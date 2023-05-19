Johnson selected for Capital High alumni scholarship

Senior Logan Johnson has been selected for the Capital High School Alumni Class of 1981 Memorial Scholarship.

Lisa Ward Waterman, committee chair, says Johnson fits the spirit of the class of 1981.

"The criteria used to award this scholarship are intentionally broad as we wish to consider candidates with life experiences and aspirations as broad as the classmates we are honoring,” Ward Waterman said.

The selection committee noted in Johnson’s application that he is a “true leader” who “stood out as someone with perseverance, leadership, resourcefulness and a passion for service to the community.” Johnson does peer mentoring, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Toys for Tots and he was recognized with the Giraffe Award for sticking his neck out and as a Distinguished Achiever in the 2023 Capital High School graduating class.

He plans on attending the University of Alaska Southeast (Juneau) to study fishery and ocean sciences.

The scholarship offers help to someone with the passion and determination to make a difference. The scholarship gained attention because Stu Long, the priest that the movie "Father Stu" starring Mark Wahlberg is about, was one of the 18 classmates the scholarship honors.

The scholarship’s 2022 recipient Quin Vulk earned an Emmy award for her stop-motion animated film “Behind the Scenes.”

Kidflicks returns to the Myrna

Kidflicks is back with fun films for kids and families at The Myrna Loy.

Everyone relies on attentive "Battery Daddy" to keep things well-powered and smoothly-run, but when a field trip’s downpour hits, will he still have the power to keep his cool and save the day?

This animated Korean film is just one of this year’s award-winning short film offerings for children from the New York International Children’s Film Festival, showing at The Myrna Loy, 15 N. Ewing St., this Friday.

Another winner is a live-action film made in Kyrgyzstan, “Salvador Dali,” which tells the story of a young artist, little Orozbek, who every day has to walk long distances and make a river crossing to get to school — because that's where he can get closer to his dream.

NYICFF Kid Flicks National Touring Program brings fun, artful, inspired and thought-provoking films to Helena as part of its national tour. The films introduce the very young to some of the best short films in the world.

Kid Flicks One offers 49 minutes of award-winning short films at 5:30 p.m. and is recommended for ages 5 and up.

Kid Flicks Two, starting at 7 p.m., features 68 minutes of short films and is geared for ages 8 and up.

Tickets are $6 adult and $5 for children and are available at https://themyrnaloy.com/happenings/kid-flicks-one/ and https://themyrnaloy.com/happenings/kid-flicks-two/

For more info about the films see: https://nyicff.org/programs/kid-flicks-one-6/ and https://nyicff.org/programs/kid-flicks-two-6/

For more information, visit themyrnaloy.com or call 406-443-0287.

Montana University System Honor Scholarships awarded

The Montana University System has awarded the prestigious Montana University System Honor Scholarship to students in the local area (see students below that have provided permission to publish their names).

The MUS Honor Scholarship is a renewable scholarship offered by the Montana Board of Regents that waives undergraduate tuition for up to eight semesters at any campus of the Montana University System or Dawson, Flathead Valley or Miles community colleges. The scholarship’s average value is $20,000. It is the most prestigious scholarship offered centrally by the Montana University System.

Students offered this scholarship must be graduates of an accredited Montana high school with a minimum grade point average of 3.4 at the end of their seventh semester in high school, take either the ACT or SAT standardized test, meet college core requirements, and attend an eligible Montana campus.

“These scholarships are for Montana’s best and brightest and we are honored to be able to provide them,” said Clayton Christian, Commissioner of Higher Education. “We look forward to these students choosing the Montana institution of their choice and getting a great education right here in the state.”

A total of 230 scholarships have been offered statewide, the following students in your area have been offered a MUS Honor Scholarship and have given permission to print and/or distribute their names for publication. A full list is available at http://www.mus.edu/Prepare/Pay/Scholarships/MUS_Honor_Scholarship.asp.

Broadwater High School

Jonah Wishman

Capital High School

Madison Burda, Connor Bushnell, Emma Compton, Maren Elliott, Brynn Jankowski, Colton Lindgren, Aidan McCarthy, Ethan Rankin, Lynsey Read, Gabriel Sova, Tristan Speeg, McKenzie Tordale and Justin Brewer.

East Helena High

Kaeden Sager

Helena High

Finn Anderson, Ryan Burke, Nathaniel Demmons, Lucita Odegard, Sandra Schuele, Joseph Seliskar, Karson Stefaniak, Jeri Wilkerson and Cameron Wittrock.

