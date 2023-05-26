Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Schneider receives $2,500 scholarship

Helena native Savannah Schneider is a 2023 Arabian Horse Foundation Scholarship recipient and received $2,500.

She started riding at the age of 6 and bought her first horse at the age of 11, a Polish Arabian mare named Bella, whom she still has.

They have competed in many disciplines together, some of which include 4-H, O-mok-see, team sorting, ranch horse competitions, and even a little dressage. Savannah has done all of Bella's training since owning her and they have won several competitions.

Schneider plans to return here to practice large animal veterinary medicine.

In 2022, she was awarded a bachelor of science in animal science from Montana State University, which she completed in three years.

She has just completed her first year of veterinary school and will be moving to Pullman, Washington, this fall.

AARP offers fraud seminar in June

Join AARP Montana and the South Central Montana Elder Justice Council for an informative presentation on “Fighting Fraud in Montana” 2 p.m. June 8 in the Large Community Room.

Have you ever been approached with a fraudulent offer or been a victim of identity theft? AARP Montana and the South Central Montana Elder Justice Council is working to empower you in the fight, with proven resources and tools to help you spot and avoid identity theft and fraud. By taking a few practical steps, you have the power to fight back against fraud. This free session will arm you with the latest data on fraud trends and provide tips and resources to protect yourself and your family.

“Fighting Fraud in Montana” is free and open to the public but registration is required. Visit: https://events.aarp.org/event/c249e2c6-bbba-4df4-b9e7-c24acab3d7b3/summary for more information and to register.

Hunthausen Junior Golf Foundation names recipients

The Ray Hunthausen Junior Golf Foundation announced Dakota Wilson and James Logan as recipients of two $1,000 scholarships for the 2023-2024 academic year.

This scholarship was established to help high school seniors who will be continuing education beyond high school. Ray Hunthausen recognized that exposure to the game of golf at an early age promotes honesty, integrity and respect both on and off the course. The foundation was created to foster, promote, support and develop junior golfers who exhibit an interest in the sport of golf.

Wilson plans on attending Grand Canyon University this fall to pursue an undergraduate degree in accounting with the goal of completing the Master of Accountancy program toward becoming a forensic accountant. Logan will be attending Montana State University this fall to begin his education in the world of finance.

Funds for these scholarships are generated through the Hunthausen Classic golf tournament in memory of Ray Hunthausen, general manager and head golf professional at Green Meadow Country Club, and private donations.

Weaver makes president's list

Clay Weaver of East Helena has been named to the president's list at the University of the Cumberlands for the spring 2023 semester.

Students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum term GPA of 4.0, receive an "A" grade in UC Engage, and be in good academic standing.

University of the Cumberlands is a private university located in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

Juneteenth events planned at Myrna

The Montana Historical Society, The Myrna Loy and the Holter Museum of Art are teaming up on June 17 to celebrate Juneteenth National Freedom Day.

Juneteenth is a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. The holiday was first celebrated in Texas, where on June 19, 1865, in the aftermath of the Civil War, enslaved people learned they were set free under the 1862 Emancipation Proclamation.

The holiday offers an opportunity to celebrate Black freedom as a community and recognize African Americans’ long presence and many contributions to Montana’s, and our nation’s, history.

All the events take place, or leave from, The Myrna Loy at 15 N. Ewing St.

The free celebration kicks off with an African American history tour of Helena on the tour train from 5-6 p.m. Advanced registration is required at https://bit.ly/HelenaJuneteenthTour. At the same time, the documentary “Bicycle Corps: America’s Black Army on Wheels” will be shown. It tells the story of the 25th Infantry’s 1897 bicycle trip from Missoula to Missouri, as part of a test to see if bikes could replace horses in transporting Army troops.

The Holter’s After-school Teen Art Council invites all to celebrate Juneteenth by creating their own art from 6-9 p.m. Chalk and concrete canvasses will be provided. From 6:30-7 p.m., join Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins, Chris Young-Greer, and J.P. Williams in recognizing the holiday. Young-Greer is works for the Montana Racial Equity Project and Williams is a descendant of African American Montana pioneer Lafayette Mundy (1841 -1910), who served in the U.S. Army from 1864-1881.

Lastly, dance to tunes from DJ Andrea Cross Guns during a street party from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and drink will be available from The Myrna Loy Pub and Habana 406 Food Truck starting at 5:30 p.m.

Library offers summer reading program

The 2023 Collaborative Summer Library Program theme is All Together Now, featuring the artwork of Frank Morrison.

All Together Now is focused on community, kindness and friendship.

Summer Reading Challenge

Register for the Summer Reading Challenge in Beanstack, or stop by your local Lewis & Clark Library branch to pick up a paper reading tracker. Registration for the Summer Reading Challenge opened May 18.

Ages 0-5 - read 50 books during the SRC to earn a free book to keep. Every 100 books read during the SRC earns a Brag Tag

Ages 6-18 - read 1,000 minutes during the SRC to earn a free book to keep. Every five hours read (300 minutes) during the SRC earns a Brag Tag.

Ages 19+ - will be entered into a drawing for a Lewis & Clark Library Gift Basket after reading 100 minutes.

You can find information and registration links for the events of the 2023 Summer Library Program on the Library calendar.

Summer Library Program

Head to https://www.lclibrary.org/DocumentCenter/View/5045/2023-SLP-Bi-Fold-FINAL?bidId= to view the SLP booklet for complete list of activities and events. Calendar of events with graphics are attached.

Shodair has event on genetic medicine

Shodair Children’s Hospital is hosting a two-day event focusing on equitable access to genetic medicine.

“Wide Open Spaces: Engaging Every Community in Genetic Medicine” is June 16-17 in Helena, is open to the public, and registration is now open.

An option to register for a hybrid event and join the sessions remotely for those not able to attend in person will be available soon at the registration website: https://wideopenspaces.vfairs.com/.

The event kicks off June 16, with a dinner and keynote speech by Dr. Hal Dietz from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, the world’s foremost expert on Marfan syndrome and similar disorders.

There will also be live music and a reception. The dinner event is $50 per person, with scholarships available.

Saturday’s schedule includes an educational symposium for the health care community and family day for genetics patients.

Speakers include experts from Boston Children’s Hospital, Children’s Hospital of Colorado and Geisinger Health System, among others. Other topics include pharmacogenetics, access to genetic testing, pediatric genetics for non-geneticists, and a caregiver’s perspective.

Saturday’s events conclude with final remarks from Jenn Banna, the Center Coordinator for the Rural Institute for Inclusive Communities, parent of a genetics patient, and Genetics Navigator for the Montana Chapter of the Mountain States Regional Genetics Network. Following her remarks, all attendees are invited to a screening of the documentary Unseen: How We’re Failing Parent Caregivers and Why it Matters.

All events are free with the exception of the dinner and keynote speaker on Friday night and are scheduled to be held at the Best Western Premier Helena Great Northern Hotel in Helena.

Registration is required to attend.

Socrates Café to meet at library

The Helena Socrates Café is part of an international movement started by Christopher Phillips who has written a book called, “The Socrates Café.”

It provides and opportunity to practice civil discourse while discussing issues without precise answers.

The next meeting is 6-8 p.m. June 7 in the Sara McCabe Power Room at the Lewis and Clark Library.

Topics of discussion are decided by a vote of those who attend. We discuss such questions as “What is truth?” “What is a just war?” “What is consciousness?” “What is a cult?” “How did we get where we are?” Everyone is encouraged to suggest a topic.

One person dominating the discussion is frowned upon. The group tries to stick to the selected topic.