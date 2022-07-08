Community briefs: Supplemental food available; AARP driver safety classes; Carroll designated a Tree Campus

Supplemental food available for seniors

The Rocky Mountain Development Council, Inc. will have supplemental foods available for Helena- and East Helena-area seniors.

Pick up will be at the East Helena Food Share Pantry, 50 Prickly Pear Ave., on Monday, July 18 from 2-3:30 p.m., and at the Helena Food Share, 1616 Lewis St., on Wednesday, July 20, from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. There is no charge for the food.

The Commodity Supplemental Food Program is a program where seniors can receive regular allocations of free food every other month. The program guidelines mandate that the person receiving the food must be 60 years of age or older, a resident of Montana, and meet an income requirement. Food typically consists of canned fruit, vegetables, meats, juice, cereals, dry milk, shelf stable milk, cheese, pasta or beans and peanut butter.

Persons age 60-plus will be certified to receive the food based on income and residency eligibility. For further information or questions, call Rocky at 406-447-1680.

Community night at Kendrick Field

The Helena Senators welcome everyone to Stuff the Bus/Angel Fund night at the ballpark on Tuesday, July 12, at 5 and 7 p.m. Proceeds from the night will be divided among the schools represented. Wear your school colors.

Adult beverages and concessions available.

AARP driver safety classes upcoming

AARP driver safety has single classes scheduled in Helena during July and August. Participants receive updates on the rules of the road and learn driving strategies to adapt to the effects of aging and to reduce chances of having a crash. The course was developed for participants age 50-plus; but is open to all ages.

The course fee is $25 ($20 with AARP membership card). Auto insurance companies in Montana provide a multi-year discount to participants 55 years of age and older.

July 12 (Tuesday) at First Interstate Bank; 2728 Colonial Drive; 12:30 until about 5 p.m.

Aug. 10 (Wednesday) at First Interstate Bank; 2728 Colonial Drive; 12:30 until 5 p.m.

To register for a class call: 406-457-4712. Find additional classes at aarp.org/driversafety

Bannack Days set for July 16-17

Bannack State Park’s signature event, Bannack Days, is scheduled for the third weekend in July, with many traditional activities, displays and re-enactments celebrating Montana’s first territorial capital.

Bannack Days are scheduled to happen Saturday, July 16, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, July 17, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Admission is $5 for individuals ages 6 and older, or $20 per family. Admission is free for children ages 5 and younger. Food and drinks can be purchased from vendors during the event.

Parking space is limited during this busy event. FWP staff will provide parking directions for visitors as they arrive. Shuttle services will be available to and from parking areas farthest from park entrances. Visitors are encouraged to carpool and leave pets at home.

About 20 miles west of Dillon, Bannack State Park is a National Historic Landmark and the site of Montana’s first major gold discovery in 1862. More than 50 historic buildings still line Bannack’s Main Street. During Bannack Days, the ghost town comes alive with displays, re-enactments, artisan demonstrations, music and other family-friendly festivities.

For more information about scheduled events, activities and park rules for Bannack Days, please visit fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/bannack or call 406-834-3413.

Carroll designated a Tree Campus School

Carroll College has been recognized as a Tree Campus Higher Education school by the Arbor Day Foundation for its commitment to effective urban forest management. This program celebrates colleges and universities for promoting healthy trees and engaging students and staff in the spirit of conservation.

Archbishop Raymond Hunthausen, during his tenure as president of Carroll College from 1957-1962, is largely credited with initiating the beautification of Carroll’s campus. He strongly believed that the landscape should match the spiritual and academic wonder that permeated the college.

According to Director of Grounds John Juntunen, Carroll hopes to partner in the near future with Montana’s Department of Natural Resources to update its tree inventory which was last completed in 2012. Juntunen estimates that Carroll currently has between 650-700 trees and the Grounds Department plants between 12-15 new trees per year.

The Tree Campus Higher Education program honors colleges and universities for effective campus forest management and engaging staff and students in conservation goals.

Currently, there are 411 campuses across the United States with this recognition with four campuses in Montana. Learn more at treecampushighered.org.

Red Cross seeks blood donations

The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood with a blood donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them.

Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Nar-Anon family group meeting

The Helena Nar-Anon Family Group, a 12-step program for families and friends of addicts, meets Mondays and Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Library of St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 512 Logan.

The library is located on the lower level of the main church building. Please enter using the Cruise Avenue entrance. The group observes COVID-19 protocols required by the church.

Student news

Caroline Southworth, of Helena, has been named to the spring semester dean's list at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minn. Students who have earned a 3.7 GPA or higher are eligible for the list.

***

Nicole Erickson, of Helena, has been named to the spring 2022 chancellor's list at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, N.C. To qualify for the Chancellor's List, students must earn a GPA of 3.8 or higher.

***

Elizabeth Rose Linder and Piper Elise Davidson, both of Helena, have been named to the spring 2022 dean's list at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

***

Aidan Adamek, of Helena, was named to the dean's list at Saint Mary's University in Winona, Minn. Aidan is the son of Marika Ademek. To quality for the list, student must earn a GPA of 3.6 or better.

***

Spencer Olson, of East Helena, was named to the Hamline University School of Business dean's list for the spring 2022 term. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

***

Grace Johnson, of Helena, was named to the spring 2022 dean's list at Wheaton College in Wheaton, Ill. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.