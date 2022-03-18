Community briefs: Rocky's PopKnowledge! is back; help with utility bills; LWV to hold candidate forum

'Wildflowers: Food and Medicine' topic of program

Rocky's PopKnowledge! is back on Wednesday, March 23, at noon with a presentation from Mark Majerus of the Kelsey Chapter of the Montana Native Plants Society. "Montana Wildflowers: Food and Medicine" will begin at noon on Zoom. Participants now have the option of gathering at the Helena Senior Center, 200 S. Cruse Ave., to view the livestream with a group, in addition to the option of viewing the livestream from the comfort of home. There is no pre-registration required.

PopKnowledge! was created at the beginning of the pandemic to allow those self-isolating the chance to learn and reminisce on topics near and dear to them. Topics vary. You might see and learn about owls while watching one sit on the presenter's arm at Montana Wild, or find about Montana survivors of the Titanic, or learn how to keep bees or get into backyard birding. These topics, and many more are accessible on Rocky's YouTube channel. Visit Rocky's website to view the entire collection of PopKnowledge! recordings and Rocky's Events Calendar to see upcoming PopKnowledge! topics.

For more information, visit www.rmdc.net, email mmurphy@rmdc.net, or call 406-459-3471.

Help with utility bills available

Rocky’s Energy Services reminds applicants that help with utility bills is available until April 30.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is here to help with utility bill assistance applications submitted on or before April 30. With increased funding from the American Rescue Plan Act this season, income qualified households are eligible for assistance with current and past due utility accounts, emergency heating system repairs, and water and sewer bills from public water system vendors.

If you need an application or have questions about qualifying, please contact Rocky’s Energy Services Program at 406-447-1625, visit our offices at 648 Jackson St., or visit the Energy Services page online at rmdc.net.

LWV to hold candidate forum

The League of Women Voters of the Helena Area is holding a School Board Candidate Forum, via a Zoom webinar on Monday, April 11, from 6:30-8 p.m.

All school board candidates on the May ballot have been invited. So far, six candidates have filed for three open seats and four candidates have signed on to participate in the webinar. The filing deadline is March 24.

The Lewis & Clark Library is hosting the event with Jen Gursky, executive director of the Helena YWCA, as moderator.

Election Day is May 3. This election is by mail-in ballot, which will be mailed April 18. If you are not registered to vote, the last day to register for a mail-in ballot is April 4.

Late registration is in-person-only from April 5 to noon May 2 at the election office, Room 168 of the City-County Building, 316 N. Park Ave, 406-447-8339.

To sign up for the candidate forum webinar, use this link https://bit.ly/3Kx82Lm and a zoom link will be emailed to you. The webinar is being recorded and will be posted on the Library's YouTube channel and the local LWV website.

The YWCA and Montana Women Vote are co-sponsors of this event.

For more information, visit https://my.lwv.org/montana/local-leagues/helena.

Emergency food, shelter funds available

The FEMA Emergency Food and Shelter Program has notified United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area that Lewis & Clark County area has been awarded $50,867 in Phase ARPA-R federal funds under the Congress to the Emergency Food & Shelter National Board Program to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the Helena area.

The focus of these grants is to provide organizations funding for supplemental food, shelter, and supportive services such as utility assistance or supplies. A local board made up of community representatives will determine how the funds are to be distributed between Lewis and Clark County organizations that apply for funding.

Local governments, local non-profit and faith-based organizations are eligible to apply for the funds. Additional information can be found at www.efsp.unitedway.org.

To apply for EFSP, qualifying organizations must submit the application found on the UWLCA website at www.unitedwaylca.org. Letters of support are encouraged, but not required. All materials must be mailed to 75 E. Lyndale or emailed attn: Emily McVey at info@unitedwaylca.org by 5 p.m. on March 25, 2022 to be considered for funding.

Supplemental food available to seniors

Rocky Mountain Development Council, Inc. will have supplemental foods available for Helena- and East Helena-area seniors.

Pick up will be at the United Methodist Church (East Helena Food Share Pantry), 50 Prickly Pear Ave., on Monday, March 21 from 2-3:30 p.m.

Pick up at the Helena Food Share, 1616 Lewis St., will be Wednesday and Thursday, March 23-24 from 8-10:30 a.m.

There is no charge for the food.

The Commodity Supplemental Food Program is a program where seniors can receive regular allocations of free food every other month. The program guidelines mandate that the person receiving the food must be 60 years of age or older, a resident of Montana, and meet an income requirement. Food typically consists of canned fruit, vegetables, meats, juice, cereals, dry milk, shelf stable milk, cheese, pasta or beans and peanut butter.

For further information or questions, call Rocky at 406-447-1680.

MCF distributes $4.3M to charities

The Montana Community Foundation, Inc. (MCF) announced it has completed its annual endowment distribution process, distributing $4.3 million to more than 700 nonprofit organizations and funds. These distributions were awarded from 613 charitable endowments, held at MCF, to support a variety of nonprofit organizations and meaningful causes across Montana.

Strong investment returns and generous contributions resulted in MCF distributing nearly $520,000 more in 2022 than in 2021 to benefit Montana communities. The average distribution amount was $2,700. The largest distribution, more than $130,000, was made to West Yellowstone Foundation, MCF’s first local community foundation affiliate.

During MCF’s annual endowment distribution process, nonprofit organizations receive an annual distribution to be used for general operating purposes, unless specified otherwise. This provides a stable source of income year after year.

Local community foundations received $254,329 which will be used for local grantmaking in their communities.

For more information, contact Kacie Tollefson, MCF Controller, at kacie@mtcf.org or 406-443-8313.

Fiddle jam set in Whitehall

The Montana Old Time Fiddlers will present an old time fiddle jam at the Mint Bar at 1 E. Legion in uptown Whitehall, on Sunday, March 20, from 2 to 6 p.m. The program is free and open to the public, and dancing is encouraged. Guitar, mandolin and banjo players are welcome to participate in the jam – and anyone can just come to hear some great old time fiddle music.

The Montana Old Time Fiddlers are dedicated to preserving old time fiddle music in Montana, providing educational and performance opportunities for all. For more info call Dave at 406-685-3481.

Red Cross seeks blood donations

The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood with a blood donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them.

Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Nar-Anon family group meeting

The Helena Nar-Anon Family Group, a 12-step program for families and friends of addicts, meets Mondays and Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Library of St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 512 Logan.

The library is located on the lower level of the main church building. Please enter using the Cruise Avenue entrance. The group observes COVID-19 protocols required by the church.

