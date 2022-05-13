Community briefs: SpaceOneEleven opens; Medicaid is topic of Memory Café; childbirth education class; student news

Medicaid is topic of Memory Café

Rocky's Memory Café will begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18, at the Helena Senior Center, 200 S. Cruse Ave., in the card room. There will be 15 minutes of socializing with the presentation beginning at 9:15.

Justin Belgarde, from Rocky's Agency on Aging, will be giving a presentation on the basics of Medicaid. He will gather information from the participants and answer questions according to their requests and knowledge of Medicaid.

For more information, call 406-447-1680 or visit www.rmdc.net.

SpaceOneEleven opens with series of events

Holly Hamper has opened a venue called SpaceOneEleven at 111 E. 6th Ave. The focus of the space is on artists. During the month of May the venue will showcase a variety of events.

May 13: 4-8 p.m. HART Silent Art Auction to raise money for Hands on Global and the Ukraine.

May 19: 7 p.m. Songwriter’s Series with Steve Gores, Carson Yavah and Madrona.

May 25: 7 p.m. Singer-songwriter Matt Pless

May 27: 7 p.m. WORD - Poetry Night

May 28: 7 p.m. Princess Tea Party

Tickets and more information for all these events can be found at www.spaceone11.com, or call 406-431-0216.

Pancake breakfast benefit is Saturday

Helena Music Teachers Association holds a pancake breakfast and silent auction with student performances from 8:30 to 11 a.m, May 14, at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church, 3580 N. Benton. Cost: $8 adults, $6 ages 10 and under.

Childbirth education class

This free, two-part virtual class is taught by St. Peter’s Health obstetrics nurses and covers a variety of labor topics including signs and symptoms of labor, breathing and relaxation skills, pain management options, the coach’s role during labor and C-sections.

Part one of the class includes pre-recorded virtual content sent upon registration for the class that can be viewed at your convenience. Part two is a live-stream, virtual Q & A session hosted on Thursday, May 19, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Registration is required at www.sphealth.org/community-health/community-education/prepared-parenting.

This class is part of an eight-week Prepared Parenting series taught by a variety of specialists and professionals to help parents with all preparations, expectations and details surrounding a new baby.

EHHS now has a JROTC program

On Jan. 21 the first students from East Helena High School joined the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) program. JROTC is one of the largest character development and citizenship programs for youth in the world.

The Vigilante Battalion is currently composed of 22 students, with more expected next year. Recently the cadets were issued, and wore their uniforms for the first time. The cadets wore their dress uniforms to class on April 19.

On April 20 they wore their field uniforms during a field trip to view Army helicopters at the Army Aviation Support Facility adjacent to Helena International Airport.

The mission of JROTC is “to motivate young people to be better citizens,” which is also the focus of the East Helena JROTC program, led by Lt. Col. (retired) Mark Smith. The JROTC program is fully supported by the Army, East Helena High School, and the East Helena community.

Supplemental food for seniors available

The Rocky Mountain Development Council Inc. will have supplemental foods available for Helena- and East Helena-area seniors.

Pick up will be at the East Helena Food Share Pantry, 50 Prickly Pear Ave., on Monday, May 16 from 2-3:30 p.m., and at the Helena Food Share, 1616 Lewis St., on Wednesday, May 18 from 8-11 a.m. There is no charge for the food.

The Commodity Supplemental Food Program is a program where seniors can receive regular allocations of free food every other month. The program guidelines mandate that the person receiving the food must be 60 years of age or older, a resident of Montana, and meet an income requirement. Food typically consists of canned fruit, vegetables, meats, juice, cereals, dry milk, shelf stable milk, cheese, pasta or beans, and peanut butter.

Persons 60-plus will be certified to receive the food based on income and residency eligibility.

For information or questions, call Rocky at 406-447-1680.

Open house held at Rocking Z Ranch

The Rocking Z Ranch north of Helena will have an open house at noon Saturday in which people can participate in a tour that focuses on history, wildlife and environmental practices that blend ranching and farming with sustainable agriculture.

Another tour will be at noon June 12.

The tour is free and children are allowed. People should bring water and good hiking shoes. Pets are discouraged, but animals must be on a leash.

People should meet at the ranch at 2020 Chevallier Drive, 31/2 miles west of the Sieben interchange at mile marker 216 off Interstate 15.

This tour is done as a public service by Zack Wirth and Don Johnston of the Rocking Z Ranch. Wirth said the ranch is a beneficiary of the open space bonds that Lewis and Clark County has “and this is our way of giving back.”

For more information, call or text 406-750-5852.

Red Cross seeks blood donations

The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood with a blood donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them.

Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Nar-Anon family group meeting

The Helena Nar-Anon Family Group, a 12-step program for families and friends of addicts, meets Mondays and Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Library of St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 512 Logan.

The library is located on the lower level of the main church building. Please enter using the Cruise Avenue entrance. The group observes COVID-19 protocols required by the church.

Student news

Trevor Raulston, of Helena, has been named to the dean's list for the 2022 winter term at Eastern Oregon University in LaGrande, Oregon. Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded EOU coursework.

Area students win writing awards

Helena area students are the recent recipients of writing awards given annually by the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, a nonprofit international philanthropic organization dedicated to community improvement by enhancing the lives of others. GFWC members have been active in the United States for more than 100 years.

The recognition is for achievement in writing fiction and poetry, with the first place entries submitted in April to the GFWC national competition.

The state winning students from Capital High School are:

Icelynn Frandsen, 1st place, Poetry

Julie Krings, 2nd place, Poetry and Fiction

State winners from Central Elementary are:

Mira Burkholderr, 1st place, Fiction, second grade;

Etta Jenkins, 2nd place, Fiction, second grade

Calvin Mogsad, 1st place, Poetry, fourth grade

Lilly Knaup, 2nd place, Poetry, fourth grade

