Community briefs: Summer bridge program launched; foster parents needed; fall prevention program; student news

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in four older Americans fall each year, with at least 800,000 hospitalized annually due to a fall injury, most often head injuries or hip fractures.

“The goal of Stepping On is to learn about your own personal fall risks and strategies and skills to avoid falling. There are many elements that might contribute to a fall: balance, strength, footwear, hazards in the home, medications, the environment and much more. The program explores and addresses each of these so you leave with a sense of confidence in your ability to navigate risks,” said St. Peter’s Health Population Health and Wellness Nurse, Marisa Hardy, RN.

Community members are eligible to participate in the program if they are:

1. At least 60 years old or older

2. Have fallen in the past year or are fearful of falling

3. Live in an apartment or home

4. Do not have a diagnosis of dementia or other cognitive concerns

5. Can ambulate mainly on their own with only slight assistance from walkers or canes