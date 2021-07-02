Community briefs: ServeMontana awards, COVID-19 relief funds, Broadwater County-wide yard sale

ServeMontana honors residents
Gov. Greg Gianforte and the Montana Commission on Community Service recently announced the recipients of the 2021 ServeMontana Awards at a ceremony.
The ServeMontana Award recognizes outstanding Montanans and volunteer organizations for their service to Montana through volunteerism, innovation and community leadership.
Recipients ranged in age from 17 to 86. They are:
Isaac Nehring of Helena, who while still in high school holds a job, is an athlete, serves as a Youth Justice Advisory board member, and is executive director of Montana Youth Action Network. Having founded and built the Montana Youth Action Network, Nehring encourages young people to be involved on local and rural issues, advocating for progress and political understanding, as well as providing nonpartisan opportunities for civic engagement.
Suzy Williams of Helena is a teacher who makes a difference in the lives of many immigrants in Helena. Through her work at The Shop University, Williams provides English as a second language instruction to help people with communication, career and citizenship goals. Her attention to personalized curriculum help students to own their own business, get their citizenship or driver’s license, and to vote.
Elkhorn Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD) serves Lewis and Clark, Broadwater, and Jefferson counties. Members include the Salvation Army, United Way, American Red Cross, LDS Charities, Montana Conservation Corps, Helena Food Share, HOPE Dogs and the Montana Radio Network. When it came to executing a plan to use the Lewis & Clark County Fairgrounds to launch a large-scale, drive-through vaccination site, Elkhorn COAD volunteers helped. More than 360 volunteers gave thousands of hours to direct traffic, provide coffee to volunteers, and staff the snack counter. Volunteers included youth from local Boy Scout troops. To date, over 26,000 vaccines have been given at this clinic, and people have called from all over the country to learn about the model adopted in Lewis and Clark County.
Volunteers of America Northern Rockies is a helping hand for all veterans and offer several programs designed to address the needs of veterans. The VOA works with other community resources to achieve the goal of ending Veteran homelessness.
Also honored were:
Janell Running Wolf of Browning, who has been an impactful leader in the community through her time spent helping to feed those who live on the street, buying clothing for children, and bringing dinners to the local police department and hospital. During COVID-19, she purchased food and necessities out of pocket and brought them to quarantined and isolated families.She also helped distribute truckloads of fresh produce to the elders.
George McClure Jr. of Bozeman, who has served Hospice for Bozeman Health for the past 25 years.
Brandy LaTray of Columbia Falls, who serves many roles within her community. She is a volunteer firefighter and EMT for Badrock Fire Department helps arrange Christmas dinners for the less fortunate and sets up delivery with the fire department.
The ServeMontana Awards are sponsored by Montana’s Credit Unions. The Governor’s Office of Community Service expands and promotes national service and volunteerism in Montana and engages citizens in service. To learn more, please visit serve.mt.gov.
Vocal Credit Union gets $1.8M
The U.S. Department of Treasury recently announced that Vocal Credit Union will receive $1.8 million in COVID-19 relief funds for use by community development financial institutions. This funding will support the credit union in responding to economic challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic in the communities it serves.
“We are thrilled to have been selected to receive these funds, which will enhance the support we can provide to the community and those who have faced setbacks from the global pandemic,” said Eddie Black, CEO of Vocal Credit Union.
The funds will be used by the credit union to support activities such as financial products, financial services, development services, certain operational activities and to enable CDFIs like Vocal to build capital reserves and loan-loss reserves. The CDFI Fund designed the program to disburse the funds rapidly in light of the nationwide economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vocal Credit Union is a cooperative, not-for-profit financial institution owned and controlled by its members. To learn more about Vocal, visit https://vocal.coop/.
Broadwater County-wide yard sale returns
The fifth annual Broadwater County-wide yard sale will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 17.
In addition to the yard and garage sales across the county, there will also be outdoor and indoor flea markets. The Townsend Rotary will be selling hot dogs and brats and the American Legion will sell breakfast burritos and tri-tip steak sandwiches.
Maps will be available at https://missourivalleymarket.org.
For more information, call Pam at 406-422-7028.
VA: Think of impact of fireworks on veterans
Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) encourages all Montanans to consider veterans and the impacts of fireworks on people with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) before they light a firework. Many people are not aware that a Fourth of July celebration could affect others.
The Fourth of July can be a difficult time for veterans because fireworks create sights, sounds and smells that can activate flashbacks, nightmares, and anxiety, said MTVAHCS’s Acting Associate Chief of Staff for Mental Health Services, Dr. Robert Connell.
“The sudden, sharp explosions of unexpected fireworks can create a state of hyperawareness and hypervigilance for veterans with PTSD,” he said.
“We encourage all Montanans, and especially non-Veterans, to be conscientious and thoughtful of our neighbors who helped earn the freedom we celebrate on the Fourth of July,” said MTVAHCS Executive Director Dr. Judy Hayman. “Every Montanan can and should help Veterans with PTSD avoid surprise fireworks. If you plan to light fireworks on non-Fourth of July days, be considerate and have a conversation with your neighbors and let them know that you would like to set off fireworks. Fireworks are expected on the Fourth of July, but not at 2 a.m. or 2 p.m. in the days before and after July 4.”
If fireworks impact you, reach out to others and let them know that you will need them to check in and be there for you.
- Veterans who receive their health care from MTVAHCS can call 406-447-6000 to speak with a counselor on coping mechanisms, anxiety, flashbacks, and any other mental health support.
- Veterans in crisis and those concerned about them can call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 (press 1) to talk with qualified responders or visit veteranscrisisline.net.
- Veterans experiencing PTSD can access a free app on their smartphones called PTSD Coach, which includes coping mechanisms for PTSD.
- Earplugs, headphones, and white noise machines can help block out the noise of fireworks.
- Consider heading out of town to quieter places or where fireworks are not allowed.
- More information and resources on PTSD is available at https://ptsd.va.gov.