2 students receive $5K Embry-Riddle scholarships

Two Montana students from Clancy and Kalispell are set to attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University this fall on $5,000 per year scholarships.

One of the students is Trinidy Boyce, who is a senior from Clancy. Prior to her participation in MAS, she was considering a degree in biology or wildlife biology, but MAS brought her interests into focus.

“As soon as I started the program, it opened up endless possibilities. It completely changed my career goals,” Boyce said. “I’m grateful for this opportunity that they’ve given me. It will definitely be going to good use.”

She now plans to study aerospace engineering and is planning on pursuing a career as an engineer for SpaceX, NASA or Boeing. Boyce also plays volleyball, weightlifts, is a musician and has routinely medaled at Montana’s Science Olympiad.

The other student is Marisa Zimmerman, who is a senior at Flathead High School in Kalispell and is also planning on studying aerospace engineering.

The scholarship honors high school students who have shown significant achievements in education and leadership. Candidates are selected by completion of MAS, academic records, standardized test scores, GPA, class placement, community service, an essay and other activities.

Each Montana student will receive a total of $40,000 over the span of four years at the university and are through a partnership with Montana Aerospace Scholars (MAS) and the Montana Learning Center (MLC). MLC at Canyon Ferry Lake offers youth summer camps in a variety of STEM fields and the region’s premier astronomy program featuring the largest public-use telescope in Montana.

MAS is a free, online program developed in collaboration with the Montana Learning Center, NASA, the University of Washington and the Museum of Flight to offer Montana high schoolers a unique opportunity to explore STEM educational and career pathways and interact with peers across the state. The coursework focuses on earth and space sciences and the history and future of NASA space exploration. Successful graduates from MAS are eligible for further educational opportunities, such as visits and scholarships to ERAU.

“This partnership opens a tremendous opportunity for our students, and we are delighted to partner with Embry-Riddle to offer a scholarship to such an outstanding university,” said Montana Learning Center Executive Director Ryan Hannahoe. “This really bolsters our mission of encouraging Montana youth to pursue STEM-related career paths.”

Students who complete the online portion are invited to a six-day summer residency at the MLC where they have the opportunity to learn about Montana’s growing aerospace industry and hear presentations from regional STEM experts while networking.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Montana Aerospace Scholars to help support the next generation of aerospace industry leaders,” said Sara Bofferding, director of admissions at ERAU.

Kiwanis Club awards $7K in scholarships

The Kiwanis Club of Helena awarded $7,000 in scholarships this month to seven high school graduating seniors at Helena and Capital high schools this month.

Three students received the Weber Music Scholarships: John Goodwin of Capital, Maren Elliot of Capital and Lindsay Snarr of Helena High.

Four key club members received Key Club Scholarships: Conner Bushnell of Capital, Kennedy Bartole of Helena High, Sandra Schuele of Helena High and Allison Christensen of Helena High.

The scholarships were presented by incoming Club President David Smith and past Club President John Finn.

The Kiwanis Club of Helena has been active in Helena for 102 years serving the community and helping young people. The club has been awarding scholarships for 35 years.

Two area youth win major DAR state awards

Oro Fino Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution is proud to announce that two youth who won four county-area awards defeated others from 10 DAR chapters to win Montana State awards at the recent DAR annual conference attended by 150 members and guests at KwaTakNuk in Polson.

Hayden Oliveira, a seventh grade student at Helena Middle School, won the American History essay contest for her description of Daniel and his family from Plymouth, what it was like to be a delegate to the Second Continental Congress and why they needed to be free from England.

She also received an honorable mention from the NW Division of DAR, comprised of Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming.

Samuel Klatt, a freshman at Capital High School, won the Outstanding Youth Volunteer Award. Klatt began community service activities as a first-grader when he became a Cub Scout and joined 4-H. Recently, Klatt completed a picnic area with grill and fire pit for at-risk veterans living at Freedoms Path at Fort Harrison. His team of local scouts built the picnic tables, laid beautiful rock formations, and installed the BBQ and fire pits.

He plans to serve in the Air Force.

Other volunteer projects include picking up trash along the roadway, flag retirement ceremonies, Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Flag ceremony, putting flags on veterans’ graves, color guard at Oro Fino Chapter’s Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit and building a wreath stand for annual ceremonies at Fort Harrison Cemetery.