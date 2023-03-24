Women's Veterans Symposium Saturday

Veterans make up 7.5% of the overall adult population in America. There are nearly 2 million living women veterans in the United States. Women currently make up approximately 10% of the over-all veteran population. That means that 1 in every 10 veterans is a woman.

On March 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. a Women’s Veterans Symposium will be conducted to highlight, educate and offer opportunities to Montana’s women veterans. Guest speakers will provide insight into various veteran benefits.

The event will take place at Kleffner Ranch, 305 Highway 518, East Helena.

Lunch will be served, cost is $25 per plate. Registration for the meal is required.

For questions or to donate, contact the American Legion at 406-324-3990

Nominations sought for annual EMS Awards

The Department of Public Health and Human Services is asking Montanans to submit nominations for the annual Emergency Medical Services awards ceremony to be held Wednesday, May 24, at the Capitol rotunda.

The event, held during Emergency Medical Services Week May 21-27 and EMS for Children Day on May 24, honors individuals and organizations who provide exemplary service to the state through the EMS system.

DPHHS officials state the intent of this program is to recognize both volunteer and career EMS providers.

The nomination form is available online at: https://dphhs.mt.gov/assets/publichealth/EMSTS/EMS/EMS_AWARD_NOMINATION_FORM.pdf

A total of six awards will be presented, including:

The EMS Volunteer Provider of the Year Award honors a Volunteer Emergency Care Provider.

The EMS Career Provider of the Year Award honors a Career Emergency Care Provider.

The EMS Service of the Year Award honors a volunteer or paid EMS agency.

The 911 Dispatcher of the Year Award recognize a 911 dispatcher.

The EMS Supporter of the Year Award honors an individual who has demonstrated exceptional support for an EMS agency or the broader EMS System.

The EMS for Children Pediatric EMS Award recognizes an individual who has demonstrated excellence in providing pediatric EMS care and/or education.

The general public, EMS providers, or any interested parties are encouraged to recognize those outstanding individuals and organizations by submitting a nomination.

Nominations must be received no later than Wednesday, April 12, 2023, and can be mailed to Shari Graham, EMS System Manager, P.O. Box 202951, Helena MT 59620, or emailed to sgraham2@mt.gov, or via fax to 406-444-1814.

Red Cross seeks blood donations

The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood with a blood donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them.

Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Helena:

3/27/2023: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Lewis and Clark City County, 316 N. Park

3/29/2023: 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Helena Donation Center, 3150 N. Montana Avenue, Ste. B

3/30/2023: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Helena Donor Center, 3150 N. Montana Ave., Ste. B

3/31/2023: 1-5:30 p.m., South Hills Church of Christ, 2294 Deerfield Lane

Helena Nar-Anon Group meeting

Nar-Anon is an anonymous 12-step program for family and friends of addicts.

The Helena Nar-Anon Group meets Mondays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the library (Room 101) of St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 512 Logan. The library is located on the ground floor; please use the front entrance of the main church building.

City of Helena board vacancies

The City of Helena is currently accepting applications for several Commission boards and committees. The deadline for all board applications is 4 p.m. on Monday, April 3, 2023.

City-County Regional Airport Authority: The City of Helena and Lewis & Clark County adopted Joint Resolution 10677 creating the Helena Regional Airport Authority.

• One citizen to serve as a Joint City-County Representative. The interim term will expire September 1, 2024.

Business Improvement District (BID): Per Resolution 19766 the BID was created to promote the health, safety, prosperity, security, and general welfare of the inhabitants of the City of Helena and the proposed district.

• One citizen to serve as an interim Board Trustee. The interim term will expire October 31, 2025.

Citizen Conservation Board: The Citizen Conservation Board was reestablished by a Resolution, passed by the Helena City Commission on 1/9/2023. The board will recommend, report on and monitor sustainability measures undertaken by the City of Helena.

• One citizen to serve as a citizen-at-large. The first term expires at one year. Previous members of the CCB are encouraged to apply and will be given special consideration. Terms thereafter are three years for citizens granted appointment who were not previously appointed to the CCB.

• Two citizens age 18 or under to serve as a Youth Representative. Terms are two years.

Downtown Urban Renewal District / Tax Increment Financing Advisory Board: The Downtown Urban Renewal Area Tax Increment Financing Advisory Board serves only in advisory capacity to the City Commission. The Advisory Board will provide advice only with respect to the following topics related to the Downtown Urban Renewal Area: annual work-plans, reports, evaluations, and budgets; allocation of TIF funds for projects; and amendments to the Downtown Urban Renewal District.

