Community briefs: Singer wins award; Grandstreet presents musical; Truck Expo at the fairgrounds; student news

Local singer wins regional award

Shelly Pardis, longtime member of Helena’s Xpress Singers, has been selected by Sweet Adeline International’s Northwestern Region to receive the prestigious “Heart of the Northwest” award.

Each year, the award is given to one Sweet Adeline in the region who actively participates in both her chorus and regional activities and functions, generously donating her time and skills, without expectations of recognition. There are 825 Sweet Adeline members in the Northwestern Region, which includes choruses from Montana, Washington, Idaho, Oregon and Alaska.

Also, Helena’s Xpress Singers Chorus has been honored by the region, receiving Sweet Adeline’s Starburst Award, which is given to the chorus with the highest percentage of growth in membership for the year 2021 to 2022. The chorus membership had a 17% increase.

Helena’s Xpress Singers has been performing around the Capital City and Montana for 48 years. The 30-member chorus sings 4-part acappella music, and produces the Xpress Talent Search which spotlights 15- to 21-year-olds in a singing contest. Information about the singers can be found on HelenaXpressSingers.org.

Grandstreet presents 'Sherk The Musical JR.'

Nasty will be nice and Helena will be ogre-the-moon when Grandstreet Theatre presents their production of "Shrek The Musical JR." beginning June 3 and running through June 12.

The family-friendly musical comedy follows the adventures of an ogre named Shrek who sets off on a quest to save a princess from a dragon. However, it turns out that in order to ultimately succeed, Shrek must battle an even bigger obstacle: learning how to believe in himself and open his heart to others.

With music by Jeanine Tesori, book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire, Shrek The Musical is based on the Oscar®-winning DreamWorks Animation film and the book Shrek by William Steig. The musical was adapted to be performed by students by educational musical theatre consultancy firm iTheatrics under the supervision of Timothy Allen McDonald.

Performance dates are June 3-12, Wed-Sunday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets available at box office 406-447-1574 (afternoons), or online www.GrandstreetTheatre.com.

Cost: Tickets are $27; $23 for Wednesday evening and Saturday and Sunday matinees; and $17 for ages 18 and under.

2022 Montana Truck Expo at the fairgrounds

Join the Montana Trucking Association at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 11 for the annual Truck Driving Championship and Roadside Inspectors Championship at the Lewis & Clark County Fairgrounds.

This is a family event and can be a learning experience for everyone. There will be educational display truck with trailers where the public can get a first-hand look at what a driver sees when he or she is at the wheel. There will also be demo trailer where the public can learn about the Truckers Against Trafficking efforts. All demonstrations are free and open to the public, who are encouraged to attend.

For a driver to be chosen to drive in the championships they must possess the following qualifications:

Driven and performed the regular duties of a truck driver for at least 10 of the past 12 months.

Not involved in an accident with any company vehicle in the past 12 months. Any accident occurring after application to compete, or during the competition will disqualify the contestant.

Resided in or is occupationally domiciled in the state of Montana.

Hold a current CDL for the proper class with the required endorsements for the category of competition in which the contestant is competing.

Has not received any form of pay, bonus, prize, or other consideration for the time spent in practice for the competition.

The winners of each category will be eligible to move on to the National Championships.

Childbirth education topic of class

This free, two-part virtual class is taught by St. Peter’s Health obstetrics nurses and covers a variety of labor topics including signs and symptoms of labor, breathing and relaxation skills, pain management options, the coach’s role during labor and C-sections.

Part one of the class includes pre-recorded virtual content sent upon registration for the class that can be viewed at your convenience.

Part two is a live-stream, virtual Q&A session hosted on Thursday, June 16, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Registration is required at www.sphealth.org/community-health/community-education/prepared-parenting.

This class is part of an eight-week Prepared Parenting series taught by a variety of specialists and professionals to help parents with all preparations, expectations and details surrounding a new baby.

Red Cross seeks blood donations

The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood with a blood donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them.

Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Nar-Anon family group meeting

The Helena Nar-Anon Family Group, a 12-step program for families and friends of addicts, meets Mondays and Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Library of St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 512 Logan.

The library is located on the lower level of the main church building. Please enter using the Cruise Avenue entrance. The group observes COVID-19 protocols required by the church.

Student news

Dene' Mech recently graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Montana Western in Dillon. She is the daughter of Kim Retz Colwell, and will be teaching in the Helena School District.

***

CHS twins receive scholarships

Jenna and Jaida Green have been selected to each receive a $2,500 Star Scholarship.

Jenna was recommended by Chapter O of P.E.O; Jaida was recommended by Chapter AA.

Jenna is a member of National Honor Society at Capital High School. She also tutors other students; does outreach at various kids’ camps; plays volleyball and throws the discus for track. She plans to attend MSU-Billings for a degree in radiology technician.

Jaida is a member of National Honor Society and ranked at the top of her class at Capital. She plays volleyball and is a track thrower. Jaida volunteers at kids’ camps and does volunteer humanitarian work. She plans to attend MSU-Billings or UM Western for elementary education.

The P.E.O. Star Scholarship provides schooling for exceptional high school senior women to attend accredited post-secondary educational institutes in the United States or Canada in the next academic year.

