Community Briefs: Supplemental food available to seniors; people can participate in food programs; state seeking local comment on road projects

The other is to improve about 5.5 miles of Canyon Ferry Road, east of Helena.

The Green Meadow Drive project begins at Green Meadow Drive and Custer Avenue and ends at the intersection of Sierra Road.

Proposed work includes milling off the existing pavement and replacing it with asphalt. The bridge decks over Ten Mile Creek and the Helena Valley Canal will be sealed and all guardrail will be replaced. The new pavement will be chip sealed and new signing and pavement markings will be installed. The project is to extend the life of the roadway with minimal investments and disruption.

Construction is tentatively scheduled for 2022. No new right-of-way or utility relocations will be needed.

The Canyon Ferry Roads project begins at Canyon Ferry and York roads and extends east for 5.7 miles ending at the intersection of Canyon Ferry Road and Holmberg Drive.

The proposed work includes a new asphalt overlay to be installed between the intersection of York Road and the Helena Sand and Gravel pit and a chip seal will be applied between York Road and Holmberg Drive.