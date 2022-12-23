Community briefs: Winter wear donated; STEM competition; Habitat grant; board openings

First Interstate Bank donates winter wear

Team members from First Interstate Bank, a $33 billion community bank with more than 300 branches across 14 states, recently collected and donated 12,232 clothing items from the Bank’s annual Coats and More Drive to help keep community members warm this winter.

Items collected included coats, hats, mittens, scarves, socks, and snow boots, and were given to local nonprofits, including schools, child and family services, senior centers, and veteran outreach programs.

Since starting the drive in 2009, First Interstate has collected and distributed 63,532 total items to community partners and schools.

CHS a finalist in STEM competition

Samsung announced 300 public schools have been named state finalists in the 13th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow STEM competition – and four schools in Montana were selected. Representing the best of more than one thousand competition entrants, each state finalist has won a package of $2,500 in technology and school supplies.

The Montana state finalists are:

Capital High School in Helena, MT

Montana School for the Deaf and the Blind in Great Falls, MT

Sentinel High School in Missoula, MT

Whitefish Middle School in Whitefish, MT

These State Finalists advance to additional stages of the national competition that will culminate in three schools being selected in May as National Winners, and receive $100,000 prize packages.

Habitat for Humanity get $100K grant

Helena Area Habitat for Humanity has received a $100,000 grant from the Missoula-based Headwaters Foundation.

“We are so grateful for this support that will help us expand our impact through needed outreach, engagement and advocacy.” Jacob Kuntz, Executive Director of Helena Area Habitat for Humanity said. “Building affordable homes is our clear priority in the face of the housing crisis. This grant will also allow us to expand community partnerships and engagement with key stakeholders. We are grateful the Headwaters team recognizes Habitat’s efforts to expand homeownership opportunities for hardworking families.”

Helena Area Habitat for Humanity is celebrating its 30th anniversary and currently has 12 homes under construction.

Headwaters believes that with well-supported organizations and leaders, trust in each other and community at the center, we can create a Western Montana where all people are healthy and thriving. Learn more at Headwatersmt.org.

Lewis and Clark County has board openings

Augusta Solid Waste Management District: The Augusta Solid Waste Management District Board consists of 7 members, five being appointed by the Board of County Commissioners, one member of the Lewis and Clark County Public Works Department, and one County Commissioner; 3 year terms. Meetings are the 2nd Friday of the month (Feb, May, Aug, & Nov) at 1 p.m., Dinner Club, Augusta, MT. Applicants must reside within the boundaries of the Augusta Solid Waste Management District.

Board of Adjustment: The Board consists of five members appointed by the Board of County Commissioners serving 2-year terms. Applicants must reside or own property within the County (outside the City Limits of Helena and East Helena) and be subject to Part 2 zoning regulations. The Board acts on variances, Conditional Use Permits, and appeals of decisions made by the Zoning Administrator regarding Part 2 zoning regulations.

Fair Board: The Fair Board consists of eleven members appointed by the Board of County Commissioners serving staggered terms beginning and ending Dec. 31. The Commission generally oversees the overall management and operation of the fairgrounds for Lewis and Clark County. Meetings are held the 4th Wednesday of the month at 11:30 a.m., Fairgrounds Conference Room.

Forestvale Historic Preservation Committee: The board reviews and approves all development proposals related to the Forestvale Cemetery and are responsible for assuring compliance with all relevant local, state and federal regulations and requirements pertaining to the Cemetery’s designation on the Federal Register of Historical Sites. Members must reside within Forestvale Cemetery District; generally described as School Dist. No 1; 3 year terms.

Heritage Preservation & Tourism Board: The Council consists of seven (7) members who have a demonstrated interest in protecting or promoting the heritage resources of the City and/or the County. The members serve three-year terms. Meetings are held the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m., City-County Building, Room 309.

Human Services Task Force: The Task Force was organized to serve people who were left without assistance when the General Assistance program was abolished. The Task Force provides food and shelter for persons waiting for SSI assistance and emergency medical care to individuals without Medicaid. The Task Force consists of nine Board members.

