Community briefs: Saluting Branches event; Rise Up community walk; right of privacy webinar

Rise Up Against Addiction community walk

Show your support for those in recovery from a substance use disorder, still struggling with a SUD and honor those who have lost their lives to this disease by participating in the Montana Rise Up Against Addiction Walk.

The Rise Up Against Addiction Montana walk will take place Saturday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Spring Meadow Lake State Park. You can register individually or as part of a team. You can also walk in your local community or show support by registering even if you are unable to participate in person.

The Helena Indian Alliance will be at the event providing information and training on harm reduction and distributing Naloxone (Narcan) to interested participants.

While the walk is a fundraiser for Shatterproof, registration is free. For more information or to register visit: https://bit.ly/3zFEVSz or contact Laurine Wolf, Shatterproof Volunteer Ambassador, at 406-594-1203; wolfa1203@outlook.com. For more information about Shatterproof, visit shatterproof.org.

Saluting Branches event at Fort Harrison

The eighth annual Saluting Branches event is taking place Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center and the State Veterans Cemetery outside Helena.

“Arborists from across Montana are coming together to do what we do best—provide exceptional tree care—to keep our Veteran’s state cemetery, and other Veterans’ facilities safe and beautiful for all those who visit,” said arborist Tom Molitor.

With one in every 10 Montanans a Veteran, Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) appreciates the ongoing support from local and statewide organizations for Montana Veterans. Over 25 volunteers from around Montana will be on campus to prune and maintain trees on the 138-acre campus.

The MTVAHCS serves over 47,000 enrolled Veterans across Montana—an area roughly 147,000 square miles in size.

Webinar will discuss right of privacy

"Privacy: Our Right To Be Let Alone" is the title of an upcoming webinar on Montana’s constitutional right of privacy, at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3.

Montana’s right of privacy protects women’s right of reproductive choice, as well as the privacy of Montanans’ medical records, their medical decisions, their phone conversations and much more.

The panel, co-sponsored by the Montana League of Women Voters of the Helena Area and Lewis & Clark Library, is part of a series of events the LWV is holding this year to mark the Montana Constitution’s 50th anniversary.

Four speakers will address Montanans’ unique state constitutional protections and current threats:

Attorney Mae Nan (Robinson) Ellingson, a 1972 Constitutional Convention delegate, will discuss the role of state constitutions, the legal development of the right of privacy and the delegates’ decision to include an explicit right of privacy in the 1972 Montana Constitution;

Retired Montana Supreme Court Justice Patricia Cotter, who served on the court 2000-2016, will address that Montanans’ right to abortion is not superseded by decisions of the U.S. Supreme Court, as well as Montana Supreme Court’s long-recognized opinions that a person’s medical decisions and medical records are private matters;

Retired Montana Supreme Court Justice Jim Nelson, who served on the court 1993 to 2013 and is a former county prosecutor, will talk about the Montana Supreme Court’s Armstrong decision that recognizes women’s right to seek and obtain abortion services without government interference; and

Trial attorney Raph Graybill, who was legal counsel for Gov. Steve Bullock and the Democratic 2020 nominee for Montana attorney general, will discuss the current landscape of privacy litigation in Montana.

To sign up for the webinar, use this link https://tinyurl.com/3dkbc6ah.

For more information, visit https://my.lwv.org/montana/local-leagues/helena.

Lewis and Clark County board opening

Airport Authority Board: The City of Helena and Lewis & Clark County adopted Joint Resolution 10677 creating the Helena Regional Airport Authority. The powers of the authority shall be vested in a 7-member Airport Commission. Three members shall be appointed by the county, three members by the city and the 7th member shall be jointly appointed. Members’ terms shall be three years. Meetings are the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 11:30 a.m., Airport Conference Room.

Applications are available at http://www.lccountymt.gov/bocc/boards.html or by calling 447-8304 and can be submitted to the Lewis and Clark County Commissioner’s Office, 316 N. Park Avenue, Room 345, Helena, MT 59623.

Free Prepared Parenting classes continue

This free class is led by a St. Peter’s Health Family Nurse Practitioner and Lactation Consultant (IBCLC) and discusses the benefits of breast milk, the anatomy and physiology of lactation, the elements that promote successful feedings, determining adequate milk intake, and how to return to work while breastfeeding.

A link to the pre-recorded module will be sent upon registration for the class that can be viewed at your convenience. The class leader will then host a Q & A session on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Registration is required at https://www.sphealth.org/community-health/community-education/prepared-parenting. This class is part of an eight-week Prepared Parenting series taught by a variety of specialists and professionals to help parents with all preparations, expectations and details surrounding a new baby.

Dogsledding dryland training camp

Learn about dogsledding, skijoring or dryland mushing Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9, at Seeley Creek Pavilion, east side of highway and up the hill on Morrell Creek Road. There is primitive camping near the Seeley Creek Pavilion.

Saturday's events begin at 9 a.m. and go into the evening. Sunday is from 9-11 a.m.

We will instruct beginners along with running our own dogs. No experience necessary and it is free. Experienced mushers are always welcome to join in.

Any type of wheeled rig (4-wheelers, dog scooters, bikes or carts) and your dogs are welcome. If you bring dogs, please have a tie-out system such as a picket line for them. Be prepared for any type of weather and bring mid-morning snacks and water for your dogs. Please don’t bring unvaccinated pups.

Clinic Topics: dogs, training, equipment, nutrition and venues with lots of time to ask questions.

REGISTRATION FORMS: Request forms or direct questions to adanac@adanacsleds.com or download form at www.montanamountainmushers.com. Call (406) 881-2909 or (406) 677-3141 for additional information. Registration deadline is Oct. 4. Please pre-register so we have enough 4-wheelers and instructors. Email the form to adanac@adanacsleds.com, or by mail to MMM Training Camp, Box 76, Olney, MT 59927.

Red Cross seeks blood donations

The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood with a blood donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them.

Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Nar-Anon family group meeting

The Helena Nar-Anon Family Group, a 12-step program for families and friends of addicts, meets Mondays and Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Library of St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 512 Logan.

The library is located on the lower level of the main church building. Please enter using the Cruise Avenue entrance.