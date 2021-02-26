Community briefs: Virtual town meeting; Capitol tours online; essay winners; area blood drives; fundraiser upcoming

Andee Baker, 4-H and FFA coordinator, turned to the Montana Historical Society for help when the pandemic threw a curveball to their annual tour of the Montana Capitol Building.

The state agency joined with the nonprofit Helena Civic TV's Jeanie Warner to create a video tour of the capitol that's now available online to the public. The 4-H and FFA students used the video as part of their Citizenship Seminar.

"The virtual videos about the Montana Capital and Original Governor's Mansion provided by the Montana Historical Society were informative and interesting," Baker said. "When these videos were shown to 4-H and FFA members the students were beyond intrigued by the history, not only enjoying the videos but learning more about Montana History."

The tour is given by Deb Mitchell, who is with the historical society's Outreach and Education program. Mitchell said she enjoyed the opportunity to tour the capitol with Warner prior to the 2021 legislative session and share the capitol's history with students.

“Now the Capitol tour can come to the classroom or into the home,” Mitchell said..

The Montana Historical Society also has a video tour of the Original Governor's Mansion, which the public can watch online at mhs.mt.gov.