Community briefs: Supplemental food available to seniors; Jim Nelson to give talk; blood donations; student news

Supplemental food available to seniors

Rocky Mountain Development Council, Inc. will have supplemental foods available for Helena- and East Helena-area seniors.

Pick up will be at the East Helena Food Share Pantry, 50 Prickly Pear Ave., on Monday, Jan. 24 from 2-3:30 p.m.

Pick up at the Helena Food Share, 1616 Lewis St., will be Monday, Jan. 26 and Tuesday, Jan. 27 from 8-10:30 a.m. There is no charge for the food.

The Commodity Supplemental Food Program is a program where seniors can receive regular allocations of free food every other month. The program guidelines mandate that the person receiving the food must be 60 years of age or older, a resident of Montana, and meet an income requirement. Food typically consists of canned fruit, vegetables, meats, juice, cereals, dry milk, shelf stable milk, cheese, pasta or beans and peanut butter.

For further information or questions, call Rocky at 406-447-1680.

Retired Montana Supreme Court Justice Jim Nelson featured at talk

The League of Women Voters Helena Chapter will hold a series of events this year titled The Montana Constitution Celebrates 50 Years–What Can Your Constitution Do For You? to mark the Montana Constitution’s 50th anniversary.

Kicking off the series will be Jim Nelson, retired Montana Supreme Court Justice, speaking at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 12, on how Montanans can proactively use our Montana Constitution.

This talk will be a webinar that is co-hosted by Lewis & Clark Library.

Nelson considers Montana’s Constitution the best in the country; he wants more people to know why, and how to use it and also how to defend it.

The Constitution is not just for defending Montanans’ rights, but also for aggressively asserting them, said Nelson.

A key right that could be used more proactively is Montanans’ right to a clean and healthful environment. It can be used to demand that the Montana government take more assertive steps to combat the current climate crisis, he said.

He will also talk about women’s reproductive rights and what’s happening on this issue in Montana and nationally.

Nelson will also talk about the right to vote.

To sign up for the webinar, use this link https://lclibrary.libcal.com/event/8696588 and an invitation will be emailed to you.

RMDC hosts 'Beloved Community' celebration Jan. 13

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. described the beloved community as a society based on justice, equal opportunity, and love of one’s fellow human beings.

Celebrate Dr. King’s vision of the "Beloved Community" with AmeriCorps Seniors and others on Thursday, Jan. 13, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Rocky’s Neighborhood Center, 200 S. Cruse Ave. There will be a performance by the Magpie Singers and HARRT (Helena Afghan Refugee Resettlement Team) from 4 to 4:30 p.m., followed by an open house and collaborative art project.

Gently used and new household donations for new community members are welcome. For more information, call 406-447-1680 or visit www.rmdc.net.

Red Cross seeks blood donations

The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood with a blood donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them.

Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Nar-Anon family group meeting

The Helena Nar-Anon Family Group, a 12-step program for families and friends of addicts, meets Mondays and Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Library of St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 512 Logan.

The library is located on the lower level of the main church building. Please enter using the Cruise Avenue entrance. The group observes COVID-19 protocols required by the church.

Soroptimist Club announces scholarships

Soroptimist International of Helena has announced the availability of two scholarships designed for graduating high school girls.

The first award is due to SIH by Jan. 15, 2022. Called the Margaret Chivers Scholarship, it is named after Charter member Margaret Chivers. It is open to graduating high school senior girls in the tri-county area (Lewis and Clark, Jefferson and Broadwater). Applicants must plan on attending an in-state four-year college or university. The total scholarship is $3,000 and will be paid over two years directly to the university or college.

The second award is due to SIH by Jan. 31, 2022. This is a new scholarship opportunity for high school senior girls in the tri-county area. It is called the Great Adventures Educational Scholarship, it is designed for young women planning to attend a trade, vocational, skills, or two-year program. It will be a $2,000 scholarship paid directly to the school or program. SIH plans to offer two of the scholarships this year.

All qualifications and the application process are further outlined on the website, SIHelena.org, under the Scholarships and Awards tab.

Soroptimist, a global service organization, serves to better the lives of women and girls.

Student news

Heather Harrington, of Helena, has graduated from Weber State University in Ogden, Utah, with a Bachelor of Science in medical lab sciences.

***

Anjan Kumar Bangalore Sridharaprasad, of Helena, has graduated from University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky, with a Master of Science in information technology.

***

Alana Tonidandel, of Helena, was named to the fall 2021 semester at the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vermont. To be named to the dean's list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class.

