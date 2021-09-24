Community briefs: Walking group meets on Wednesdays; recycle your electronics; free mammograms; Nile style show upcoming

Walking group meets on Wednesdays at Centennial Park
Rocky's AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP volunteers have started a new walking group called "The Rocky Walkie Talkies." The group will meet at Centennial Park (at the end of the YMCA parking lot) at 9 a.m. on Wednesdays.
The group will meet as long as the weather is good. The walking group will walk the trail around Centennial Park. All are welcome to do a loop, or two. Come to socialize and to enjoy the beautiful fall weather while staying active.
Contact Samara Lynde at 406-457-7319 for more information, or email slynde@rmdc.net.
Electronics recycling event today
406 Recycling's monthly electronics recycling will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at the Good Samaritan Thrift Store located at 3067 N. Montana Ave.
A voluntary $10 donation to Good Samaritan is encouraged. Most items including personal electronics, office equipment, and entertainment systems, including accessories, are accepted for free at the event. Charges apply for some older style monitors and TVs, non-working microwaves, televisions larger than 36 inches, and data-destruction receipts.
Recycling fees in effect for the event are as follows: The older style, heavy Cathode Ray Tube (CRT) televisions ($1/diagonal inch), rear-projection televisions, and LCD screens over 31 inches ($15), and clean microwaves $10 — please remove glass trays.
Businesses with large amounts of material, households needing residential pickup, or institutions needing receipts for data destruction are encouraged to call ahead or schedule a pickup.
406 Recycling's food waste collection program, 406 Compost, will also be on-site distributing collection buckets for new customers. 406 Compost collects food waste, including meats and grease, as well as compostable dishware for composting with worms in partnership with YES Compost. Details at 406Compost.com.
For more information call 406-449-6008.
Retired educators meeting upcoming
Retired educators or non-retired educators and spouses (any school personnel) are invited to attend a meeting of the Lewis and Clark Retired Educators Association on Oct. 12 between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. in the basement of St. Peter’s Episcopal Cathedral, 511 N. Park Ave.
Marilyn Hamer, MREA Executive Director, will talk about benefits of membership. Reservations are encouraged by calling Marjorie Reilly, L&C REA secretary 406-933-5548 or Karyl Beattie, 406-443-6452.
Free mammogram screenings available
Tough Enough to Wear Pink of Montana is partnering with the Montana Cancer Screening Program, Lewis & Clark Public Health, Helena Imaging Center and St. Peter's Health to offer free mammograms on Oct 1.
Call 406-457-8923 to get registered for your free mammogram. You must be 40 years of age or older, with or without insurance.
RMDC offering homebuyer education classes
Rocky Mountain Development Council offers a monthly Homebuyer Education class. The purpose of the class is to teach potential homeowners about the process of purchasing a home. October’s session is a one-day, in-person event on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Homebuyer Education and Counseling involves a one-on-one counseling session followed by an eight-hour class covering the intricacies of purchasing a home. It is designed for both first-time homebuyers and repeat homebuyers.
Homebuyer Education classes provide in-depth information on many aspects of homeownership including budgeting, finding a home, choosing a lender/closing on a loan, homeowner’s insurance, home inspection & maintenance, and energy savings. The class features local guest speakers with expertise in finance, insurance, property inspection, and real estate.
The course is led by Beverly Dashnaw. Dashnaw is an accomplished financial services professional with multifaceted experience ranging from consumer loans and real estate financing to professional consumer credit restructuring services.
Homebuyer Education will also be offered in a three-day, virtual format in November and December. These virtual formats are scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 16-Thursday, Nov. 18 from 5:30-8:30 p.m., and Tuesday, Dec. 7-Thursday, Dec. 9 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
To register for October, November, or December sessions, visit www.rmdc.net/what-we-do/housing-services/home-buyer-education.html or call 406-457-7461.
Nile style show, luncheon set for Oct. 9
Daughters of the Nile will have its annual Style Show and Luncheon on Saturday, Oct 9, at the Shrine Center, 19 N. Jackson St.
The theme for this year is "Fashion Fiesta" with 50% of the proceeds going to the Shriner's Hospital in Spokane. For tickets, contact Karen at 406-443-2230.
NASA Awards a $360K grant to MLC
NASA has awarded a $360,000 grant to the Montana Learning Center at Canyon Ferry Lake to continue funding its education and outreach for an additional four years. The award will support a variety of the Learning Center’s programs, and will take effect Jan. 1, 2022.
The MLC received this award as a partner of the Northwest Earth and Space Sciences Pathways at Central Washington University. NESSP’s mission is to provide NASA-themed STEM activities to underserved students throughout the Northwest. Earlier this year, NASA awarded a $90,000 NESSP grant to the MLC to connect Montana students and teachers with cutting-edge NASA science and improve students’ and teachers’ STEM skills.
Funds will support the MLC’s efforts in five key areas, including the acclaimed Montana Aerospace Scholars program, online training for Montana K-12 science teachers, teacher training to operate the MLC’s remote telescope, a two-day NASA Student Robotics Challenge workshop for middle and high school teachers, and a partnership with Montana libraries to offer patrons a unique citizen science opportunity.
For more information, please contact Ryan Hannahoe, executive director of the Montana Learning Center, at MontanaLearningCenter@gmail.com or 406-475-3638.
National Voter Registration Day in Helena
On Tuesday, Sept. 28, League of Women Voters of Helena volunteers will be registering voters at many locations throughout the city of Helena as part of National Voter Registration Day.
Register at the Lewis & Clark Library, 120 S. Last Chance Gulch, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Volunteers will also be registering voters at these locations at different times on Sept. 28: PureView Health Clinic, Shodair Children’s Hospital, senior living communities, Walmart, God’s Love, Our Place, several Helena Housing Authority housing communities, Last Chance Walking Mall and Van’s Thriftway. Call 223-4300 for times.
The League is also sponsoring a talk on processing and securing elections with Lewis and Clark County Elections Supervisor Audrey McCue at 6 p.m. Sept. 28 at St. Paul’s Methodist Church, located at the corner of Lawrence Street and Cruse Avenue.
With the new state law, you can no longer register and vote on Election Day. You must register by noon the day before at the Elections Office. This election is an all-mail-in ballot election.
To check your registration is up-to-date, visit www.MyVoterPageMT.com.
Nar-Anon family group meeting
The Helena Nar-Anon Family Group, a 12-step program for families and friends of addicts, meets Mondays and Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Library of St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 512 Logan.
The library is located on the lower level of the main church building. Please enter using the Cruise Avenue entrance. The group observes COVID-19 protocols required by the church.
Red Cross seeks blood donations
As fall approaches, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood and kick off the season with a blood donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them.
Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.