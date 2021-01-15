Community Briefs: Supplemental food available to seniors; people can participate in food programs; state seeking local comment on road projects

Funds available to help area programs
United Way of the Lewis & Clark Area has been notified by the FEMA Emergency Food and Shelter Program that the Lewis and Clark County area has been awarded $21,025 in Phase 38 federal funds to help emergency food and shelter programs in the Helena area.
The money comes through Congress to the Emergency Food & Shelter National Board Program.
The grants provide organizations funding for supplemental food, shelter and services such as utility assistance or supplies. A local board will determine how the funds are to be distributed between Lewis and Clark County organizations that apply for funding.
Local governments, non-profit and faith-based organizations may apply.
For more information, go to www.efsp.unitedway.org.
To apply, organizations must submit the application found on the UWLCA website at www.unitedwaylca.org. Letters of support are encouraged, but not required. All materials must be mailed to 75 E. Lyndale Ave. or emailed attn: Emily McVey at info@unitedwaylca.org by 5 p.m. Jan. 24, to be considered for funding.
Supplemental food available to seniors
Rocky Mountain Development Council, Inc. will have supplemental foods available to qualified Helena and East Helena area senior citizens.
East Helena
Monday, Jan. 25, from 2-3:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 50 Prickly Pear Ave.
Helena
Wednesday-Thursday, Jan. 27-28, from 8-10:30 a.m. at Helena Food Share, 1616 Lewis St.
Foods consist of canned fruit, vegetables, meats, juice, cereals, dry milk, evaporated milk, cheese and peanut butter. Persons 60 years and older will be certified to receive the food by categorical income, and residency eligibility.
For further information or questions, call Rocky at 406-447-1680 or Helena Food Share at 406-443-3663, or visit our website at www.rmdc.net.
History Foundation receives $215K grant
The Montana History Foundation, a Helena-based nonproﬁt, is the recipient of a 3-year, $215,000 grant from M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust.
The Murdock Trust, of Vancouver, Wash., has been supporting nonproﬁts in the Paciﬁc Northwest for more than 45 years. The History Foundation will use the grant to expand fundraising operations.
“With this grant, we will hire a full-time, permanent development director who will take our fundraising to new levels and allow us to continue expanding our grant-making program,” President and CEO Charlene Porsild said.
The History Foundation has placed over $1,000,000 into historic preservation projects statewide since 2012. Applications are being accepted for the development director position and interested candidates can learn more at www.mthistory.org/ employment. The deadline to apply is Jan. 25.
People can participate in food programs
The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services encourages people to participate in the Child & Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The program provides reimbursements for nutritious meals served to children enrolled in child care.
Child care centers may contact the state agency at MT CACFP, PO Box 202925, Helena, MT 59620, (406) 444-4347 or (888) 307-9333. Child care homes may contact a sponsoring organization listed below. The CACFP website is www.cacfp.mt.gov.
State seeking local comment on road projects
The public is invited to comment on two proposed projects for the Helena area.
One proposal is to improve 3 miles of Green Meadow Drive, north of Helena, the Montana Department of Transportation said.
The other is to improve about 5.5 miles of Canyon Ferry Road, east of Helena.
The Green Meadow Drive project begins at Green Meadow Drive and Custer Avenue and ends at the intersection of Sierra Road.
Proposed work includes milling off the existing pavement and replacing it with asphalt. The bridge decks over Ten Mile Creek and the Helena Valley Canal will be sealed and all guardrail will be replaced. The new pavement will be chip sealed and new signing and pavement markings will be installed. The project is to extend the life of the roadway with minimal investments and disruption.
Construction is tentatively scheduled for 2022. No new right-of-way or utility relocations will be needed.
The Canyon Ferry Roads project begins at Canyon Ferry and York roads and extends east for 5.7 miles ending at the intersection of Canyon Ferry Road and Holmberg Drive.
The proposed work includes a new asphalt overlay to be installed between the intersection of York Road and the Helena Sand and Gravel pit and a chip seal will be applied between York Road and Holmberg Drive.
The bridge decks over Prickly Pear Creek and the Helena Valley Canal will be sealed and new guardrail will be installed around the Prickly Pear Creek bridge. These treatments will target the different wear patterns seen on the surface of Canyon Ferry Road and will extend the life of the roadway. New signing will be installed where applicable, rumble strips will be reinstalled where necessary, and new pavement markings will be applied.
The project is tentatively scheduled for construction this year.
The public can comment on both projects at https://www.mdt.mt.gov/mdt/comment_form.shtml or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Great Falls office at PO Box 1359, Great Falls, MT 59403-1359. Please note that comments are for project UPN 9755000.
People with questions can also contact Great Falls District Preconstruction Engineer James Combs at 406-788-2773 or Project Design Engineer RJ Snyder at 406-444 6229.
Alternative accessible formats of this document will be provided on request. Contact the Office of Civil Rights, Department of Transportation, 2701 Prospect Ave., PO Box 201001, Helena, MT 59620. Telephone 406-444-5416 or Montana Relay Service at 711.