Community briefs: Volunteers sought for VA program; service academy applications sought; Montana Watercolor Society exhibition entries

Volunteers sought for VA program
Montana VA Health Care System is looking for some special volunteers to be part of a unique program – No Veteran Dies Alone.
No Veteran Dies Alone is a program that provides a reassuring presence of a compassionate companion to Veterans who would otherwise be alone at the end of their life.
“Dying is a sacred journey, and to witness and ease this transition is sacred work,” said Jessica Helms, (RN) the Clinical Care Coordinator – Inpatient Nursing/Emergency Department at MTVAHCS. “While the impact is significant, the qualifications are few. It simply requires your time, your presence and your compassion.”
The NVDA program is coordinated through the Department of Voluntary Service and the Palliative Care Coordinator. To become a volunteer, applicants must first complete the Montana VA Health Care System Volunteer application and orientation.
After successful completion of the Voluntary Service process, volunteers will attend a specific orientation for NVDA. The next orientation is being held in April, so volunteers should apply right away.
Following orientation, volunteers will be contacted as needed to provide bedside vigil for a dying Veteran. Visitation activities might include reading aloud, playing quiet music or just serving as a calming presence.
Volunteer times are flexible.
For more information, volunteers can call Montana VA Health Care System Voluntary Service at 406-447-7345, or the Palliative Care Coordinator at 406-447-7624.
Entries sought for Montana Watercolor Society exhibition
The Montana Watercolor Society is now accepting entries for MTWS Watermedia 2021, the 39th Annual Juried Exhibition to be held at the Hockaday Museum of Art in Kalispell, Oct. 8 through Dec. 18. The show will award over $5,000 in cash prizes and merchandise. Entries will be juried by internationally acclaimed watercolor artist, Soon Y. Warren.
Deadline for entries is June 1, 2021.
A complete prospectus and entry form can be found online at montanawatercolorsociety.org.
The Montana Watercolor Society was founded in the 1970’s to encourage the advancement, study, appreciation and creation of watercolor painting in Montana and elsewhere.
The MTWS annual Watermedia Show is a national show and the largest and most significant art exhibit solely dedicated to watermedia in the State of Montana.
Red Cross blood donation opportunities
The American Red Cross is calling for donors of all blood types, especially those with type O blood, to race to give blood and help refuel the blood supply.
This spring, the Red Cross is teaming up with INDYCAR® to urge people to help keep the blood supply on track by donating blood or platelets. Schedule a donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
As a special thank-you, those who come to give blood or platelets April 1-15 will automatically be entered to win a VIP trip for four to the 2022 Indianapolis 500®. The Red Cross will also automatically enter all who come to give in April for a chance to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of choice. Additional details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Indy500.
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms. Testing may also identify the presence of antibodies developed after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood product collected from COVID-19 survivors who have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus. Plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for high levels of COVID-19 antibodies may be used to help COVID-19 patients.
Helena
- 4/9/2021: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Career Training Institute, 347 N. Last Chance Gulch
- 4/14/2021: Noon–6 p.m., Drae’s Casino drive at Helena Blood Donor Center, 3150 N. Montana Ave. Ste. B
- 4/15/2021: 1–6 p.m., Helena High School drive at Helena Blood Donor Center, 3150 N. Montana Ave. Ste. B
Rosendale accepting service academy applications
Congressman Matt Rosendale initiated the application process for Montana’s service academy nominations. Each year, members of congress have the privilege of nominating top-talent to pursue this prestigious opportunity.
Our service academies are esteemed institutions; being afforded the opportunity to attend one is a distinct honor. As a member of congress, Representative Rosendale has the privilege of assisting in this process by nominating our state’s most qualified applicants.
Four of the five U.S. service academies require congressional nominations: U.S. Military Academy (USMA), West Point, NY; the U.S. Naval Academy (USNA), Annapolis, MD; the U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA), Colorado Springs, CO; and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA), Kings Point, NY. The fifth service academy, the U.S. Coast Guard Academy (USCGA), New London, CT, does not require a congressional nomination for appointment.
Given the competitive nature of the service academy appointment process, candidates are encouraged to submit a comprehensive application that highlights their academic, civic and athletic abilities, along with their commitment to the military service. A complete list of required documents can be found at rosendale.house.gov.
To qualify for a potential nomination, applications must be received by Nov. 1, 2021.
To learn more about the Service Academy Nomination process, please visit the office website at https://rosendale.house.gov/services/service-academy-nominations.html.
Student news
Devon Boone, of Helena, was recently initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Boone was initiated at Youngstown State University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.