $500 from HCC and local nurseries for the purchase of a fruit tree orchard for Helena Food Share. Montana hardy apricot, plum and apple trees have been purchased.

Chadwick’s Nursery and Montana Nursery helped with matching funds. Bareroot fruit trees will be planted by HFS volunteers this spring.

2022 service academy applications open

Rep. Matt Rosendale has initiated the application process for Montana’s service academy nominations. Each year, members of congress have the privilege of nominating top-talent to pursue this prestigious opportunity.

Our service academies are esteemed institutions; being afforded the opportunity to attend one is a distinct honor. As a member of congress, Rosendale has the privilege of assisting in this process by nominating our state’s most qualified applicants.

Four of the five U.S. service academies require congressional nominations: U.S. Military Academy (USMA), West Point, NY; the U.S. Naval Academy (USNA), Annapolis, MD; the U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA), Colorado Springs, CO; and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA), Kings Point, NY.

The fifth service academy, the U.S. Coast Guard Academy (USCGA), New London, CT, does not require a congressional nomination for appointment.

Given the competitive nature of the service academy appointment process, candidates are encouraged to submit a comprehensive application that highlights their academic, civic, and athletic accomplishments, along with their commitment to the military service. A complete list of required documents can be found at rosendale.house.gov.

To qualify for a potential nomination, applications must be sent to Rosendale's Helena District Office and received by Nov. 1, 2022.

To learn more about the Service Academy Nomination process, visit the office website at rosendale.house.gov/services/service-academy-nominations.htm.

Red Cross seeks blood donations

The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood with a blood donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them.

Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Nar-Anon family group meeting

The Helena Nar-Anon Family Group, a 12-step program for families and friends of addicts, meets Mondays and Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Library of St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 512 Logan.

The library is located on the lower level of the main church building. Please enter using the Cruise Avenue entrance. The group observes COVID-19 protocols required by the church.

Student news

Abram Williams, son of Kevin and Amy Williams of Clancy, earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36.

Fewer than half of 1% of students who take the ACT earn a top score. ln the U.S. high school graduating class of 2021, only 4,055 out of 1.29 million students who took the ACT earned a top composite score of 36.

The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science, each scored on a scale of 1-36. A student's composite score is the average of the four test scores. The score for ACT's optional writing test is reported separately and is not included within the ACT composite score.

"Earning a top score on the ACT is a remarkable achievement," said ACT CEO Janet Godwin. "A student's exceptional score of 36 will provide any college or university with ample evidence of their readiness for the academic rigors that lie ahead."

Angel Fund scholarship winners announced

The Angel Fund board of directors announced the recipients of the 2022 Montana post-secondary Angel Fund Scholarship Program.

Scholarships are based on financial need as a priority, academic success and a commitment to give back to their community. The following 2022 Helena graduates will receive a $4,000 scholarship to help with college expenses freshman year.

Brenna Holgate, Helena High School, UM Western -- Theatre/Education

Sponsors: Tim Speyer Family Foundation, Susan Nimick, Angel Fund Board Member, and an anonymous family gift trust

Alyvia Blotkamp, Helena High School, Carroll College -- Business/Psychology

Sponsors: Frank & Cathy McCall in memory of Dick Morgan, Angel Fund, and an anonymous family gift trust

Chloe Nelson, Capital High School, MT Tech -- Nursing

Sponsors: Mary Beth and Ray Linder, Christine Hann, Angel Fund, and an anonymous family gift trust

Maedyn Bogy, Helena High School, Helena College -- Social Work/Lawyer

Sponsors: Len & Concetta Eckel, Angel Fund, and an Anonymous Family Gift Trust

Slayden Rasmussen, Capital High School, MSU Bozeman -- Music Education

Sponsors: Tim Speyer Family Foundation, Angel Fund, and an anonymous family gift trust

Hunter Pandis, Helena High School, UM Western -- Secondary Ed./Journalism

Sponsors: HPPA Curt Stinson Memorial Scholarship, Susan Nimick, Angel Fund Board Member and an Anonymous Family Gift Trust

Angel Jimenez, Capital High School, Helena College -- Child Education

Sponsors: Susan Nimick, Angel Fund Board Member, Suzanne Severin, Angel Fund Board Member, and an anonymous family gift trust

Raelee Sampson, Helena High School, MSU Bozeman -- Architecture/Envir. Design

Sponsors: Paul Trombetta in memory of James Patterson, Angel Fund, and an anonymous family gift trust

Ryan Yeske, Capital High School, MSU Bozeman -- Financial Engineering/Accounting

Sponsors: First Community Bank, Mountain West Bank Endowment in memory of Dick Morgan, and an anonymous family gift trust

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0