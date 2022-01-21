Community briefs: Speech tourney judges needed; meditation course offered; Montana's economy explored; city of Helena has board openings

Volunteers sought to judge speech tourney

Volunteer are needed to judge speech and debate on Friday, Jan. 28, and Saturday, Jan. 29, as Helena and Capital High Schools’ speech and debate teams will host the 2022 Montana State AA Tournament. Hundreds of students from across Montana will come compete to be named state champion. This is one of the largest tournament of the competition season and community volunteers are needed to judge the more than 500 rounds of competition.

Rounds will be held at Helena High School. The time commitment is about two hours to judge a single round. No experience is necessary to be a judge, just a willingness to participate. Judge training is provided.

Volunteers can sign up by calling or emailing HHS head coach Jennifer Hermanson at 406-531-7449, Jhermanson@helenaschools.org or CHS head coach JW McClintic at 406-580-0411, jw.mcclintic@gmail.com.

You can also sign up through our online form: https://forms.gle/oC9wN1FMJeLoh3hB8.

Free meditation course offered

Meditation can give you a sense of calm and balance that can benefit your emotional and physical health. Flowing Mountains Sangha, an Open Way Community of Mindful Living in the tradition of Zen Master Thich Nhat Hanh, invites you to join a free, short online (zoom) course in the basic practices of mindfulness meditation.

This four-part program is suitable for new as well as engaged practitioners. The course will be offered every other week on Tuesday from, 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. starting Feb. 8 (continuing Feb. 22, March 8, and March 22). The class will include a short presentation, practice and discussion. To register, visit www.openway.org/flowing-mountains for information. All are welcome; donations are appreciated.

Program explores Montana's economy

Join us on Wednesday, Jan. 26, at noon for "True Montana Grit" by Andy Shirtliff, business engagement specialist with Montana Department of Labor and Industry.

The year 2020 started like any other year. Businesses were thriving, our workforce was strong as ever, and the American way of life was moseying along just fine... until COVID came to town. The global pandemic hit our country hard, affecting our people and hurting our economy, but somehow, Montana was able to weather the storm.

This is a story about how Montana's business owners in all 56 counties found their strength and resolve to keep going in the face of uncertainty, showing their true Montana grit. Participants can attend the livestream in-person at the Helena Senior Center, or view from the comfort of home via zoom. For more information, visit www.rmdc.net, or call 406-459-3471.

Old time fiddle jam in Whitehall

The Montana Old Time Fiddlers will present a "Cabin Fever" Jam at the Mint Bar at 1 E. Legion in uptown Whitehall, on Sunday, Jan. 23, from 2 to 6 p.m. The program is free and open to the public, and dancing is encouraged. Guitar, mandolin and banjo players are welcome to participate in the jam – and anyone can just come to hear some great old time fiddle music.

The Montana Old Time Fiddlers are dedicated to preserving old time fiddle music in Montana, providing educational and performance opportunities for all. For more info call Dave at 406-685-3481.

Supplemental food available to seniors

Rocky Mountain Development Council, Inc. will have supplemental foods available for Helena- and East Helena-area seniors.

Pick up will be at the East Helena Food Share Pantry, 50 Prickly Pear Ave., on Monday, Jan. 24 from 2-3:30 p.m.

Pick up at the Helena Food Share, 1616 Lewis St., will be Monday, Jan. 26 and Tuesday, Jan. 27 from 8-10:30 a.m. There is no charge for the food.

The Commodity Supplemental Food Program is a program where seniors can receive regular allocations of free food every other month. The program guidelines mandate that the person receiving the food must be 60 years of age or older, a resident of Montana, and meet an income requirement. Food typically consists of canned fruit, vegetables, meats, juice, cereals, dry milk, shelf stable milk, cheese, pasta or beans and peanut butter.

For further information or questions, call Rocky at 406-447-1680.

Red Cross seeks blood donations

The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood with a blood donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them.

Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

City of Helena has board openings

ADA Compliance Committee: One city resident to serve on the ADA Compliance Committee representing a medical field. The interim term will begin upon appointment and expire on September 1, 2024. Thereafter term is three years.

The ADA Compliance Committee will act as an advisory committee to assist in determination of reasonable accommodations. The Committee may review requests for reconsideration of complaints forwarded by the ADA Coordinator, may make determinations as to the validity of complaints, and my provide descriptions of the resolution of those grievances that have been appealed. The Committee may recommend priorities for making structural changes to public facilities, offer suggestions on how to achieve program accessibility, and review and make recommendations on employment practices and accommodations for compliance.

Board of Adjustment: One citizen to serve on the Board of Adjustment as an alternate member. Alternate member will attend only when a quorum is needed. The interim term will begin upon appointment and expire on October 1, 2024. Thereafter terms are three years.

Ordinance 1766, amended by Ordinances 2384 and 3097, established the Board of Adjustment to act on variance applications as detailed in Chapter 11-5 of the Helena City Code. Membership to include the following: one a member of the City Commission and four citizen members.

City-County Consolidated Parks Board: One citizen to serve on the City-County Consolidated Parks Board as a city representative. The appointee must reside within Helena city limits. The term will begin upon appointment and expire on September 30, 2024.

A 1999 interlocal agreement between Helena and Lewis and Clark County established the City-County Consolidated Parks Board as recommended in the city and county parks, recreation and open spaces plan. The board serves in an advisory capacity to the city and county commissions in parks, recreation and open lands matters.

City-County Consolidated Planning Board: One citizen to serve on the City-County Consolidated Planning Board as a joint representative. The joint appointee must reside within Helena city limits. The term will begin upon appointment and expire on September 1, 2024.

An inter-local agreement between the City of Helena and Lewis and Clark County, dated June 4, 2001, re-established the City-County Consolidated Planning Board. The Board shall perform planning functions for the City and County and shall be the sole Planning Board to serve either or both governmental entities. Duties of this Board will be to ensure the promotion of public health, safety, morals, convenience, order and the general welfare, and for the sake of efficiency and economy in the process of community development, the Board shall prepare a growth policy and serve in an advisory capacity to the local governing bodies establishing said Board.

Golf Advisory Board: One citizen to serve on the Golf Advisory Board. Term will begin upon appointment and expire on October 30, 2024.

The board’s objectives are to promote cost effective and efficient management of the golf course, provide a single and accessible forum for input from all golf course users, evaluate user input and provide meaningful input to the city regarding golf course operations. There are also four non-voting members including the Golf Pro, Course Superintendent, Parks and Recreation Department Director and Helena Citizens Council Representative.

Helena Open Lands Management Advisory Committee: One citizen to serve on the Helena Open Lands Management Advisory Committee as a city representative. The interim term will begin upon appointment and expire on June 30, 2023. Thereafter terms are three years.

The Helena Open Lands Management Advisory Committee (HOLMAC) performs various functions for the city related to the management of Helena’s open lands. Open lands have been acquired through purchase with open space bond funds and donations and is maintained by a voter-passed maintenance district.

Lewis & Clark County Heritage Preservation Tourism Development Council: One citizen to serve on the Heritage Preservation Tourism Development Council as a city representative. The interim term will begin upon appointment and expire on June 30, 2023.

The Memorandum of Understanding and By-Laws of the Lewis and Clark County Heritage Preservation and Tourism Development Council were adopted by the Helena City Commission and the Lewis and Clark County Commissioners, March 2012. The Council shall consist of seven members who have a demonstrated interest in protecting or promoting the heritage resources of the City and/or the County.

Three of the selected members shall have professional expertise in the disciplines of history, planning, archaeology, architecture, architectural history, or other historic preservation-related disciplines such as cultural geography or cultural anthropology. Three members shall have a demonstrated interest in the arts or culture and tourism and economic development in the City and the County and one member of the selected members shall be an architect.

