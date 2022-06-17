Community briefs: Student news; ice cream social planned; water sustainability, conservation discussion

Ice cream social planned at Senior Center

The Senior Advisory of the Helena Senior Center will present an ice cream social on Saturday, June 25, at the Helena Senior Center, 200 S. Cruse Ave., from 1-4 p.m. Build your own ice cream and enjoy.

The cost of the social is $5 per person. Ice cream flavors include vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry, with toppings of fudge, caramel, huckleberry, and sprinkles.

To register for the social, contact Bill Pena, Senior Center Program Coordinator with the Helena Senior Center, at 406-447-1680, or visit www.rmdc.net.

Water sustainability, conservation topic of meeting

Water sustainability and conservation in the face of drought is the topic of the next meeting of the League of Women Voters of the Helena Area, noon, Tuesday, June 21, at the Lewis & Clark Library large meeting room, 120 S. Last Chance Gulch.

Speakers are – Sarah Meloy, Regional Water Planner at DNRC; Ben Rigby, Helena Water Production Superintendent; and Ryan Leland, Helena Public Works Director.

The meeting is open to the public and all are welcome.

For information, email LWV.Helena@gmail.com.

Hawthorne to offer Learn-To-Ride Program

Hawthorne Elementary School received a complete Learn-To-Ride Program, including Strider® Learn-To-Ride Bikes, helmets, and curriculum from All Kids Bike®.

This program will help approximately 250 kindergarten students learn to ride over the next five years.

The Strider Bikes were delivered to the kindergarten physical education class at Hawthorne Elementary School and will be incorporated into their curriculum during the 2022-2023 school year.

All Kids Bike is a national movement on a mission to teach every child in America how to ride a bike in kindergarten PE class.

This Kindergarten PE Program includes a proven, integrative curriculum, staff training and certification, the revolutionary, child-friendly Strider Learn-To-Ride Bikes, and helmets. The fleet of dual propulsion Strider Learn-To-Ride Bikes start as balance bikes and convert to pedal bikes. All Kids Bike also offers continued support for each school to ensure everyone involved is successful for five years.

To learn more about All Kids Bike, visit www.allkidsbike.org.

Red Cross seeks blood donations

The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood with a blood donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them.

Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Nar-Anon family group meeting

The Helena Nar-Anon Family Group, a 12-step program for families and friends of addicts, meets Mondays and Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Library of St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 512 Logan.

The library is located on the lower level of the main church building. Please enter using the Cruise Avenue entrance. The group observes COVID-19 protocols required by the church.

Student news

Jason Mell, of Helena, has been named to the president's honor roll with a 4.0 GPA for the spring 2022 semester at Bismarck State College.

Students must maintain at least a 3.50 GPA on a 4.0 scale while enrolled in at least 12 semester hours of classes to qualify for the BSC president's honor roll.

***

Brooklyn Fine, of Helena, has been named to the spring 2022 president’s list at Minnesota State College Southeast in Red Wing and Winona, Minnesota.

To be eligible for the president’s list, students must complete a minimum of 12 credits at MSC Southeast during an academic term and achieve a GPA of 3.5 or above.

***

Lauren Hanson and Ted Van Alstyne, both of Helena, have been named to the dean's list at Augustana University, in Sioux Falls, S.D., for spring semester 2021-22 academic year.

The dean's list recognizes full-time students who have a minimum of 12 credit hours with grade-point averages at 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale).

***

Haley Wright, of Helena, graduated May 22 from Colorado College in Colorado Springs, CO, with a Bachelor of Arts in film and media studies.

