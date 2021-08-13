Community briefs: Red Cross seeks blood donations

Red Cross seeks blood donations

The American Red Cross has an emergency need for lifesaving blood amid the ongoing severe blood shortage.

The Red Cross has been distributing about 12 percent more blood products to hospitals across the U.S. compared to this time last year. The Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet the current hospital demand and end the severe blood shortage. Donors of all blood types are needed, especially type O, which stands at just a one-day supply right now.