Public Art Committee: One citizen to serve on the Public Art Committee: representing artists, art organizations, design- related businesses, education and business. Terms will begin upon appointment and expire dependent on the interim seat to be filled. Terms thereafter will be for 3 years.

The Public Art Committee assists in promoting the concept of community awareness of and involvement in providing public art in Helena.

Tax Increment Financing Advisory Board – Railroad Urban Renewal Area: One citizen to serve as an owner of property located within the Railroad Urban Renewal Area.

Pursuant to §7-15-4828, MCA, and Resolution 20374 that established the urban renewal plan for the Railroad Urban Renewal Area, the City of Helena is empowered to conduct redevelopment activities in urban renewal areas, which activities may be paid for by tax increment financing.

The Railroad Urban Renewal Area Tax Increment Financing Advisory Board has no assigned powers and shall only advise the Helena City Commission on the following related to the Railroad Urban Renewal Area:

annual work-plans, reports, evaluations, and budgets;

allocation of TIF funds for redevelopment projects; and

amendments to the Railroad Urban Renewal Plan.

any other matters shall be assigned by the Helena City Commission by expressly amending this resolution.

Tourism Business Improvement District Board of Trustees (TBID): One citizen to serve as an owner or manager of property within the District or their assignees. The term will begin upon appointment and expire on April 20, 2025.

Resolution No. 19644, adopted April 20, 2009, created a Tourism Business Improvement District in the City of Helena. Per the resolution, the Board of Trustees is appointed by the City Commission and comprised of five to seven owners or managers of property within the District or their assignees.

Downtown Urban Renewal District/Tax Increment Financing Advisory Board: Three city residents to serve in the following capacities:

One citizen to serve as a resident of the Downtown URD

One citizen to serve as a member of a historic preservation organization

One citizen to serve as a representative of Helena School District No. 1

The Downtown Urban Renewal Area Tax Increment Financing Advisory Board serves only in advisory capacity to the City Commission. The Advisory Board will provide advice only with respect to the following topics related to the Downtown Urban Renewal Area:

a) annual work-plans, reports, evaluations, and budgets;

b) allocation of TIF funds for projects; and

c) amendments to the Downtown Urban Renewal District

City Zoning Commission: One city resident to serve on the City Zoning Commission as a full member. Term will begin upon appointment and expire on September 30, 2023.

One city resident to serve on the City Zoning Commission as an alternate member. The alternate appointment will attend only when a quorum is needed. The interim term will begin on April 1, 2022 and expire on September 30, 2022. Terms thereafter will be for 3 years.

The City Zoning Commission was re-established by the Helena City Commission on June 4, 2001. The Zoning Commission shall have five members and one alternate, all of whom must be residents of the City of Helena.

Those individuals who have previously applied for any of the listed board vacancies are encouraged to reapply. Boards can be applied to using this form:

Request the application by email to dmclayborn@helenamt.gov or by calling 447-8410 and can be submitted electronically or mailed to the City Clerk’s Office, 316 N. Park Ave., Room 323, Helena, MT 59623. The deadline for all board applications is 4 p.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022.

Nar-Anon family group meeting

The Helena Nar-Anon Family Group, a 12-step program for families and friends of addicts, meets Mondays and Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Library of St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 512 Logan.

The library is located on the lower level of the main church building. Please enter using the Cruise Avenue entrance. The group observes COVID-19 protocols required by the church.

Student news

Nicole Call and Kelsey Pigman, both of Helena, Mark Sullivan of Clancy and Rory Kirby of East Helena, has been named to the fall 2021 president's list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the president's list.

***

Christie Corby, of Helena, has been named to the fall 2021 dean's list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the dean's list.

***

Grace Johnson, of Helena, was named to the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester at Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois. To earn dean's list honors at Wheaton, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.

***

Jaci Baker, of Helena, has qualified for the fall 2021 dean's list at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

***

Jordyn Everson, of East Helena, has been named to the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester at Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, New Mexico. To be eligible for the dean's list, a student must complete a minimum of 15 credit hours with a GPA of 3.25 or greater.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0