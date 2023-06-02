$5,000 in science scholarships awarded

The annual Science Innovator Scholarships are presented to top-ranked science students based on their intellectual curiosity, work ethic, integrity, leadership, communication skills and teamwork.

Capital High’s teacher-nominated winners were Connor Bushnell (first place, $1,500), who explored the theory of using superposition to create qubits and quantum entanglement in super dense coding in quantum computing; and Selin Ece Birgul (second place, $1,000), who built machine learning models for mobile application classification.

Helena High’s teacher-nominated winner was Foster Smith (first place, $1,500), who created an implementation of quantum random walks; and Paisley Karlin (second place, $1,000), who surveyed the effectiveness of standardized tests like iReady to see if they were accurate measures of true academic potential of students.

The scholarships are provided by Southern Champion/BuzzBallz, a Texas-based company owned by Merrilee Alexander Kick, a 1981 graduate of Capital High. The scholarship honors her parents Gil and Marilyn Alexander, retired Capital and Helena High School science teachers and founders of what is now the Montana Learning Center.

The scholarship also honors 2012 Montana Teacher of the Year Tom Pedersen, from Capital High, who spent his career guiding student research and teaching students to learn science in an innovative way.

“These students are excited about improving the human condition for future generations. Scientific entrepreneurs create a way to solve real world problems,” wrote Helena Public Schools in a press release.

Women’s Clubs honor 3 students for creative writing

The Helena chapter of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, a national philanthropic organization, recently gave awards to three elementary students from Susan Johnson’s fourth grade class at Central Elementary in recognition of their creative writing.

Anora Williams won first place for her poem “Tigers,” Sally Teague won second place for her poem “Gluten Food” and Charlotte Kassler won third place for “Darkness.” Sally was also awarded first place for her poem for her grade category by GFWC Montana.

In addition, a first place award from GFWC Montana was made to Fox Cobarrubias from Capitol High School for his short story “Unwavering.”

Montana Western posts dean’s list

The University of Montana Western named 513 students to the 2023 spring semester dean’s list.

To achieve this honor, students must be enrolled full time or for 12 semester credits and carry a minimum 3.33 grade point average. An asterisk after a name indicates a student received dean’s list high honors.

From Clancy: Talya Fletes, Hayden Guisti and Abigail Supalla; from Boulder: Breanna Humphrey and Jessica Molitor; from East Helena: Sierra Hamilton, Amber Chevallier, Madison Davis, Lauren Holston, Emma Hoover, Tona Iwen, Jonathan Jessop, Sydney Johnson, Jordynn McCann, Megan McCauley, Lucas Murphy, Malli O’Neal, Shaun O’Brien, Ellie Perrine, Hailey Personette, David Poelman, Matthew Romasko, Remington Snezek, Cody Tofflemire, Lilian Tooke, Abby Trevor, Kaitlyn White and Ryan Yeske; from Lincoln: Alexis Cannon; from Townsend: Peyton Vogl, Trey Hoveland, Tyson Racht and Klause Rauser; from White Sulphur Springs: Zane Frisbie, Knute Hereim and Alex Novark; from Whitehall: Alyssa Japhet, Kaitlyn Becker, Brigid Reedy, John Reedy and Brendan Wagner.

Talent show to be held at First Presbyterian Church

The public is invited to a talent show at Helena’s First Presbyterian Church, 7 p.m. June 7 at 535 N. Ewing St.

Honoring three graduating seniors who attend First Presbyterian – Maddie Gard, Hez Rowland and Mollee Jones – the show will feature the musical talents of these young people plus other musical acts. In addition to Chancel Choir musical pieces, directed by Les Cramer and accompanied by Ann Swisher, the show will feature performances by: Art Bumgardner, Jaydee Huschka, Gabe Rosencrans Drynan, Jessie Leland, Kumari Leland and the Helena’s Xpress Singers.

Following the show, free desserts and beverages will be served by members of the Church’s Fellowship Committee.

A free will offering will be available, with proceeds going toward the graduating seniors’ educational expenses.

Gilbert makes dean’s list at Angelo State

Isabel Gilbert of Clancy, who is majoring in biology, was named to the dean’s list at Angelo State University in San Angelo, Texas, for the spring semester.

Full-time undergraduate students must maintain a 3.25 or better grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Read named outstanding veteran volunteer

Oro Fino Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution recently honored Raymond Read with not only the chapter, but also the Montana State Society DAR and the Northwestern Division DAR Outstanding Veteran Volunteer Awards for 2022.

Gale Kramlick, Montana State Society DAR Service for Veterans chair and Oro Fino regent, presented the awards at the state conference. The six-state NW Division competition included Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming.

Read, full colonel (retired), now organizes and emcees many Helena-area veterans’ events, especially Welcome Home Vietnam Vets, Memorial Day and Veterans Day commemorations.

He is the director and curator of the Montana Military Museum at Fort William Henry Harrison, a position in which he has served since 2000.

Read was born and raised in western Montana. In 1967 he graduated from Montana State University-Bozeman with degrees in history and U.S. government. He and his wife Linda have two sons, Scott of Helena, and Cory of Boise, Idaho.

Read joined the U.S. Army in 1967 and was commissioned as an officer in 1969. He served in Vietnam 1969-70 and then stateside until 1972. He left active duty and became a reserve officer in the Montana Army National Guard in 1972 until his retirement in 2000.

He is a member of the American Legion of Montana and the Veterans of Foreign Wars and has served in numerous positions including as post commanders in both organizations. He served as the department adjutant for the American Legion from 2001-2002 and now serves as the department historian.

From Holocaust to Redeemed with Walter Deege

Walter Deege will talk about his own experience during the occupation of Holland by the German forces in World War II. The discussion is June 7 at 2 p.m. in the Large Community Room of the Lewis and Clark Library. Deege will discuss how he and other children found of a way to fight the occupiers as well as the tragedies of the war. A Q&A will follow the 60-minute presentation.

Pederson named to dean’s list

MacKenzie Pederson, sophomore from Augusta, was named to the dean’s list at Greenville University for the spring semester.

A student must successfully complete a minimum of 12 hours for the semester. Sophomores, juniors, and seniors must have a semester GPA of 3.7 or above.

Greenville University, in Greenville, Illinois, is an accredited Christian liberal arts university with more than 1,000 students.

Sinzi of Helena on dean’s list at Harding

Jules Sinzi of Helena, a sophomore studying molecular and cellular biology, is among more than 1,100 Harding University students on the dean’s list for the spring semester.

A student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes. Harding University is a private Christian, liberal arts university in Searcy, Arkansas.

— Compiled by staff writer Phil Drake at phil.drake@helenair.com or 406-231-9021.