Community briefs: Red Cross seeks blood donations

Red Cross seeks blood donations
The American Red Cross has an emergency need for lifesaving blood amid the ongoing severe blood shortage.
The Red Cross has been distributing about 12 percent more blood products to hospitals across the U.S. compared to this time last year. The Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet the current hospital demand and end the severe blood shortage. Donors of all blood types are needed, especially type O, which stands at just a one-day supply right now.
To thank donors who help ensure a strong blood supply this month, all who come to give Aug. 1-15, 2021, will automatically be entered for a chance to win an exclusive, VIP trip for two to the sold-out 2021 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. Those who come to donate throughout August will also receive a free 4-month subscription offer to Apple Music by email (new subscribers only). More details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/FeelTheBeat.
Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Helena
- Aug. 13: Noon-6 p.m., Hannaford Street Bible Church, 830 N. Hannaford St.
- Aug. 18: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., DPHHS blood drive at the Helena Donor Center, 3150 N. Montana Ave., Suite B
- Aug. 19: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Blue Cross Blue Shield blood drive at the Helena Donor Center, 3150 N. Montana Ave., Suite B
Lincoln
- Aug. 24: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 404 Main