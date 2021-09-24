Community briefs: Walking group meets on Wednesdays; recycle your electronics; free mammograms; Nile style show upcoming

With the new state law, you can no longer register and vote on Election Day. You must register by noon the day before at the Elections Office. This election is an all-mail-in ballot election.

To check your registration is up-to-date, visit www.MyVoterPageMT.com.

Nar-Anon family group meeting

The Helena Nar-Anon Family Group, a 12-step program for families and friends of addicts, meets Mondays and Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Library of St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 512 Logan.

The library is located on the lower level of the main church building. Please enter using the Cruise Avenue entrance. The group observes COVID-19 protocols required by the church.

Red Cross seeks blood donations

As fall approaches, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood and kick off the season with a blood donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them.

Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

