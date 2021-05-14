Community briefs: Summer bridge program launched; foster parents needed; fall prevention program; student news

Foster parents needed in Montana
May is National Foster Care Awareness month. There are currently 4,000 foster kids placed in Montana and even more kids waiting for a foster home.
Foster kids like to play tag, kick a soccer ball, and help make dinner. They wait for the tooth fairy, forget to hang up their coat, and hope for the biggest piece of birthday cake. Unfortunately, they also have adult-size worries. They have experienced significant early childhood trauma — abuse, neglect, exposure to drugs and alcohol, and homelessness. Loss is a common theme — loss of family, safety and the freedom to be a child.
There is a great need for quality foster parents able to offer care and compassion. Whether you are a single person or a couple, with or without children, we provide training and support to help you provide safety, stability and love.
If you want to become a foster parent, call The Dan Fox Family Care Program at 406-443-4730. We will help you find out more about what children in foster care are really like and what opportunities are available to support foster parents and children in our community.
To donate to the Dan Fox Family Care Program or the Margaret Stuart Youth Home, contact Margaret Perry at mperry@youthhomesmt.org or call 406-422-0562.
Helena College launches summer bridge program
Helena College University of Montana has announced Humanities Through Film, a two-week summer bridge program focusing on Montana history and culture through filmmaking for high school students and recent graduates. Throughout this program, students will collaborate with experts to create a documentary film which focuses on a pre-selected topic that situates present issues in the context of the past.
The inaugural cohort of Helena College’s Humanities Through Film: A Summer Bridge Program will explore Pandemics, Then and Now and will be emersed in the history, art, writings, and cultural impacts of the 1918 Spanish Flu and COVID-19 pandemics in Montana. Students will have a hand in every aspect of creating this documentary from developing and writing the script to selecting appropriate archival content, such as historical photographs, articles and film clips, to filming interviews with local experts and historians, and more.
The Montana Historical Society has offered access to their archives as well as assistance to students in navigating their collection and selecting content. Students will also have access to faculty members of Helena College, who will lead workshops through the program to help connect the film medium to their fields and relevant cultural artifacts including:
- Storytelling from communications instructor and award-winning author Virginia Reeves.
- The power of art and visual creations from art instructor and local artist Seth Roby.
- Cultural, social, and political implications from sociology instructor Disability Services Coordinator, and Chief Diversity Officer Kim Feig.
Helena College’s Humanities Through Film: A Summer Bridge Program will run Monday through Friday from Aug. 9-20. Lunch will be provided for students participating, and they will also receive a $200 stipend for their work on the documentary. There are only 15 spots available, students must apply online at: www.helenacollege.com, by June 18, 2021.
Two added to Gallery of Outstanding Montanans
Portraits of Mildred Walker and Joseph Medicine Crow Two and information about their lives are now hanging in the Gallery of Outstanding Montanans in the West Wing of the Capitol in Helena.
Ten inductees were chosen in 2016 for the gallery, but only two are initiated every biennium. The gallery was established by the Montana State Legislature in 1979 to pay homage to Treasure State citizens who “made contributions of state or national significance to their selected fields while epitomizing the unique spirit and character that defines Montana.”
The Montana Historical Society operates the program. Due to COVID-19 precautions, this year’s induction ceremony with Gov. Greg Gianforte was filmed and can be viewed on the Montana Historical Society’s Youtube page: youtube.com/user/MtHistoricalSociety.
Joseph Medicine Crow was a war chief, historian, and mentor. Born in 1913 in Lodge Grass, he eventually became the first member of the Crow tribe to earn a master’s degree in 1939.
In 1943, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Europe during World War II. In the Crow tradition, he went into battle wearing war paint beneath his uniform and a yellow eagle feather inside his helmet.
After the war, Medicine Crow worked as a land appraiser with the Bureau of Indian Affairs for 32 years, while also serving as the Crow tribal historian and anthropologist.
Mildred Walker was born in Pennsylvania in 1905, and earned a master’s degree in English. She was so enthralled with writing that she married in 1927 on the conditions she could continue her writing career, and not have to do laundry.
Her family moved to Great Falls in 1933, where they lived for 22 years. While in Montana, she wrote nine of her 13 novels, with four set in Montana.
For more information, contact Eve Byron, MHS public information officer, at 406-444-6843 or eve.byron@mt.gov.
St. Peter’s launches fall prevention program
St. Peter’s Health announced the availability of a new, no-cost fall prevention program, Stepping On. Stepping On is a seven-week, evidence-based program that is effective and proven to reduce falls in older adults living in the community. The program incorporates strategies to implement positive lifestyle changes to keep older community members independent and active.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in four older Americans fall each year, with at least 800,000 hospitalized annually due to a fall injury, most often head injuries or hip fractures.
