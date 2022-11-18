Community briefs: Recycling event; God's Love benefit; United Way wish list

Monthly recycling event is today

406 Recycling’s monthly electronics recycling event supporting the Good Samaritan Thrift Store is Friday, Nov. 18. This event is one week early due to Thanksgiving.

The collection takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Good Samaritan Thrift Store, 3067 N. Montana Ave. Most office, computer, and entertainment-related electronics are accepted for data-secure, responsible recycling.

Many items are accepted for free including personal electronics, office equipment, entertainment systems, and accessories.

Charges may apply for older-style TVs and monitors, large televisions, and microwaves. A voluntary $10 donation to Good Samaritan is encouraged.

406 Compost will also be on-site to talk to individuals and businesses about compost collection and compostable food service options including home addresses and exchange sites in town for rural residents.

406 Compost is a contractor for the city of Helena and provide front door service to homes in and near town. More details about 406 Compost's collection program can be found at 406Compost.com.

United Way donation wish list

The United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area is dedicated to building partnerships and collaborations that take on the big issues in Jefferson, Broadwater, and Lewis and Clark counties. Our mission is uniting resources, organizations, and people to transform our community for good. We work with nonprofits, businesses, cities, counties, and community members like you to study the issues our neighbors face and come up with innovative solutions to help them lead their best lives. Then we collaborate with the 37 nonprofit agencies in the area to solve those problems.

No matter what community you live in, United Way is dedicated to four areas of focus: health, education, financial stability, and meeting basic needs of every person. The priorities set by our communities determine how we tackle the issues that cause our neighbors hardship.

Our wish-list

Donation items for our neighborhood pantry, backpacks for the homeless and shower program. Items needed are:

Flashlights, travel size shampoo/conditioner, nail kits, hats, gloves, hand warmers, nonperishable food items, clothing, socks, coats, snow pants, shoes/boots, deodorant, shaving cream, wash cloths, towels, laundry detergent pods, travel size body wash, backpacks.

Push broom

Snow shovels

Notebooks

Christmas gifts for veterans

Grandstreet Theatre’s trip to NYC

Join us for an informative meeting Monday, Dec. 19, at 6:30 p.m. at Grandstreet Theatre Studio, 325 North Park Ave., to learn about Grandstreet Theatre’s trip to NYC in August of 2023.

We are planning a five day, four night trip to the city to see shows, take in the sights, tour and dine at restaurants. There is no obligation to go on the trip just because you come to the meeting.

This trip will include, airfare, four nights lodging, three shows, tours, transportation to and from the airport, subway fare and more. Cost estimates will be given at the meeting.

The dates of the trip are Aug. 15-19, 2023.

If you are unable to attend but would like more information please contact Marianne Adams at 406 442-4270.

Fundraiser will benefit God's Love

Our Redeemer's Lutheran is holding a fundraiser event for God's Love shelter on Wednesday Nov. 30, and Thursday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m. called Lessons and Carols for Advent.

The event features the Our Redeemer’s chancel choir, bell choir, children’s choir, and band. We’ve teamed up with the local youth orchestra and youth musicians will play along from the Ironhorse Camerata orchestra.

Admission is free, but please bring an item for donation to God’s Love shelter in Helena. Needed items include socks, mittens, hats, canned goods, toiletry items like soap and shampoo. In addition, we will be taking donations, with a goal of sending $600 to the shelter.

If you wish to give online, visit thrivent.cotribute.co/events/720133/detail.

DAR presents community service awards

Daughters of the American Revolution Community Service Awards recognize of service activities outside of DAR and are a wonderful opportunity to recognize outstanding voluntary service to a community. Dorothy Ann Oliveira, representing Oro Fino Chapter DAR, presented three Helena-area ladies with certificates and pins for their service painting the dugout and bleachers at the Bob Ryan baseball fields on Custer Avenue. The ladies recognized were Denise Feller, Mary Crosby, and Maureen Stohl.

Oliveira prepared a detailed description of their service, with letters of recommendation and newspaper articles, submitted it to the Montana State Society DAR Community Service Award chairman for approval, and received authorization to order the Certificates of Award and recognition pins from the National Society DAR to provide a non-competitive recognition to these worthy individuals for outstanding voluntary service. Thank you to these ladies for their service that is greatly appreciated by all who use the Bob Ryan baseball fields.

Red Cross seeks blood donations

The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood with a blood donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them.

Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.