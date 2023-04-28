Teens holding

clothing drive

in East Helena

Teens from the East Helena area, along with the East Helena Branch Library staff, will have a clothing drive, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 29, at the East Helena Library, 16 E. Main St.

The event is the culmination of the teen-led Democracy Project.

The teens believed that warm weather clothing was a need in their community. Working with area nonprofits and other organizations that focus on youth, families in need and veterans, the teens will take the clothing drive items and disperse them throughout the community through collaborating businesses.

The Democracy Project is a teen-led, nonpartisan initiative supported by local libraries, community partners and Humanities Montana. This program gives teens the resources to make change through civic participation.

Greater Helena

Gives to benefit

area nonprofits

Greater Helena Gives, the 24-hour fundraiser for various Helena nonprofits, will be May 3-4.

In 2022, Greater Helena Gives raised $233,971 for 96 local nonprofits from 995 donors. This year organizers hope to raise even more. There are 110 nonprofits participating this year.

It begins 8 p.m. May 3 and continues through to 8 p.m. May 4.

The event is organized by the Helena Area Community Foundation.

For more information, go https://www.greaterhelenagives.org/ or call 406-441-4955.

HGC sponsoring

rummage/plant

swap fundraiser

Helena Community Gardens is sponsoring a rummage/plant swap fundraiser 1-4 p.m. May 7 at Sixth Ward Community Garden Park.

Gardening items for donation to the event could include extra tools, planters or pots (no commercial plastic pots), seed starter supplies, hoses, drip lines, etc. All items should be in good, workable condition.

Donated plants such as perennial flowers, raspberry starts, seed starts, etc. should be individually potted and labeled. People can drop off your gardening items and/or plants for donation at the east side of the 6th Ward Park any time after 10 a.m. May 7 for pricing.

The public is also welcome to join a class on the principles and techniques of square-foot gardening. The class will start at 1 p.m.

For more information, call Amie Butler at 438-5819.

Empty Bowls

event coming

to civic center

Empty Bowls Helena will be held 4:30 p.m. May 18 at the Helena Civic Center.

Tickets are $50 and include a handmade bowl, food and drinks.

The event includes a silent auction with items from local artists and businesses.

Proceeds will benefit Helena Food Share.

Tickets are limited and on sale now at HelenaFoodShare.org/EmptyBowls2023.

Student honored

for her essay on

American history

Hayden Oliveira, seventh grade student at Helena Middle School, was awarded the Oro Fino Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution four-county American history seventh grade essay contest bronze medal, certificate and $100 award check this month.

All grade five, six, seven and eight students in public, private, parochial and home schools were eligible to write an essay imagining the service they provided as a delegate to the Second Continental Congress, which met during 1775-1776 and shaped what was to become the United States of America.

Oliveira’s essay has been forwarded to the state DAR History Committee for judging. See dar.org or www.helenadar.webly.com.

406 Recycling

event to benefit

Good Samaritan

The monthly 406 Recycling event is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday in the Good Samaritan Thrift Store parking lot, 3067 N. Montana Ave.

The event supports Good Samaritan. SoFi will be sponsoring and covering fees for households. This monthly event is a great time to responsibly recycle broken, outdated or unwanted electronics. Cash donations are welcome.

Most office, computer and entertainment-related electronics are accepted for data-secure, responsible recycling. Many items are accepted for free including personal electronics, office equipment, entertainment systems and accessories.

More details are available at 406Recycling.com or call 406-449-6008.

Bike blessing to

be held at park

in East Helena

The Annual Helena Bike Blessing will be held from noon to 3 p.m. April 29 at Main Street Park in East Helena.

All bikes and riders are welcome, including motorcycles, bicycles, three-wheelers, ATV’s, Sports bikes, MotoX, four-wheelers, OHV’s, side-by-sides, etc.

It is free and open to the public. There will be food, and music will be provided by 4 God’s Sake band.

The Helena Bike Blessing was started by the Rev. Chuck Houk of Crossroads Christian Church with the aid of Circuit Riders Motorcycle Ministry in 2001.

Earth Day

Scavenger Hunt

set for Saturday

Kids of all ages may attend an Earth Day Scavenger Hunt on Mount Helena from noon to 2 p.m. on April 29.

Earth Day welcomers will greet families at the start of the ADA Trail at the base of Mount Helena. It includes activities and treasure hunts.

Participants can win gift card prizes to local restaurants.

Carroll College’s public relations class is teaming up with local Helena nonprofit Prickly Pear Land Trust to host the event.

The public may join Bigfoot for a fun afternoon wandering the trails of Mount Helena. For more information, text Brent Northup at 406-459-2371.

Angel Fund

announces

scholarships

The Angel Fund board of directors recently announced the recipients of its 2023 Montana post-secondary Angel Fund Scholarship Program.

Scholarships are based on financial need as a priority, academic success, and a commitment to give back to their community.

The following 2023 Helena graduates will receive a $1,000-$3,000 scholarship to help with college expenses freshman year:

Abigail Bennett, East Helena High School, Carroll College ~ Nursing

Sponsors: Sunrise Rotary Club, Angel Fund, and Mountain West Bank Endowment in memory of Dick Morgan

Brooke Buckley, Capital High School, UM Missoula ~ Sociology

Sponsors: Opportunity Bank, Christine Hann, Sunrise Rotary Club, and an Anonymous Family Gift Trust

Ashley Heinrich, Capital High School, University of Providence ~ Forensic Science

Sponsors: HPPA Curt Stinson Memorial Scholarship, and an Anonymous Family Gift Trust

Nyeala Herndon, Capital High School, UM Missoula ~ Elementary Education

Sponsor: Susan Nimick, Angel Fund Board Member

Tyler Kovick, Capital High School, MT Tech ~ Civil Engineering

Sponsor: Paul Trombetta in memory of Jim Patterson

Cael Murgel, Helena High School, UM Western ~ Business Management

Sponsor: Tim Speyer Family Foundation

Mya Olson, Helena High School, MSU Bozeman ~ Nursing

Sponsors: Anonymous Angel Fund Board Member, and Angel Fund,

Maycee Plummer, Helena High School, Helena College ~ Nursing

Sponsor: Susan Nimick, Angel Fund Board Member and Angel Fund

Brian Prenatt, Capital High School, Helena College ~ Computer Science

Sponsor: Frank and Cathy McCall in memory of Dick Morgan

Autumn Richeson, Capital High School, Flathead Valley Community College ~ Radiology

Sponsors: Mary Beth and Ray Linder, and Angel Fund