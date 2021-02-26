Community briefs: Virtual town meeting; Capitol tours online; essay winners; area blood drives; fundraiser upcoming

Virtual meeting to look at town's needs
The city of Helena and Lewis and Clark County will have a virtual Community Needs Assessment public hearing at 5:30 p.m. on March 4, to review public assets and to assess challenges in making Helena a better place to live.
The hearing will address housing, economic development, neighborhood revitalization and community and public facilities. Come prepared to discuss current or anticipated projects that pertain to these areas, particularly those targeting low- and moderate-income residents.
There will also be a discussion on prospective funding sources: the Community Development Block Grant Program, the Home Investment Partnership Program and the Treasure State Endowment Program.
Use the following options to join the meeting: Video call link: https://zoom.us/j/9894780402
Call In: (253) 215-8782
Meeting ID: 989 478 0402#
Written comments may also be provided up to and during the public hearing for those unable to attend. For those unable to access the Zoom platform or for more information, contact Ellie Ray at 406-447-8491/eray@helenamt.gov or Ann McCauley at 406-447-8383/amccauley@lccountymt.gov.
Capitol tours now online
Andee Baker, 4-H and FFA coordinator, turned to the Montana Historical Society for help when the pandemic threw a curveball to their annual tour of the Montana Capitol Building.
The state agency joined with the nonprofit Helena Civic TV's Jeanie Warner to create a video tour of the capitol that's now available online to the public. The 4-H and FFA students used the video as part of their Citizenship Seminar.
"The virtual videos about the Montana Capital and Original Governor's Mansion provided by the Montana Historical Society were informative and interesting," Baker said. "When these videos were shown to 4-H and FFA members the students were beyond intrigued by the history, not only enjoying the videos but learning more about Montana History."
The tour is given by Deb Mitchell, who is with the historical society's Outreach and Education program. Mitchell said she enjoyed the opportunity to tour the capitol with Warner prior to the 2021 legislative session and share the capitol's history with students.
“Now the Capitol tour can come to the classroom or into the home,” Mitchell said..
The Montana Historical Society also has a video tour of the Original Governor's Mansion, which the public can watch online at mhs.mt.gov.
For more information, or to view other historic presentations, go online to mhs.mt.gov or contact Eve Byron, public information officer, at eve.byron@mt.gov or 406-444-6843.
Oro Fino DAR essay winners announced
Oro Fino Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution received 16 entries from students in the 2020-2021 American History essay contest on “The Boston Massacre” for the 250th anniversary of the pivotal March 5, 1770, event that paved the way to the American Revolution.
The three first-place winners, judged in fifth to eighth grades, received a $50 check and NSDAR Award certificate. They are:
•Hayden Oliveira, fifth Grade, Four Georgians Elementary School, Helena
• Augustus Carey, sixth Grade, Home School, Manhattan
• Christopher Biesemeyer, seventh Grade, Sunburst Middle School, Sunburst
These essays have been forwarded to the Montana State Society DAR American History chair for state-level competition to be announced at the convention in April. Other chapter participants received a Thank You Certificate of Participation.
Area blood drives planned
Following record-breaking cold and winter storms that forced the cancellation of more than 10,000 blood and platelet donations in parts of the U.S. in February, the American Red Cross is urging healthy people, especially those with type O blood, to give now to ensure blood products are available for patient emergencies when help can’t wait.
The need for blood is constant. People can make appointments to donate by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms
Upcoming area blood donation opportunities are 3 p.m. March 5 at Fort Harrison.
March 9, 2:30 p.m., Dakota Supply Group, 2609 Bozeman Ave.
March 10, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Department of Natural Resources, 1539 11th Ave.
March 12, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. Peter's Medical Group, 2550 Broadway
West Mont to raise a cup
There will be a fundraiser for West Mont Flower and Trading Co. on March 24 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sat March 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
It will be held at the Town Pump lot (site of the Christmas tree lot) at 2910 N. Montana Ave. The “Raise a Cup for West Mont Flower and Trading Co.” will be similar to the Empty Bowls Fundraiser done in the past, but with mugs and coffee instead of bowls and soup.