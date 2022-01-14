Community briefs: Rocky to host Memory Cafè program; grants available to benefit arts; supplemental food available; caregiver course available

RMDC to present course for caregivers

Rocky’s Agency on Aging will present a Powerful Tools for Caregivers course in January 2022.

This virtual six-week course will help caregivers build the skills to take care of themselves, so that they can better care for others. Whether caring for a spouse, partner, family member or friend, the role of the caregiver is vital, but can be stressful. This course is for nonprofessional caregivers looking for support and resources.

For information on course dates and times, contact Michele Mathot, Education & Outreach Coordinator with Rocky’s Agency on Aging at 406-441-3985 or at mmathot@rmdc.net. Course registration closes Jan. 15.

Rocky to host Memory Cafè program

The Rocky Mountain Development Council will host Memory Cafè on Wednesday, Jan. 19. Pre-registration begins at 9:15 a.m. and the full program begins at 10 a.m. January is National Hobby Month, and so January's Memory Cafè will feature participants' favorites hobbies or skills. Participants can even bring examples if they'd like. Email Claire Marshall at cmarshall@rmdc.net to pre-register.

Memory Cafè is a safe and welcoming community event for people living with memory loss and their caregivers. Memory Cafè offers a time to socialize and an opportunity to learn where to find support and services. Each Memory Cafè consists of a social and snack time, a presentation or class, and time to get in touch with local resources that are there to help you.

Participants are also invited to enjoy lunch at the Helena Senior Center. Lunch begins at 11 a.m.; there is a suggested $5 rate for seniors and $7 for the general public. For more information, visit www.rmdc.net.

Grants available to benefit arts

The Montana Community Foundation, Inc. has announced its annual grant cycle to benefit Montana indigenous, folk, traditional and media arts. Grants will be made from the William B. Pratt Endowment Fund at MCF. This fund is a legacy gift to the people of Montana to help them tell and share stories – especially the untold ones – about Montana’s arts, culture, and history and to learn about the traditional art forms and cultures of this unique state.

Grants will range in size from $500 to $2,000 and must be matched dollar-for-dollar. Grant applications will be accepted from Jan. 14 to March 31, 2022. The grant process is competitive and incomplete applications will not be considered. Montana 501(c)(3) organizations, local, state, and tribal governments are eligible to apply. Media artists who are not staff of 501(c)(3) organizations may also apply under the fiscal sponsorship of a 501(c)(3) organization. Apply at https://mtcf.org/grants/apply-for-a-grant/william-b-pratt-fund.

Interested organizations and individuals are encouraged to review the grant guidelines to determine eligibility for funding, and contact Elisa Fiaschetti, MCF program officer, grantmaking, at 406-441-4953 or elisa@mtcf.org with any questions.

Explore new books at the library

Begin 2022 with a fresh reading list by joining a book discussion group at the library. From the classics to new authors and mysteries to young adult, there is a book discussion group for you.

Interested in popular fiction & nonfiction? Join the Premier Book Discussion Group. Established in 1999, the book group was the library's first book club in a long while, so it became known as the “Premier” Group. The group reads and discusses a variety of genres and meets the first Thursday of the month at 7 p.m.

Do you love mysteries? Do you wish you could compare "whodunit" notes? Come to the Library's Mystery Book Group to talk about all kinds of mysteries. The group meets on the last Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m.

International fiction more your liking? Then checkout The Daytimers Group. This group meets during daylight hours to discuss a variety of international fiction and some non-fiction. The Daytimers group meets at 3 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month.

The library added two new book discussion groups in 2021, the YA4A and the mlLp Book Group. Did you know that over half of today's Young Adult readers are over 18? Join a new book group for adults that enjoy Young Adult Literature. The YA4A group meets the last Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m.

A Monthly Book Club for Montanans with Disabilities, the mlLp Book Discussion group is cohosted by the Montana Independent Living Project and explores a different title every 2 months. A book group centered around Montanans with disabilities, mlLp group meetings are first Wednesday of the month at 4 p.m. on Zoom. Everyone is welcome to read and discuss the books with us so that we can all grow in our understanding of disability in the lives of our friends and neighbors.

Each book discussion group meets virtually and signup information, as well as a list of titles, can be found at https://www.lclibrary.org/180/Book-Groups.

Supplemental food available to seniors

Rocky Mountain Development Council, Inc. will have supplemental foods available for Helena- and East Helena-area seniors.

Pick up will be at the East Helena Food Share Pantry, 50 Prickly Pear Ave., on Monday, Jan. 24 from 2-3:30 p.m.

Pick up at the Helena Food Share, 1616 Lewis St., will be Monday, Jan. 26 and Tuesday, Jan. 27 from 8-10:30 a.m. There is no charge for the food.

The Commodity Supplemental Food Program is a program where seniors can receive regular allocations of free food every other month. The program guidelines mandate that the person receiving the food must be 60 years of age or older, a resident of Montana, and meet an income requirement. Food typically consists of canned fruit, vegetables, meats, juice, cereals, dry milk, shelf stable milk, cheese, pasta or beans and peanut butter.

For further information or questions, call Rocky at 406-447-1680.

Red Cross seeks blood donations

The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood with a blood donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them.

Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Nar-Anon family group meeting

The Helena Nar-Anon Family Group, a 12-step program for families and friends of addicts, meets Mondays and Thursdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Library of St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 512 Logan.

The library is located on the lower level of the main church building. Please enter using the Cruise Avenue entrance. The group observes COVID-19 protocols required by the church.

Student news

Lena Conant and Allie Hicks, both of Helena, have been named to the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester at Dickinson State University in Dickinson, North Dakota. Eligible students must be enrolled full-time and must earn at 3.5 GPA or higher.