Terms for the Downtown Urban Renewal District/Tax Increment Financing Advisory Board are non-expiring.

• One citizen to serve as a representative of an historic preservation organization.

• One citizen to serve as a representative of Helena School District No. 1.

• One citizen to serve as a non-owner resident of the Downtown Urban Renewal District.

Golf Advisory Board: This board is to function as an advisory body to work with the Helena City Administration toward control, supervision, improving and maintaining the Bill Robert's Municipal Golf Course Advisory Board, created via a proposal to the City Commission on January 21st, 1980 and approved by that Commission on May 18th, 1981. The objectives of the board are: to promote cost effective and efficient management of the golf course; to offer a single, accessible forum for input from all golf course users; and to evaluate user input and provide a meaningful input to the City regarding the golf course operations.

• Two citizens to serve as an interim Board Member. The interim term will expire October 31, 2023. Terms thereafter are 3 years.

Helena Citizens Council (HCC): The HCC is an elected body composed of four representatives from each of seven neighborhood districts. Established by City Charter, the HCC reviews and recommends actions relating to the annual budget and makes recommendations relating to the future development of the city.

• One citizen to serve as a resident representative of District 4.

• One citizen to serve as a resident representative of District 5 Helena Housing Authority.

This non-profit organization, established in 1938, manages and sets policy for all public housing in Helena.

• One citizen to serve as an HHA Resident Representative. The term will expire August 1, 2024. Thereafter terms are five years.

City-County Consolidated Planning Board: The Board shall perform planning functions for the City and County and shall be the sole Planning Board to serve either or both governmental entities. Duties of this Board will be to ensure the promotion of public health, safety, morals, convenience, order, and the general welfare, and for the sake of efficiency and economy in the process of community development, the Board shall prepare a growth policy and serve in an advisory capacity to the local governing bodies establishing said Board.

• One citizen to serve as a Conservation District Representative. The appointee must reside within Helena city limits. The term will expire September 1, 2025. Thereafter terms are three years.

Railroad TIF Advisory Board: Pursuant to §7-15-4828, MCA and Resolution 20374 that established the urban renewal plan for the Railroad Urban Renewal Area, the City of Helena is empowered to conduct redevelopment activities in urban renewal areas, which activities may be paid for by tax increment financing.

The Railroad Urban Renewal Area Tax Increment Financing Advisory Board has no assigned powers and shall only advise the Helena City Commission on the following related to the Railroad Urban Renewal Area: annual work-plans, reports, evaluations, and budgets; allocation of TIF funds for projects; and amendments to the Railroad Urban Renewal Plan.

• One citizen to serve as a resident of the Railroad Improvement District. The term is non-expiring.

• One citizen to serve as a Montana Business Assistance Connection Representative. The term is non-expiring.

Tourism Business Improvement District Board of Trustees (TBID): Resolution No. 19644, adopted April 20, 2009, created a Tourism Business Improvement District in the City of Helena. Per the resolution, the Board of Trustees is appointed by the City Commission and comprised of five to seven owners or managers of property within the District or their assignees.

• Two citizens to serve as an owner or manager of property within the Business Improvement District or their assignees. The term will expire April 20, 2026. Thereafter terms are four years.

Zoning Commission: The City Zoning Commission was re-established by the Helena City Commission on June 4, 2001. The Zoning Commission shall have five members and one alternate, all of whom must be residents of the City of Helena.

• One citizen to serve as an alternate member. The alternate member will serve only if a regular member is unable to attend a meeting. Term will expire September 30, 2025. Thereafter terms are three years. Those individuals who have previously applied for any of the listed board vacancies are encouraged to reapply.

Visit https://www.helenamt.gov/Home to submit an online application.

Paper applications can be requested by email to amontiel@helenamt.gov or by calling 447-8410 and can be submitted electronically or mailed to: City Clerk’s Office 316 N. Park Ave., Room 323, Helena, MT 59623.

The deadline for all board applications is 4 p.m. on Monday, April 3, 2023.

Student news

Annie Menden, of Helena, was named to the dean's list at Bates College for the fall semester ending in December 2022. This is a distinction earned by students whose grade point average is 3.92 or higher.

Menden, the daughter of Joseph R. Menden and Jennifer C. Kaleczyc, is a graduate of Helena High School. She is a first-year at Bates majoring in chemistry.

***

Grace Johnson, of Helena and a student at Bethel University in St. Paul, has been named to the dean's list for academic excellence for the fall 2022 semester. She is the daughter of Keith and Nina Johnson from Helena.

The dean's list honors students who achieve an outstanding scholastic record during a semester with a grade point average of 3.6 or greater.