Lincoln Parks Board: Seeking one citizen to serve on the board. The purpose of the board is to advise the Board of County Commissioners and the City-County Parks Board on issues relating to the use, improvement, and general maintenance of the Lincoln Planning Area parks. The board consists of five members, with one member to be a member of both the City-County Parks Board and the Lincoln Parks Board. Terms are for 3 years.

Lincoln Solid Waste District Board: One citizen to serve on the Lincoln Solid Waste District Board who owns residential or commercial property and pays the Lincoln Solid Waste assessment: 3-year terms.

Open Lands Citizens Advisory Committee: The primary purpose of the Program is to conserve resources on private lands in Lewis and Clark County that fulfill the objectives of the bond measure. The Board of County Commissioners appoint the Citizens Advisory Committee on Open Lands (CAC) to make recommendations on project applications. Meetings are the 1st Tuesday of every month.

Planning & Zoning Commission: Planning & Zoning Commission whom resides within an existing citizen-initiated Special Zoning District within Lewis and Clark County (SZD #24 & #45). This board shall perform issues dealing with zoning functions for the County; 3-year terms.

Scratchgravel Solid Waste Management District: The citizen must reside within the District. The purpose of the District is to alleviate the improper storage, collection and disposal of refuse which is a hazard to the health, safety and welfare of the citizens that reside in the District. The membership consists of one County Commissioner, one member of the City/County Health Department, or City-County Health Officer, or his/her designee and three residents of the District. It is recommended that one member be from the Marysville Sub-district. Terms are 4 years. Meetings are as needed.

Tax Appeal Board: The Board consists of three members appointed by the Board of County Commissioners serving staggered three-year terms. The members are required to attend the State Tax Appeal Board when notified. The Board has the authority to change any assessment or fix the assessment at some other level. Meetings are as needed.

Transportation Coordinating Committee: The Committee shall work closely with the City, County, and State to develop and keep current urban transportation planning, design and construction in the Helena area. The committee shall adopt and recommend implementation of long and short-range transportation programs for the Helena urban area. The committee shall transmit all reports and recommendations related to the continuing transportation planning for the urban area to the various agencies for final adoption and implementation. The TCC shall consist of the following: 2 City Commission members, 2 County Commission members, 1 Montana Highway Department Representative, 1 Federal Highway Administration Representative, 1 Helena Citizens Council, 1 Planning Board, 1 City Staff Contact, 2 County residents (1 a non-voting member) and 2 City residents (1 City a non-voting member). The citizen members of the TCC shall be appointed for terms of two-years. Meetings are the 2nd Tuesday, every other month at 3 p.m.in the Commission Chambers, City-County Building.

Weed Board: Seeking citizens for appointment to the Weed Board that reside in the Augusta, Wolf Creek, Canyon Creek/Marysville, and East Helena Valley areas and one member at large. The Board consists of nine members appointed by the Board of County Commissioners serving staggered terms beginning and ending Dec. 31. The Board performs activities relating to weed management, administers, and manages its established criteria for the noxious weed program. Terms are 3 years. Meetings are held monthly, 1st Wednesday, 1 p.m., County Weed Building, Cooney Drive.

Applications are available at http://www.lccountymt.gov/bocc/boards.html or by calling 447-8304 and can be submitted to the Lewis and Clark County Commissioner’s Office, 316 N. Park Ave., Room 345, Helena, MT 59623.

Red Cross seeks blood donations

The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood with a blood donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them.

Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

RMC releases dean's list

Rocky Mountain College is pleased to announce the undergraduate honor rolls for the 2022 fall semester. The dean’s list includes the students who earned a grade point average (GPA) of 3.60 to 3.99 for the semester. High Honors students who maintained a 4.0 GPA will be noted with an asterisk (*).

Helena: Madelyn Murgel*, Gabriel Varns*

Townsend: Kristen Wheeling *

White Sulphur Springs: Shane Ogle