“The goal of Stepping On is to learn about your own personal fall risks and strategies and skills to avoid falling. There are many elements that might contribute to a fall: balance, strength, footwear, hazards in the home, medications, the environment and much more. The program explores and addresses each of these so you leave with a sense of confidence in your ability to navigate risks,” said St. Peter’s Health Population Health and Wellness Nurse, Marisa Hardy, RN.
Community members are eligible to participate in the program if they are:
1. At least 60 years old or older
2. Have fallen in the past year or are fearful of falling
3. Live in an apartment or home
4. Do not have a diagnosis of dementia or other cognitive concerns
5. Can ambulate mainly on their own with only slight assistance from walkers or canes
St. Peter’s Health encourages anyone interested in registering to visit www.sphealth.org/steppingon. Class sizes are limited. A St. Peter’s Health caregiver will reach out to anyone who completes the interest form to discuss class options. Interested community members can also call 406-495-7983 to learn more.
HCC offering access to Story Corps program
Helena Community Connections is interested in preserving life legacies. HCC is life enrichment for those over 50. In non-Covid times, HCC programs were offered in person. The Bridges Buffet program included a catered lunch, which is not happening in this pandemic era.
For the month of May, HCC is offering a link to Story Corps. You may know Story Corps from Montana Public Radio. Recordings are broadcast on Fridays from 5 until 9 a.m. Recordings are personal and are between friends and family members. Recordings are thought-provoking, sometimes tender and sometimes seasonal. Some are very current but may have been recorded sometime back.
HCC knows that we all can’t leave cash behind when we depart this world. We can, however, leave equally valuable life legacies. Those life legacies may include personal stories, crafts such as carpentry, poems, photos, treasured recipes, all sorts of collections, quips such as faith builders, shared hobbies, etc.
HCC wants participants to begin to think about non-financial life legacies. Could it be your gift for Montana history? Or, maybe your dedication to land stewardship or your bird book collection?
May’s Bridges Buffet link can be found at www.bridgeshcc.org. Click on the virtual events tab at the site.
HCC will, when the pandemic is over, host an in-depth life legacy workshop here in Helena.
Townsend student winner of poster contest
The Montana Department of Justice and the Office of Public Instruction announced Claire Swanson, a fifth grader in Ms. Kim Gilligan’s class at Townsend Elementary School, is the 2021 winner of the Montana Bring Our Missing Children Home poster contest. Swanson’s poster reflects a community concerned about missing children. Each home has a dark window representing the empty rooms of the missing children; the other windows portray grieving family members.
Poster artwork was judged on originality, creativity, use of color and materials, and reflection of the contest’s theme. Written poster applications were judged on the level of understanding of the subject, clarity, and grammar. For her winning entry, Swanson received a $100 cash prize, and her poster will be submitted to the national contest. Swanson and her class traveled to Helena today for an award presentation with Attorney General Austin Knudsen and OPI Deputy Superintendent Sharyl Allen.
This is the 13th time Montana has participated in the annual national Bring Our Missing Children Home poster contest. Claire’s poster can also be seen on Montana Department of Justice Missing Persons website at www.dojmt.gov/missing-persons.
Red Cross blood donation opportunities
The American Red Cross is calling for donors of all blood types, especially those with type O blood, to race to give blood and help refuel the blood supply.
Individuals of all blood types are urged to schedule an appointment now to give blood, and in most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility. Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Healthy volunteer donors are needed every day to help keep the blood flowing for hospitals and patients that rely on a readily available blood supply.
Helena
- May 14: Noon-6 p.m., Hannaford Street Bible Church, 830 N. Hannaford St.
- May 20: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Lewis and Clark City County, 316 N. Park
Student news
Shanell Lavallie has been awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the he General Federation Women's Club of Helena.
***
Capital High School student Sarah M. Heller, of Helena, has received a $2,500 National Merit Scholarship.
***
Claire Downing, Helena High senior, and August Schneider, Capital High senior, have been selected to receive the Rotary Student of the Month Scholarships for 2021. The $1,500 scholarships are awarded annually through a competitive application process coordinated by the Rotary Club of Helena.
Both Downing and Schneider are actively involved in 4-H, National Honor Society, and community service through their high schools and other community organizations. Both students have been nominated for the Reserve Officer Training Corps program; Downing at Vanderbilt University’s Navy ROTC program in Nashville, Tennessee, and Schneider at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University’s Air Force ROTC program in Prescott, Arizona.
***
The PEO STAR Scholarship, for the 2020-2021 academic year, has been awarded to Grace Johnson, a senior at Helena High School. She is the daughter of Keith and Nina Johnson. Johnson was nominated for the P.E.O. STAR Scholarship by Chapter BK of Helena. She will be attending Wheaton College in the fall and plans to major in political science with a minor in social action.
The PEO STAR Scholarship is a $2,500 scholarship based on excellence in leadership, extracurricular activities, community service, academics and potential for future success. The program is open to young women who are graduating high school seniors at the time of application. A student must be recommended by a P.E.O. chapter.